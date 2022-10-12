Read full article on original website
Related
Warning for ALL Facebook and Gmail users – 25 passwords you MUST change
DO YOU think you've got an uncrackable password? It might not be as safe as you reckon. Common passwords used by lots of people are easy to guess, making them a liability when it comes to staying safe from hackers. If a hacker were to guess your logins, you could...
Urgent warning for millions of Google Chrome users over simple but dangerous mistake
A LOOPHOLE in Google Chrome exposes users to cyber crooks. According to a cyber researcher, the browser's "App Mode" can be exploited to hit users with phishing attacks. The feature strips back websites so you can view them as apps, removing the address bar, toolbars and other familiar elements. It's...
Every Android user warned to check THREE things today – it’s risky not to
KEEPING your Android device safe from hackers is important if you value your privacy. Fortunately, your phone is loaded with useful security features to help you shield its contents from prying eyes. Google released the Android 12 operating system back in October 2021, and the update added new privacy and...
Facebook says malicious apps are stealing login credentials. Here's what you should do right now
Facebook parent Meta says malicious apps are stealing login credentials. These are the steps you should take right now if you downloaded one of them.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Meta warns 1M Facebook users about Android, iOS apps used to steal login information
Meta's security researchers discovered over 400 Android and iOS apps this year designed to steal Facebook login information and compromise users' accounts.
TechRadar
Google's password-killer tool is now available on Chrome and Android
Google Chrome and Android are getting support for passkeys, a new security feature designed to replace traditional passwords, the company has revealed. In a blog post (opens in new tab), Google said users will now be able to create and use passkeys on Android devices, which will be securely synchronized through the Google Password Manager (opens in new tab).
PC Magazine
Zuckerberg Finally Adds Legs to His Metaverse
The most requested feature is finally coming to Mark Zuckerberg’s metaverse: Legs. That may sound odd. But the avatars in Meta’s main social VR app Horizon Worlds move along without any human-looking legs. Instead, avatars float around with no lower body. The reason why is because movable, walking...
9to5Mac
Use two-factor authentication (2FA) at all these websites
We imagine no 9to5Mac reader needs to be told to use two-factor authentication (2FA) security wherever possible, but how do you know which websites support it … ?. If you need to convince non-techy friends to use two-factor authentication, you can point them to this quick guide – and the link to a directory of all the websites which support it.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Zuckerberg’s Unlovable Metaverse Shares Flaws of Meta’s Payments Policy
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has gotten a lot of flak in the year since he announced the corporate rebranding by saying, “From now on, we’re going to be metaverse first, not Facebook first." He then added: “I hope that people come to know the Meta brand and the...
9to5Mac
Facebook security warning: Scam apps stole login credentials [U: List of apps]
Update: The names of the apps are now known. Apple has removed them from the App Store, but the apps also need to be removed from devices – see the list added to the end of the piece. Meta has issued a Facebook security warning to around one million...
The Verge
Apple’s mixed reality headset reportedly lets you make payments with your eyes
Apple’s rumored virtual and augmented reality headset will reportedly use iris scanning tech for logins and payments, according to The Information. The report, which cites two people involved in developing the headset, says the scanning is supposed to make it easier for multiple people to use the headset with their own accounts.
Facebook Employees Kind of Hate the Metaverse
There was a time that the virtual reality evangelists of the video game world used to seem pretty annoying, with their eternal claims that VR was the future and we all needed to don clunky headsets to join the revolution. Then Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg became one of those people....
Lebanon-Express
Google initiates the end of passwords, adds passkey support in Android and Chrome
In a blog post on Oct. 12, Google announced that web admins can now utilize the WebAuthn API to integrate passkeys into their sites.
The Meta Quest pro is on its way – here’s how to pre-order the new Oculus headset in the UK
Mark Zuckerberg couldn’t scream it any louder if he tried. The metaverse is coming, OK, and you better get prepared. On Tuesday, Meta’s CEO announced the launch of its latest virtual-reality headset at its annual Meta Connect event, and it looks like it’s going to push all the technical boundaries of virtual reality and augmented reality to their limits. The Meta Quest pro, which the company has been teasing for months, is Meta’s latest VR headset and the first in the company’s new line of high-end VR and mixed-reality devices. And when Meta says ‘high-end’, it means it.The premium headset...
TechRadar
Apple iMovie vs Adobe Premiere Elements
Apple iMovie (opens in new tab) is one of the best free video editing software (opens in new tab) tools available by default on macOS computers. While not exactly what you would call professional video editing software, iMovie is still a very useful tool with lots of options to customize your vlog or create your first film. It has interesting visual effects and powerful tools that make editing your first video and exciting experience.
TechRadar
Meta Quest Pro vs Oculus Quest 2: which Meta VR headset is best for you?
The Meta Quest Pro vs Oculus Quest 2 dilemma is one many VR fans may soon face, following the reveal of Meta's latest headset at Meta Connect 2022. These are very different devices, though. The new Meta Quest Pro is a mixed reality-focused device designed to bring business into the metaverse, and provide people with a premium virtual reality experience in the company's comfiest and most powerful headset yet. The Oculus Quest 2, meanwhile, is much more affordable, though less feature-filled.
The Future of Live Language Learning Is in the Metaverse With Immerse
Immerse is a revolutionary community-based VR language learning platform for individuals of all abilities to learn and practice new languages without the barriers of crossing borders, reading overwhelming textbooks, or downloading trivial apps. The Metaverse Insider. The Metaverse Insider is the leading provider of news and information on the metaverse...
How to change your Gmail password
Changing your password is key to maintaining maximum security on your Google account and preventing people from accessing your emails, regardless of whether you're reading them using one of the best Android phones or your computer. You should renew it often and make sure it's different from the passwords you use for other services and accounts. If you think your account was compromised, change your Gmail password immediately.
CNBC
Mark Zuckerberg takes veiled shots at Apple after releasing $1,499 VR headset
CEO Mark Zuckerberg gave a spiel that suggested that he sees Apple as the company's main competitor in virtual and augmented reality. Zuckerberg's remarks mirror Facebook's ongoing complaints with how Apple manages the App Store for iPhones and iPads. Mark Zuckerberg on Tuesday hinted that he sees Apple as Meta's...
PC Magazine
'Room' Offers a Non-Facebook Way to Connect Coworkers in the Metaverse
Now that virtual meetings are firmly cemented in workplace culture, technology companies aren't stopping at Zoom and Google Meet. New products are already reimaging the typical video-conferencing interface where each participant occupies their own square in a grid. Room, a new product created by Cevat Yerli, the former CEO of video game developer Crytek, is one of them.
Comments / 0