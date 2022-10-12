Read full article on original website
Related
Augusta Free Press
Updated VDOT road work, maintenance schedule in Lynchburg District for next week
VDOT has updated its list of road work and maintenance projects in its Lynchburg District for next week. Work may be delayed/canceled due to weather or other issues. Items in italics contain new/updated information. For up-to-date information, call 511 or visit www.511Virginia.org. District-wide activities:. Crews will perform various activities throughout...
Augusta Free Press
Rockingham County: Briery Branch Road closing for repairs in George Washington National Forest
VDOT will close Route 924 (Briery Branch Road) in the Rockingham County portion of the George Washington National Forest for slope repair work. The road closure will begin on Tuesday, Oct. 18 and will be in place from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. daily (remaining open on Sunday) until repairs are complete. Work materials and vehicles will also be active in the area of the Briery Branch Reservoir in addition to the slope failure site.
altavistajournal.com
Cement Truck overturns in Spout Spring
A cement truck toppled over on Wednesday (Oct. 5) morning in the Spout Spring area of Appomattox County. According to the Appomattox Volunteer Fire Department and the Virginia State Police, both of which responded to the call just after 7 a.m., the truck overturned on Reedy Spring Road. This road intersects Hwy. 460 about 3.5 miles east of the Campbell-Appomattox county line.
Augusta Free Press
VDOT updates schedule for road work, maintenance projects in Central Virginia
The following highway work is scheduled, weather permitting, in the Culpeper District during the next week. Traffic movements may be restricted and speed limits reduced in work zones. (NEW) or (UPDATE) indicate revisions since last week’s report. Albemarle County. (NEW) Bridge inspection work – Expect mobile alternating lane closures,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WHSV
Crash caused backup on I-81 S
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A vehicle crash near Harrisonburg caused delays in the south-bound lane near MM 238 earlier this evening. Backups were as far back as 3 miles at one point, but the crash has since been cleared. Stay tuned to WHSV for traffic updates and alerts.
Augusta Free Press
Historic marker to be unveiled at celebration of River View Farm
The Ivy Creek Foundation, the non-profit which cares for Ivy Creek Natural Area and historic River View Farm, in partnership with Albemarle County and the City of Charlottesville Parks and Recreation are hosting the River View Farm historic marker unveiling on Sunday, Oct. 30, at 1 p.m. In December of...
WHSV
300 block of East Elizabeth Street in Harrisonburg closed for several hours Tuesday following fire and water main break
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Fire crews were called to the 300 block of East Elizabeth Street on Tuesday morning for a house fire. Captain Morgan McComas with the Harrisonburg Fire Department says crews were dispatched at 10:35 a.m. and saw smoke showing from the roof and attic area of the home at 321 E Elizabeth St.
WHSV
Hazmat situation at Cargill in Dayton
DAYTON, Va. (WHSV) - First responders from around the Valley were called to the Cargill plant in Dayton for reports of a chemical release. Captain Clay Shiflet, with Rockingham County Fire and Rescue, said no injuries were reported and the response was precautionary in nature. Shiflet said the incident happened in a building that housed chemicals and was located adjacent to the main Cargill work area.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Augusta Free Press
Queen City to hold public forum on bicycle lanes along Churchville Avenue
The city of Staunton requests public input on Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022 at 6 p.m. at the Gypsy Hill Park gymnasium about bicycle infrastructure planned along Churchville Avenue. The forum is hosted by the City of Staunton’s Planning Division. According to a press release, Staunton has contracted the Timmons Group to design bicycle infrastructure along Churchville Avenue. In accordance with the Staunton Bicycle and Pedestrian Plan, the project will include repurposing vehicular travel and turn lanes where possible to allow implementation of bicycle facilities. Representatives of the Timmons Group will present information on the proposed bicycle infrastructure improvements and receive public comments on the changes to Churchville Avenue.
