Hair Care

This Viral Hack Will Show You If You'd Look Good With Short Hair

By Sierra Marquina
 2 days ago
Have you ever wondered if you'd look good with short hair? All you need is a pencil and ruler according to this viral TikTok hack.

According to TikToker @ bondenavant , position a ruler vertically from the tip of your earlobe. Put a pencil across at the bottom of your chin. Measure the distance from your earlobe to the pencil.

If it's more than 2.25 inches, longer hair looks better on you.

Reply to @trumpsbussy2 this is why + how to tell if short hair will look good on you #amyshairtip #hairhack #hairhacksandtips #beautytips #beauty

Watch back the video above too for another tutorial. Plus, Sisanie and Tanya tried it on-air! Listen back below:

