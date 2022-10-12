ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

klkntv.com

US Department of Education previews student loan debt relief application

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Biden Administration is one step closer to providing millions of American borrowers student loan relief. On Tuesday, The U.S. Department of Education gave a preview of the application borrowers will use to apply for debt relief. The form will be available through an app...
News Channel Nebraska

Metro gas prices slowly moving up

Gas prices in and around Omaha continue to bounce around but for the most part they're bouncing up. We did find one gas station in Papillion where gas dropped 15 cents in one day, from $3.65 to $3.50 but that appears to be the exception and not the rule. Right...
klkntv.com

New survey shows more than 2.5 million students use e-cigarettes

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – There’s a new survey showing more than 2.5 million students in middle and high school say they use e-cigarettes. The survey was taken by “National Youth Tobacco” between early January and late May of this year. The CDC and FDA say 14...
klkntv.com

CHI Health provides update regarding ransomware attack at parent company

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – CHI Health provided an update Wednesday regarding a ransomware attack at its parent company, CommonSpirit. Just last week, CHI Health spokeswoman Taylor Miller said in a press release that CommonSpirit had been dealing with “an IT issue.”. This caused some patients’ appointments to be...
kfornow.com

LPS Saving Hundreds of Thousands A Year By Switching Internet Providers

LPS switches internet provider, saving millions. (Getty Images) (KFOR NEWS October 12, 2022) Lincoln Public Schools has been providing all staff and students with access to internet digital resources at a cost to the district of $671,502 a year. LPS has a 12 year fiber network contract at a cost of $8,058,028, which is set to expire on July 1, 2023.
News Channel Nebraska

Small-town Nebraska has a poverty problem

From breakfast to dinner rush, Chara Pech stood behind the counter at Burger King. After moving to Hastings in 2021, she frequently worked 70-hour weeks as a supervisor at the fast food chain. With four kids at home, she couldn’t afford to work fewer shifts. Getting a higher paying job...
iheart.com

Sarpy County announces its first case of Monkey Pox

(Sarpy County, NE) -- The first case of the monkeypox virus is confirmed in the Sarpy/Cass Health Department jurisdiction. The Health Department says the case was diagnosed in a man, 35-44 years old, who is a Sarpy County resident. The department says the man is isolating at home and a contact investigation is underway to inform people who may have been exposed.
KETV.com

CHI Health announces system outage due to 'ransomware attack'

OMAHA, Neb. — CHI Health is now sharing the cause of a "security incident" at one of the metro's largest health systems. CommonSpirit, the parent company of CHI Health, said a "ransomware attack" is what prompted its cybersecurity investigation. "Upon discovering the ransomware attack, CommonSpirit took immediate steps to...
klin.com

NDOT Aims to Reopen South Beltway Segments Oct. 18

The Nebraska Department of Transportation hopes to reopen 120th Street north of Saltillo Road on Tuesday, October 18. If the weather cooperates, the road will open to through traffic on Nebraska Highway 2 (N-2) with a single-lane configuration in both directions. Eastbound traffic on N-2 will carry on using the...
siouxlandnews.com

Nebraska Youtuber buys former 1960 missile silo in York

YORK, NEB. — A former 1960 missile silo once up for sale has got a new homeowner. Nebraska Youtuber, Andrew Flair, said after flipping a coin and it landing on heads, he became the owner of a nuclear missile bunker. “Jokingly, I text my real estate agent, and I...
klkntv.com

Food Bank of Lincoln looks for volunteers ahead of holidays

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Food Bank of Lincoln is looking for volunteers to help during the busy holiday season. Food donations can be dropped off at the food bank’s new location at 1221 Kingbird Rd. or any Edward Jones office. Those wanting to volunteer can visit the...