Augusta Free Press
Update: A Street road closure in Waynesboro pushed back to Oct. 24
The A Street culvert replacement in project in Waynesboro will result in a total road closure beginning on Oct. 24. The road closure is expected to run through Nov. 14. The project is located on the 1700 block of A Street. The road is open to thru traffic through Oct....
Augusta Free Press
Charlottesville: Tonsler Park to undergo construction beginning Oct. 19
Charlottesville Parks and Recreation will be installing two concrete bleacher pads at Tonsler Park, according to a news flash sent to city residents. The pads will be installed adjacent to basketball court #1. The construction will begin Wednesday, Oct. 19 and will take approximately two weeks to complete. Questions regarding...
Augusta Free Press
Augusta County youth show well at State Fair’s annual Sale of Champions
The State Fair of Virginia Youth Livestock Sale of Champions raised $83,200 in support of the fair’s long-standing commitment to youth. The 2022 State Fair welcomed youth exhibiting market cattle, swine, goats and sheep for the opportunity to compete for scholarships at the annual Sale of Champions. Several Augusta and Rockbridge County youth were among the winners of the competition.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WHSV
Bob Grebe says goodbye to WHSV
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - An era has come to an end. Bob Grebe said his goodbye’s Friday evening, and is off to a new career and new adventures. Bob started at WHSV in 2015, and served as the Daybreak co-anchor and anchor/producer of the News at Noon. More recently, he began serving as the Evening news co-anchor while maintaining his position as anchor/producer of the News at Noon.
Augusta Free Press
HPD to host series of events to recognize 150 years of the department
As the Harrisonburg Police Department nears the 150th anniversary of serving The Friendly City on Nov. 12, the HPD will be celebrating the important milestone through a series of events and recognitions focused on honoring all those who have contributed to HPD over the years. The department officially was founded...
WHSV
Tractor Trailer crash near Staunton caused delays on I-81 S
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - A tractor trailer crash at MM 221 near Staunton caused delays. Both vehicles have been cleared from the road, and the south right shoulder is closed as of 6:20 p.m. Stay tuned to WHSV for traffic updates and alerts.
wmra.org
Two years after the Harrisonburg explosion, businesses rebuild, expand
It's been two years since a natural gas explosion leveled a commercial plaza in Harrisonburg. WMRA's Randi B. Hagi spoke with three business owners who have been able to rebuild. On October 17th, 2020, an accumulation of natural gas found an ignition source somewhere in the building at 30 Miller...
Augusta Free Press
Waynesboro: Police seek information on early-morning shooting on 10th Street
The Waynesboro Police Department is asking for the public’s help with information regarding an early morning shooting incident in the 1000 block of 10th Street. An unidentified individual(s) fired multiple rounds in this area from the street at around 1:37 a.m. Tuesday. Some of the bullets struck adjacent dwellings in the area, which caused property damage. There were not any reports of injuries.
NBC 29 News
Public restrooms available on DTM starting November 1
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - When you’re on Charlottesville’s Downtown Mall after November 1 you’ll be able to use a public restroom if needed. “It’s something that people wanted for a long time,” City Councilor Michael Payne said. He says there’s been a lack of publicly...
timesvirginian.com
United Daughters of the Confederacy honors four local 10-year members
At the August 2022 meeting, United Daughters of the Confederacy (UDC) members Barbara Rumburg, Karen Sale and Stella Osborne received certificates and pins that denoted their 10 years of membership in the UDC. Member Tracy Daniel, who was not present at the meeting, joined on the record of her great-great-great-grandfather, Gideon Proffitt, Co.E, 51st Regt. Nelson County.
Augusta Free Press
Augusta County: Make memories with your loved ones who do not remember
The American Library Association’s Libraries Transforming Communities grant makes it possible now for the Augusta County Library to offer memory kits. Memory kits include resources to encourage memories, build conversations and to support interactions with individuals who are having memory loss, according to a press release. “We are excited...
Comments / 0