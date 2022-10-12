Read full article on original website
NHL
Bills players Allen, Knox show up to support Sabres, Tuch
Buffalo's football team returns favor for home opener at KeyBank Center. Josh Allen and Dawson Knox are a great connection on the football field and in the hockey stands. The Buffalo Bills quarterback and tight end, respectively, showed up at KeyBank Arena on Thursday to support the Buffalo Sabres in their 2022-23 season opener.
WXYZ
INTERVIEW: Derek Lalonde talks goals for Red Wings, signs of elite talent, and Yzerman's 'mystique'
DETROIT — Derek Lalonde sat down to talk with us ahead of his regular season debut behind the Red Wings bench. He "absolutely" sees signs of elite talent in Detroit's locker room, shared the goals the team has in a stacked Atlantic division, and explained what it is like working for Steve Yzerman.
MLive.com
Five keys to improvement for Detroit Red Wings in 2022-23
The Detroit Red Wings hired a new coach in Derek Lalonde and made a series of moves that addressed each position, seemingly strengthening every shortcoming. They enter the 2022-23 season with more optimism than they have had in several years. It’s Steve Yzerman’s fourth season as general manager, and while...
NHL
Crosby has three points, Penguins score six in win against Coyotes
PITTSBURGH -- Sidney Crosby began his 18th NHL season with a goal and two assists, helping the Pittsburgh Penguins defeat the Arizona Coyotes 6-2 in the season opener for each team at PPG Paints Arena on Thursday. The 35-year-old's 18 seasons are the most in Penguins history, passing Mario Lemieux's...
Josh Allen Has a Bromance With a Popular Sabres Player
The Buffalo Sabres opened up their 2022-2023 regular season on Thursday night against the Ottawa Senators. The Sabres played well, in route to a 4-1 win over Ottawa. Two of the four goals were empty netters, both from Victor Olofsson, while the first two goals of the game came from JJ Peterka (his first career NHL goal) and Rasmus Dahlin.
NHL
Jets agree to terms with Brad Lambert on three-year, entry level contract
The Winnipeg Jets have agreed to terms with forward Brad Lambert on a three-year entry level deal, with an average annual value of $1.2 million. Jets reflect on four days in Banff: "It really puts everybody on the right foot moving forward" by Mitchell Clinton @MitchellClinton / WinnipegJets.com. October 11,...
NHL・
NHL
Caps Host Habs
The Capitals continue a busy early season stretch of hockey on Saturday night when they host the Montreal Canadiens at Capital One Arena. Saturday's contest with the Canadiens is the Caps' third in four nights at season's outset; they dropped a set of back-to-backs at home to Boston and in Toronto on Wednesday and Thursday, respectively.
NHL
Morning Skate Report: Oct. 13, 2022
The thrill and excitement of a proper Opening Knight has returned as the Vegas Golden Knights (1-0-0) take on the Chicago Blackhawks (0-1-0) on Thursday at 7 p.m. at T-Mobile Arena. The game is presented by Virgin Hotels Las Vegas. TV: AT&T SportsNet. Radio: FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340 |...
NHL
LA Kings vs. Seattle Kraken: How to Watch
Brandt Clarke expected to make his NHL debut as the Kings seek the first win of their season. What you need to know ahead of the game against the Seattle Kraken:. Where: Crypto.com Arena (Los Angeles, CA) Watch: Bally Sports West. Listen: Kings Audio Network on iHeart Radio. Tickets: Kings...
NHL
'Embedded' heads to the lake for a picnic with the Okposos
New episode is now available on Sabres.com and YouTube. Follow Sabres captain Kyle Okposo on a family picnic and discover the reasons he and his wife have raised their four children in Buffalo. 09:08 •. New Sabres Captain Kyle Okposo invited the "Buffalo Sabres: Embedded" cameras to spend an afternoon...
NHL
MTL@DET: What you need to know
DETROIT - Coming off Wednesday's season-opening win against the Maple Leafs, the Canadiens are in the Motor City on Friday for another Original Six matchup. Here's what you need to know heading into puck drop. 1. The Habs are away for their first road trip of the season, with dates...
