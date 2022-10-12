ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burbank, CA

Woman claims she caught fired Try Guys star Ned Fulmer cheating in May

By Riley Cardoza
Page Six
Page Six
 3 days ago

A woman has come forward to claim she caught Try Guys member Ned Fulmer cheating on his wife four months before he was fired by the popular YouTube group .

TikTok user Brie alleged to her followers in a recent post that she saw the former BuzzFeed personality out to lunch at Castaway in Burbank, Calif., in May with a woman who wasn’t his wife, Ariel Fulmer.

“Tried to warn the wifey,” she captioned the social media upload.

Brie claimed to have sent a video of Ned, 35, to Ariel, 36, at the time, writing, “Hi, I’m not sure [of] the ins and outs of your marriage and I am not trying to start anything.

“However, I would want to know if this was my husband,” she continued in the message. “Either your husband has a doppelganger in LA … or it was your husband. I saw him there with a younger girl with dark, long hair. They were kissing and I have some videos and photos of them.”

Brie reiterated that she was “not trying to cause anything” and just wanted to “bring clarity” to Ariel.

The social media user claimed that she also tracked down the outfit Ned was wearing to help Ariel possibly identify her husband.

Brie posted follow-up videos to her initial upload, explaining how “shook” she was to see Ned “macking in front of the seafood tower.”

The therapist alleged that Ariel never replied to — and possibly never saw — her direct messages, noting that she initially wasn’t sure whether it was her “place” to say anything but now feels “justified.”

Brie explained, “I wasn’t crazy, that was Ned and he was doing some shenanigans.”

The comedy writer first made headlines in September for having an affair with Try Guys producer Alex Herring, and he was subsequently axed from the comedy group.

Ned admitted in an Instagram statement at the time that he “lost focus and had a consensual workplace relationship,” adding, “The only thing that matters right now is my marriage and my children.”

His former colleagues Keith Habersberger, Zach Kornfeld and Eugene Lee Yang discussed his firing in an Oct. 6 podcast episode .

The three remaining Try Guys subsequently fired Ned.
“What happened, it betrayed our trust,” Habersberger, 35, told “TryPod” listeners. “It was a workplace violation.”

Kornfeld, 32, chimed in that the scandal “felt like a breakup.”

Ned, who wed Ariel in June 2012, was formerly known as the “Wife Guy” in the group.

He and the interior designer are the parents of sons Wesley, 4, and Finn, 1, who arrived in 2018 and 2020, respectively.

