This Viral Hack Will Show You If You'd Look Good With Short Hair
Have you ever wondered if you'd look good with short hair? All you need is a pencil and ruler according to this viral TikTok hack.
According to TikToker @ bondenavant , position a ruler vertically from the tip of your earlobe. Put a pencil across at the bottom of your chin. Measure the distance from your earlobe to the pencil.
If it's more than 2.25 inches, longer hair looks better on you.
