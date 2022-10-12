ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pocatello, ID

Comments / 1

Related
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Rigby angler sets new Idaho hybrid trout record

BOISE, Idaho — There is a new catch-and-release record for hybrid trout in the State of Idaho. On Oct. 4, Rigby angler Hailey Thomas hooked a 36-inch long rainbow/cutthroat hybrid while fishing Henrys Lake. According to Idaho Fish and Game, Thomas' hybrid smashes the previous state record of 30...
IDAHO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Montpelier, ID
City
Pocatello, ID
State
Idaho State
City
Rockland, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Why Idaho City May Not Be as Safe as You Think

When it comes to where a person lives, many things are taken into account. Many people want an affordable place, a good job market, and a good educational system for their kids, and one of the most important aspects of where you live is feeling safe. If you don't feel safe, then life will be stressful, and feeling like your family members are in danger is not a way to go through life. Some places are known to be more unsafe than others, and some are known to see little crime. When it comes to cities in the United States which are the safest and which are more dangerous, and how do cities in Idaho compare?
BOISE, ID
95.7 KEZJ

WATCH: Man Hunting in Idaho Gets Stalked and Charged by Mountain Lion

Hunting season has officially begun, and many people are out looking to get their first tag of the season. Hunting can be a long process and can often lead to getting down on yourself and depressed when you spend hours or days hunting but have nothing to show for it. While going hours or days without seeing any kind of potential tag can be frustrating and disappointing, seeing nothing beats the alternative that one hunter in Idaho recently experienced.
IDAHO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Linus Hunting#Outdoor Info#Linus Outdoor#What To Do#Deer#Animal Tests#Cdc#Chronic Wasting Disease#Fish#Cwd Testing Hunters#Game Management Units 70
MIX 106

This Nampa Farm Offers Idaho’s Best Pumpkin Patch, Free Hay Rides

When it comes to "fall festivities" in the Treasure Valley, what comes to mind? Haunted attractions, coffee shops, or pumpkin patches?. We're lucky to have several of all of those things in the Treasure Valley-- yet, one of the "oldest" and most authentic pumpkin patch experiences is actually in Nampa. Here's a look:
NAMPA, ID
kmvt

Governor Little declares October 15th to be Idaho Move-Over Law Day

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Governor Brad Little has declared Saturday, October 15th as Idaho Move Over Law Day, highlighting the Gem State’s law regarding how to pass emergency vehicles. The law applies to motorists who are passing an emergency vehicle. Drivers must move into the lane furthest...
IDAHO STATE
KIDO Talk Radio

Idaho’s Deadliest Creatures, Big and Little

Idaho is full and lush with wildlife, but that also means there are some not so nice and downright scary creatures big and small that could seriously harm, or even kill someone. Let's start with the big ones then get down to the creepy crawlies... Do You Know The Deadliest...
IDAHO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Science
105.5 The Fan

There is Only One Reason You Can Legally Honk Your Horn in Idaho

As a runner, there are fewer things we hate more than being startled by a motorist honking their horn right behind me for apparent reason at all. Is it supposed to be a sign of encouragement? Is it because you think you recognize us? Is it because you think a girl in leggings is attractive? It doesn't matter the reason, if we're running safely down the sidewalk and are out of harm's way...these motorists shouldn't be honking their horns at us at all. What they're doing is technically illegal in Idaho.
IDAHO STATE
MIX 106

If You See This Worm, You Can Predict Idaho’s Winter

Move over Punxsutawney Phil, there's a new sheriff in town and it's the woolly worm AKA the woolly bear caterpillar. Punxsutawney Phil couldn't hold the jock strap of the woolly worm which according to legend (and Almanac.com) can predict how severe the winter is. Sure, Punxsutawney Phil knows when to...
IDAHO STATE
eastidahonews.com

Friday, Oct. 14 is the pre-registration deadline to vote in Idaho

BOISE (Idaho Capital Sun) — Friday, Oct. 14 is the last day for Idahoans to pre-register to vote ahead of the Nov. 8 general election. Voters may pre-register at their local county clerk’s office or online at www.voteidaho.gov. The deadline to pre-register at the county clerk’s office is 5 p.m. Friday, while the deadline to register online is 11:59 p.m. Friday, according to the Idaho Voters Pamphlet produced by the Idaho Secretary of State’s Office.
IDAHO STATE
105.5 The Fan

An Interesting Reason Americans from All Over Are Still Coming to Idaho

MoneyWise recently created a list that shares what states Americans are leaving, and where they're moving to — Idaho is #9 on the list of where people are moving to. Yeah, I know... this probably doesn't come as a surprise to most of us because we've seen first-hand the extreme growth. But what's fascinating to learn about are the reasons WHY people are moving to Idaho.
IDAHO STATE
103.5 KISSFM

Actual Evidence That Extraterrestrials Love Idaho

Every now and then, I stumble across information that is not just validating but makes me feel like I’m not as crazy as I think I might be. Such is the case with the latest report on states with UFO/UAP activity, which by the way – can we all agree that “UAP” (Unidentified Aerial Phenomenon) sounds like a sneaky way to draw attention away from UFOs (Unidentified Flying Objects)? I mean, seriously… why did the name change in the first place?
IDAHO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy