Diabetes is a common problem among people. The most common symptom is persistently high blood sugar levels. People with diabetes should consume foods with a low glycemic index and low carb density. The glycemic index is a food rating system based on carbohydrates in foods. Your body breaks down the carbohydrates and helps them dissolve into the body’s blood sugar level. Therefore, it results in high blood sugar levels in the human body. There are many foods known to control diabetes, one of which is cucumber. It belongs to the Cucurbitaceae family and is known for its digestive properties.

NUTRITION ・ 11 DAYS AGO