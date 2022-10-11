ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saucier, MS

WLOX

Victim identified following fatal Gautier shooting

GAUTIER, Miss. (WLOX) - 19-year-old Zachieous Stephens has been identified as the victim of a shooting in Gautier after being found dead on Thursday. Stephens was found on the property of a vacant house on Parkdale Drive around 4 p.m. after a neighbor of the home called police to report a possible death.
GAUTIER, MS
WLOX

Gautier PD searching for Parkdale Drive murder suspect

GAUTIER, Miss. (WLOX) - Gautier PD is on the lookout for 20-year-old Adrian McCrimmon, who is wanted for the murder of 19-year-old Zachieous Stephens. Stephens was found on the property of a vacant house on Parkdale Drive around 4 p.m. Thursday after a neighbor of the home called police to report a possible death.
GAUTIER, MS
WLOX

Saucier man killed uncle after fighting over bicycle, officials say

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - After further investigation, an argument over a bicycle is what led to the murder of 57-year-old Charles Reuben Bullock in Saucier. Harrison County Sheriff’s Office first received a call from a witness about a fight between Bullock and his nephew, Timothy Bullock Jr. While deputies were making their way to the scene, a second call was made by the witness to inform officers that Timothy had shot Charles with a shotgun and gone home, which was nearby.
SAUCIER, MS
City
Saucier, MS
Harrison County, MS
Crime & Safety
County
Harrison County, MS
Local
Mississippi Crime & Safety
WLOX

Investigators: Cellphone records show Saucier gas station murder was scheduled

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - More details are coming to light in regards to the Tuesday night County Kwik Stop murder in Saucier. Just after 6 p.m., a deputy with Harrison County Sheriff’s Office reported to the gas station after being informed by dispatch that a murder had taken place at the store. The deputy arrived to the scene to find Jeneation Lewis, 36, dead due to two gunshot wounds to the head. A shell casing was also found near the crime scene.
SAUCIER, MS
WLOX

Man found dead on property outside of Gautier residence

GAUTIER, Miss. (WLOX) - Gautier Police Department is currently investigating the death of a man in south Gautier. According to Chief David Bever, a neighbor called police about a possible death. He notes it is an apparent shooting death. The man, who’s identity is yet to be released, was found on a property outside of a home on Parkdale Drive in Gautier around 4 p.m. Thursday afternoon.
GAUTIER, MS
WLOX

Police respond to reported shooting in Saucier

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Authorities are investigating a shooting in Saucier Tuesday afternoon that left one person dead. Details are limited, but Sheriff Troy Peterson did confirm to WLOX that deputies were investigating a shooting on F Ladner Road near Michell Road. Peterson also said authorities do have a...
SAUCIER, MS
wxxv25.com

Help wanted to locate burglary suspect in Jackson County

Investigators in Jackson County are asking the public for help finding a suspect accused of burglarizing a business in St. Martin. A photo shows a suspect with long dreadlocks and a full beard. He was wearing basketball shorts, a tank top, and Nike sneakers. If you can identify the suspect,...
JACKSON COUNTY, MS
WLOX

Gulfport man arrested in murder at gas station off Hwy 53

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A Gulfport man has been arrested after Tuesday’s second murder. John William Anderson, 47, is being charged with murder after a shooting at the Country Kwik Stop on the corner of Highway 53 and County Farm Road, Harrison County Troy Peterson confirms. Harrison County...
GULFPORT, MS
WLOX

Picayune man identified as victim of fatal Hwy 43 crash

HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Larry Mergerum, 72, of Picayune, has been identified as the victim of a fatal crash on Highway 43 in Hancock County. A 2004 Chevy Trailblazer driven by Margerum was traveling north on Highway 43 around 1:20 p.m. The vehicle left the roadway and overturned, causing him to receive fatal injuries from the crash.
PICAYUNE, MS
NewsBreak
Picayune Item

HANCOCK COUNTY, MS
wxxv25.com

Gulfport Police holds press conference on officer-involved shooting

Gulfport Police Chief Adam Cooper held a press conference today to discuss the shooting that occurred at Family Dollar on October 6th. Chief Cooper began the conference by saying he has requested the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation to take over the case’s investigation. He then discussed details on the...
GULFPORT, MS
WLOX

St. Martin man charged with Gautier murder, brother wanted by police

GAUTIER, Miss. (WLOX) - A St. Martin man has been arrested and charged with the October 6 murder of a Gautier man, and the suspect’s brother is wanted by GPD. Monday, Gautier Police arrested 26-year-old Darrion Linelle Stallworth for the shooting death of 30-year-old Quintavious Griffin on Whitewood Drive.
GAUTIER, MS
thegazebogazette.com

Long Beach Police Arrest Suspect on Two Felony Counts

Tuesday morning, October 11th, 2022, the Long Beach Police Department Gabriel Gauci, of Long Beach and charged him with one count of Felony Evasion and another count of Possession of a Weapon by a Felon. The arrest stems from an incident where Gauci fled from the Gulfport Police Department, University...
WDAM-TV

Cyclist killed in South 40th accident identified

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The bicyclist who was killed in a car accident in Hattiesburg Tuesday night has been identified. According to Forrest County Deputy Coroner Lisa Klem, the man has been identified as 64-year-old Henry Chism, who was living in Hattiesburg at the time of the incident. His family has been notified.
HATTIESBURG, MS
WKRG News 5

Lucedale Police warn of potential fentanyl exposure from found cash

LUCEDALE, Miss. (WKRG) – The Lucedale Police Department is warning of the risks of fentanyl exposure, especially on found money. Police say a folded $50 bill was turned into the department Wednesday after being found in a parking lot. Officers tested the bill and preliminary results indicated that it contained traces of fentanyl. “The Lucedale […]
LUCEDALE, MS

