Larry Brown Sports

Suns targeting prominent ex-Lakers guard?

The Phoenix Suns could be linking up with a former division foe. Jake Fischer of Yahoo! Sports reported Wednesday that the Suns have inquired about potentially acquiring Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson in exchange for forward Jae Crowder. The Suns continue to search for a viable Crowder trade, who is on an expiring $10.2 million contract for this season.
Yardbarker

Report: Victor Oladipo passed on potential starting role with Wizards

Victor Oladipo signed a two-year, $18.2M contract to return to the Miami Heat this past summer. But before his re-signing with the Heat, Oladipo was reportedly pursued by a handful of teams. One team that appeared in the Oladipo sweepstakes was the Washington Wizards. According to Jake Fischer of Yahoo!...
thecomeback.com

NBA world reacts to huge Russell Westbrook decision

The Los Angeles Lakers had some real struggles incorporating star point guard Russell Westbrook into their offense last season. With just one preseason game left before the start of the NBA season, the team is experimenting with how they want to use Westbrook moving forward. According to NBA insider Adrian...
FanSided

Draymond Green appears to threaten Warriors front office over contract situation

Draymond Green is still answering questions about the Warriors’ chemistry. His latest comments seem to be pointing fingers at the front office. Draymond Green punching Jordan Poole at a Warriors practice has dominated the NBA conversation as preseason comes to an end. Draymond is back with the team and most of the comments coming from the team are about moving past the punch and getting back to business.
NBC Sports

Watch Grizzlies’ Ja Morant put on dunking clinic vs. Pistons

Ja Morant looks ready for the regular season to start. He was leaping out of the building and putting on a show in Detroit on Thursday night, especially in transition. But in the halfcourt, too. Morant finished with 31 points and the Grizzlies looked like their explosive young selves in...
