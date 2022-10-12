ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Kevin Durant Reacts To Draymond Green Punch

Kevin Durant knows what it's like to get into a heated exchange with Draymond Green. Early in Durant's final season with the Golden State Warriors, he and Green has a verbal altercation on the court that jeopardized the team's chemistry. Durant is now watching the organization's latest drama unfold as an outsider.
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Orleans, LA
Sports
Local
Louisiana Basketball
New Orleans, LA
Basketball
Local
Louisiana Sports
City
New Orleans, LA
The Spun

Charles Barkley Has Reportedly Made A Decision On His Future

Charles Barkley won't be stepping away from a microphone anytime soon. It has been announced that Barkley has signed a new contract with Warner Bros. Discovery. The official details of this deal have not been released yet. Kathleen Finch,Warner Bros. Discovery US Networks Group chair and chief content officer, is...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zion Williamson
Person
Brandon Ingram
Person
Cj Mccollum
NBA Analysis Network

This Jazz-Nets-Lakers Trade Features Seth Curry

If you follow the NBA, you’re well aware of the problems plaguing the Los Angeles Lakers. In fact, their 2021-22 season was nothing short of a disaster. Despite rostering two former MVPs in LeBron James and Russell Westbrook alongside Anthony Davis, the Lakers managed 34 wins. There’s plenty of...
NBA
FanSided

Draymond Green appears to threaten Warriors front office over contract situation

Draymond Green is still answering questions about the Warriors’ chemistry. His latest comments seem to be pointing fingers at the front office. Draymond Green punching Jordan Poole at a Warriors practice has dominated the NBA conversation as preseason comes to an end. Draymond is back with the team and most of the comments coming from the team are about moving past the punch and getting back to business.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The New Orleans Pelicans#Nba Draft#Nba News
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To The Concerning Zion Williamson News

New Orleans Pelicans fans are understandably concerned about Zion Williamson on Wednesday night. The former No. 1 overall NBA Draft pick was supposedly healthy coming into the 2022-23 regular season, which begins next week. Unfortunately, Williamson is now dealing with ankle soreness, as he won't return to Wednesday night's game.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Charles Barkley Decision News

Charles Barkley has reupped with WarnerMedia after a public flirtation with LIV Golf earlier this year. Kathleen Finch, the WarnerBrothers Discovery chief content officer of U.S. networks, confirmed in a recent interview that not only has Barkley signed a new deal with the company, but they intend to use Sir Charles beyond covering the NBA on TNT.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Analysis Network

This Knicks-Wizards Trade Features Kristaps Porzingis

Sometimes, NBA teams reunite with their former players as well. Everyone loves a reunion, right? Well, no. Sometimes, a reunion can be awkward. Suppose you just got divorced. You don’t need everyone at your high school reunion asking “how’s Judy”, do you? Let’s be honest – you probably won’t even go.
NBA
NBA Analysis Network

NBA Analysis Network

Dallas, TX
25K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

NBA Analysis Network provides news & analysis about all 30 teams in the NBA.

 https://NBAAnalysis.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy