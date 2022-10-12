Read full article on original website
Russell Westbrook’s surprising response to being told he won’t be starting for Lakers
Friday evening’s preseason contest between the Los Angeles Lakers and Sacramento Kings is expected to be something of a dress rehearsal for the Purple and Gold. That means possibly a preview of the starting lineup and rotations that will be seen during the regular season. One insider predicts Russell...
Sacramento Kings Reportedly Waive 2x NBA Champion And 10-Year Veteran
According to James Ham (of The Kings Beat), the Sacramento Kings have waived Kent Bazemore and Quinn Cook. Bazemore has been in the NBA for ten seasons, while Cook has played in the NBA for five seasons and won two NBA Championships (with the Golden State Warriors in 2018 and Los Angeles Lakers in 2020).
Matt Barnes Says The Warriors Can't Win The Championship Without Draymond Green
Former NBA player Matt Barnes explains why Draymond Green is crucial to the success of the Golden State Warriors.
Suns targeting prominent ex-Lakers guard?
The Phoenix Suns could be linking up with a former division foe. Jake Fischer of Yahoo! Sports reported Wednesday that the Suns have inquired about potentially acquiring Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson in exchange for forward Jae Crowder. The Suns continue to search for a viable Crowder trade, who is on an expiring $10.2 million contract for this season.
Jim Buss Wanted To Trade Kobe Bryant And Build The Lakers Team Around Andrew Bynum: “Andrew Bynum Is The Guy That’s Gonna Carry This Team To The Next Era Of Laker Dominance.”
A former Lakers player revealed that Jim Buss wanted to trade Kobe Bryant and make Andrew Bynum the leader of the team.
Jason Kidd Says Luka Doncic Got In Shape After Reggie Miller Said He Was Too Heavy: "He Worked On His Body And He Took Off."
Jason Kidd reveals that Luka Doncic got to work on his body after Reggie Miller said he was too heavy.
Yardbarker
Report: Victor Oladipo passed on potential starting role with Wizards
Victor Oladipo signed a two-year, $18.2M contract to return to the Miami Heat this past summer. But before his re-signing with the Heat, Oladipo was reportedly pursued by a handful of teams. One team that appeared in the Oladipo sweepstakes was the Washington Wizards. According to Jake Fischer of Yahoo!...
thecomeback.com
NBA world reacts to huge Russell Westbrook decision
The Los Angeles Lakers had some real struggles incorporating star point guard Russell Westbrook into their offense last season. With just one preseason game left before the start of the NBA season, the team is experimenting with how they want to use Westbrook moving forward. According to NBA insider Adrian...
Shareef O'Neal's Lock Down Defense Against Victor Wembanyama Became Viral: "He Forced Him To The Corner To Take A Bad Shot"
NBA fans applaud Shareef's good defense against the French superstar Victor Wembanyama.
NBA・
Phoenix Suns Reportedly Have Trade Interest In Former 6th Man Of The Year
According to Jake Fischer of Yahoo! Sports, the Phoenix Suns are interested in trading for Jordan Clarkson. He has spent the last two and a half seasons with the Utah Jazz and won the 6th Man of The Year Award in 2021.
silverscreenandroll.com
Robert Horry hopes Russell Westbrook doesn’t turn into Allen Iverson
Darvin Ham and the Lakers appear to have made the difficult choice of moving Russell Westbrook to the bench, at least for the time being. Whether it sticks or not, a former Lakers sixth man believes this is a good opportunity for Westbrook. On “The Crossover NBA Show” with Howard...
WATCH: Lakers star Russell Westbrook rejects Patrick Beverley’s on-court huddle with LeBron James
Russell Westbrook and Patrick Beverley are best friends now. They’ve settled their age-old beef and they’ve put all of the drama behind them now that they’re teammates with the Los Angeles Lakers. This is the narrative the Lakers have been pushing all summer long, and everyone on...
Clippers takeaways: Kawhi Leonard healthy, but loss to Nuggets 'unprofessional'
The Clippers open the season next Thursday after Kawhi Leonard skips the final preseason game, a loss to Denver, out of caution.
Draymond Green appears to threaten Warriors front office over contract situation
Draymond Green is still answering questions about the Warriors’ chemistry. His latest comments seem to be pointing fingers at the front office. Draymond Green punching Jordan Poole at a Warriors practice has dominated the NBA conversation as preseason comes to an end. Draymond is back with the team and most of the comments coming from the team are about moving past the punch and getting back to business.
Stephen A. Smith declares Kyrie Irving won’t re-sign with Nets, plans to join Lakers
Brooklyn Nets superstar point guard Kyrie Irving saw himself get linked to the Los Angeles Lakers all throughout the 2022 NBA offseason. At some points, it felt inevitable that Irving would somehow end up in Los Angeles. Of course, he’s still with the Nets and is getting ready to try to have a resurgent 2022-23 season.
WATCH: Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo’s savage response to Nets’ Ben Simmons ‘owning’ him on defense
The Milwaukee Bucks took on the Brooklyn Nets in a high-profile preseason encounter on Wednesday night. It may have been a non-bearing game, but there sure was a lot riding on the matchup between two of the top sides in the Eastern Conference this season. Nets fans got a little...
NBC Sports
Watch Grizzlies’ Ja Morant put on dunking clinic vs. Pistons
Ja Morant looks ready for the regular season to start. He was leaping out of the building and putting on a show in Detroit on Thursday night, especially in transition. But in the halfcourt, too. Morant finished with 31 points and the Grizzlies looked like their explosive young selves in...
The LA Clippers Have Waived Three Players
The Clippers have waived Malik Fitts, Xavier Moon, and Nate Darling
John Wall Could Reportedly Lose Starting Job With The Clippers, According To Tyronn Lue
John Wall is in danger of losing his starting point guard role to Clippers veteran Reggie Jackson, according to head coach Tyronn Lue.
This 76ers-Rockets Trade Features Matisse Thybulle
Everybody needs an identity. What’s yours? Are you mysterious and brooding? Alternatively, you may be the life of the party. Whatever you are, you’re something, and it’s important to you. That’s just basic human nature. NBA teams need an identity as well. Some teams will try...
FanSided
