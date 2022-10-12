ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Google's password-killer tool is now available on Chrome and Android

Google Chrome and Android are getting support for passkeys, a new security feature designed to replace traditional passwords, the company has revealed. In a blog post (opens in new tab), Google said users will now be able to create and use passkeys on Android devices, which will be securely synchronized through the Google Password Manager (opens in new tab).
Zuckerberg Finally Adds Legs to His Metaverse

The most requested feature is finally coming to Mark Zuckerberg’s metaverse: Legs. That may sound odd. But the avatars in Meta’s main social VR app Horizon Worlds move along without any human-looking legs. Instead, avatars float around with no lower body. The reason why is because movable, walking...
Use two-factor authentication (2FA) at all these websites

We imagine no 9to5Mac reader needs to be told to use two-factor authentication (2FA) security wherever possible, but how do you know which websites support it … ?. If you need to convince non-techy friends to use two-factor authentication, you can point them to this quick guide – and the link to a directory of all the websites which support it.
Apple’s mixed reality headset reportedly lets you make payments with your eyes

Apple’s rumored virtual and augmented reality headset will reportedly use iris scanning tech for logins and payments, according to The Information. The report, which cites two people involved in developing the headset, says the scanning is supposed to make it easier for multiple people to use the headset with their own accounts.
Facebook Employees Kind of Hate the Metaverse

There was a time that the virtual reality evangelists of the video game world used to seem pretty annoying, with their eternal claims that VR was the future and we all needed to don clunky headsets to join the revolution. Then Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg became one of those people....
The Meta Quest pro is on its way – here’s how to pre-order the new Oculus headset in the UK

Mark Zuckerberg couldn’t scream it any louder if he tried. The metaverse is coming, OK, and you better get prepared. On Tuesday, Meta’s CEO announced the launch of its latest virtual-reality headset at its annual Meta Connect event, and it looks like it’s going to push all the technical boundaries of virtual reality and augmented reality to their limits. The Meta Quest pro, which the company has been teasing for months, is Meta’s latest VR headset and the first in the company’s new line of high-end VR and mixed-reality devices. And when Meta says ‘high-end’, it means it.The premium headset...
Apple iMovie vs Adobe Premiere Elements

Apple iMovie (opens in new tab) is one of the best free video editing software (opens in new tab) tools available by default on macOS computers. While not exactly what you would call professional video editing software, iMovie is still a very useful tool with lots of options to customize your vlog or create your first film. It has interesting visual effects and powerful tools that make editing your first video and exciting experience.
Meta Quest Pro vs Oculus Quest 2: which Meta VR headset is best for you?

The Meta Quest Pro vs Oculus Quest 2 dilemma is one many VR fans may soon face, following the reveal of Meta's latest headset at Meta Connect 2022. These are very different devices, though. The new Meta Quest Pro is a mixed reality-focused device designed to bring business into the metaverse, and provide people with a premium virtual reality experience in the company's comfiest and most powerful headset yet. The Oculus Quest 2, meanwhile, is much more affordable, though less feature-filled.
The Future of Live Language Learning Is in the Metaverse With Immerse

Immerse is a revolutionary community-based VR language learning platform for individuals of all abilities to learn and practice new languages without the barriers of crossing borders, reading overwhelming textbooks, or downloading trivial apps. The Metaverse Insider. The Metaverse Insider is the leading provider of news and information on the metaverse...
How to change your Gmail password

Changing your password is key to maintaining maximum security on your Google account and preventing people from accessing your emails, regardless of whether you're reading them using one of the best Android phones or your computer. You should renew it often and make sure it's different from the passwords you use for other services and accounts. If you think your account was compromised, change your Gmail password immediately.
Mark Zuckerberg takes veiled shots at Apple after releasing $1,499 VR headset

CEO Mark Zuckerberg gave a spiel that suggested that he sees Apple as the company's main competitor in virtual and augmented reality. Zuckerberg's remarks mirror Facebook's ongoing complaints with how Apple manages the App Store for iPhones and iPads. Mark Zuckerberg on Tuesday hinted that he sees Apple as Meta's...
'Room' Offers a Non-Facebook Way to Connect Coworkers in the Metaverse

Now that virtual meetings are firmly cemented in workplace culture, technology companies aren't stopping at Zoom and Google Meet. New products are already reimaging the typical video-conferencing interface where each participant occupies their own square in a grid. Room, a new product created by Cevat Yerli, the former CEO of video game developer Crytek, is one of them.