NHL
Final Buzzer: Winning Ways
LOS ANGELES - The gusher of offensive production the Kraken generated in Wednesday's road opener was flowing freely again here in southern California in a 4-1 win for Seattle, making it three of four possible standings points to start the second season. Among the scoring highlights: Matty Beniers notched his 12th point in his first 12 NHL games, newcomers Andre Burakovsky and Oliver Bjorkstrand have registered a goal and assist each in their first two Kraken games and fan-favorite-returnee Brandon Tanev notched the game-winning goal.
NHL
5 THINGS - FLAMES VS. AVALANCHE
FLAMES (0-0-0) vs. AVALANCHE (1-0-0) 7:30 p.m. MT | TV: Sportsnet One | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Purchase your online 50/50 tickets for a chance at some big cash!. Points - Mikko Rantanen (4) Goals - Arturri Lehkonen, Valeri Nichushkin (2) Special Teams:. Flames:. PP - N/A / PK...
NHL
Wright Sort of History
ANAHEIM - For Kraken fans who couldn't wait for the start of Season 2, especially with all of the offseason roster improvements, think about Shane Wright and his parents, Tanya and Simon. An 18-year-old son's dream goes technicolor tonight not far from Hollywood and right out of a storybook. "I'm...
NHL
Medical updates on Matheson, Edmundson and Byron
MONTREAL -- General manager Kent Hughes provided several medical updates during his press conference at the Bell Centre ahead of the season opener. Hughes confirmed that defenseman Mike Matheson underwent an MRI on Wednesday to determine the extent of his lower-body injury. Results are expected in the next 48 hours.
NHL・
Sabres HC Don Granato on two-year extension: 'It was an easy yes'
Ahead of their 2022-23 season opener on Wednesday, the Buffalo Sabres announced a two-year contract extension with head coach Don Granato. In 2021-22, Granato's first full season as head coach, the Sabres finished 32-39-11 but saw real improvement toward the end of the year. "This is the place I want...
NHL
PREVIEW | Canucks at Flyers
Tonight marks the first of two meetings between the Canucks and Flyers this season: Oct. 15 (away), Feb. 18 (home). The Canucks are 4-5-1 in their last 10 games vs Philadelphia (2-3-0 in their last five). The Canucks have a 37-73-13-4 all-time record in 127 games against the Flyers, including...
NHL
Game Preview: 10.15.22 vs. TBL
WATCH: ATTSN (LOCAL), NHL NETWORK (NATIONAL) | LISTEN: 105.9 The X, Penguins Radio Network. The Penguins host the Tampa Bay Lightning for their first matchup of the 2022-23 season at PPG Paints Arena. Doors to the arena will open at 6:00 PM. Last season, the Penguins went 2-1-0 versus the Lightning. In their final matchup against Tampa Bay on Mar. 3, 2022, the Penguins held the Lightning to 21 shots on goal in a compelling 5-1 victory. Evgeni Malkin recorded three points (1G-2A), which was one of his three three-plus point games of the season. Last season, Danton Heinen led the team in goals (2) in three games versus the Lightning and was tied for the team lead in points (3) along with Jake Guentzel (1G-2A), Kris Letang (3A) and Evgeni Malkin (1G-2A). The Penguins are 16-6-3 in their last 25 home games versus the Lightning and are 4-2- 1 in their last seven against them. In the last 27 games played the Penguins' power play is 31.6% (30-95) against the Lightning.
NHL
CBJ announce Bread Financial as new Championship Partner
Bread Financial also announced as Official Financial Services Partner, logo featured on club's home helmets. The Columbus Blue Jackets today announced a multi-year partnership with Bread FinancialTM to be its new Championship Partner and first Official Financial Services Partner. Columbus-headquartered Bread Financial provides simple, personalized payment, lending and saving solutions, and is the Blue Jackets' home helmet partner for the 2022-23 National Hockey League season. Bread Financial's logo will be visible as 3.75" x 2.25" decals on the right and left sides of each home helmet beginning tonight as the Blue Jackets host the Tampa Bay Lightning in the regular season home opener.
NHL
5 TAKEAWAYS: Panthers 3, Islanders 1
With Sergei Bobrovsky standing tall in net, the Florida Panthers opened up their 2022-23 season in impressive fashion by grinding out a 3-1 win over the New York Islanders at UBS Arena on Thursday. When asked about the win, head coach Paul Maurice said he "loved all of it." "I...
