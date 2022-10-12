The city of Staunton requests public input on Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022 at 6 p.m. at the Gypsy Hill Park gymnasium about bicycle infrastructure planned along Churchville Avenue. The forum is hosted by the City of Staunton’s Planning Division. According to a press release, Staunton has contracted the Timmons Group to design bicycle infrastructure along Churchville Avenue. In accordance with the Staunton Bicycle and Pedestrian Plan, the project will include repurposing vehicular travel and turn lanes where possible to allow implementation of bicycle facilities. Representatives of the Timmons Group will present information on the proposed bicycle infrastructure improvements and receive public comments on the changes to Churchville Avenue.

STAUNTON, VA ・ 21 HOURS AGO