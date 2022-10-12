Read full article on original website
Related
salestechstar.com
Algo Appoints Chris Nagelson To Global Advisory Board
Algo, a leading supply chain intelligence SaaS solutions provider, announced that Chris Nagelson has joined its Global Advisory Board. Nagelson joins a group of eight other industry executives that have been identified to support Algo’s continued growth through strategic guidance, thought leadership, and industry domain knowledge. Earlier this year,...
salestechstar.com
Brikl Appoints Foot Locker’s Tiffany Kirksey as its Director of Operations
Brikl, an online store technology that helps distributors, dealers, promotional businesses, and suppliers set up branded web stores, is proud to announce that Tiffany Kirksey has joined Brikl as its Director of Operations. Prior to joining Brikl, Tiffany worked for Foot Locker for almost 24 years. During her Foot Locker...
salestechstar.com
Serve Robotics Appoints Former DoorDash Executive Prahar Shah as Chief Revenue Officer
Serve Robotics, the leading autonomous sidewalk delivery company, announced that Prahar Shah is joining the company as its Chief Revenue Officer. Prahar will lead Serve’s commercial efforts and oversee the new partnerships and new verticals team as the company expands its robotic delivery platform. Prahar will lead Serve’s commercial...
salestechstar.com
Future Bolsters U.S. Sales Leadership with Strategic Hires
New additions to further fuel Games, Entertainment, Technology, and Sports portfolio. Digital powerhouse, Future Publishing, has announced the appointment of two senior hires to support its accelerated growth. Matt Trotta joins as SVP, Games, Entertainment, Technology, and Sport (GETS) to strengthen and develop relationships with advertiser and agency clients for...
RELATED PEOPLE
salestechstar.com
Manhattan Associates Wins the 2022 Tech Cares Award from TrustRadius
The company has been recognized for its Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) initiatives, and for driving sustainable practices in every leg of the supply chain. Manhattan Associates Inc, a global leader in supply chain commerce solutions, today announced that it has been presented a 2022 Tech Cares Award by TrustRadius, the most trusted research and review platform. This third-annual award celebrates companies that have gone above and beyond to provide impactful corporate social responsibility (CSR) programs for their employees and communities.
salestechstar.com
Tekion Honored by Goldman Sachs for Entrepreneurship
Jay Vijayan, Founder and CEO, Among the Most Exceptional Entrepreneurs at 2022 Builders and Innovators Summit. Goldman Sachs is recognizing Tekion Founder and CEO, Jay Vijayan, as one of the Most Exceptional Entrepreneurs of 2022 at its Builders and Innovators Summit in Healdsburg, California. “I am honored to be recognized...
salestechstar.com
MotionPoint Unveils Rebranding Effort Reflecting Company’s Continued Focus on Customer Success and Future Growth
MotionPoint Corporation, the trusted translation leader to thousands of multilingual websites for global companies announces the start of a major rebranding project. At the heart of MotionPoint’s rebranding is a new tagline and logo that better illustrates the concierge-level of managed translation service it provides its customers. MotionPoint’s focus...
salestechstar.com
Anblicks achieves AWS Advanced Consulting Partner Accreditation
Anblicks achieved advanced tier partnership and enhanced its capabilities to help customers with cloud-strategy, application migration and modernizing cloud data platforms on AWS platform. Anblicks, the cloud data analytics provider to the global market leaders, announced that it had strengthened its expertise in the AWS partner network platform by achieving...
IN THIS ARTICLE
salestechstar.com
SalesTechStar Interview With Frank Dale, SVP of Product at Salesloft
Frank Dale, SVP of Product at Salesloft chats about the challenges that B2B sellers often face today with a few tips that can help alleviate most of them:. Welcome to this SalesTechStar chat Frank, tell us about yourself and your role at Salesloft. How has your journey been in the B2B tech market so far?
salestechstar.com
SetSail Releases 2023 RevOps Salary and Career Guide to Provide Visibility to Sales & Revenue Professionals
SetSail’s resource is the first guide dedicated to RevOps salary benchmarks. It includes guidance on the RevOps career framework, advice from thought leaders, trends, and more. SetSail, a revenue intelligence company that gives B2B organizations actionable visibility to unlock sales data and drive consistent growth, has released the 2023...
salestechstar.com
POS Nation Earns 2022 Great Place to Work Certification
POS Nation, a retail point of sale provider, is proud to be certified by Great Place to Work in 2022. This coveted recognition is based entirely on what current employees share about their workplace experiences — this year, 74% of employees said POS Nation is a great place to work, which is 17% higher than the average U.S.-based company.
salestechstar.com
Fortis Accelerates Momentum Behind Embedded Payments with Massive Growth, Enhanced Services and New Leadership
Fortis, a payment and commerce technology leader for software providers, marketplaces and scaling businesses, surpassed $20 billion in commerce transaction volume, an 80% increase over the previous year, as they continue to scale as a market leader in embedded payments. In addition to this milestone, the company is expanding its fully integrated service offerings and enhancing the leadership team.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
salestechstar.com
Lynx Software Technologies Announces Appointment of Al Maillet as Chief Revenue Officer
Lynx Software Technologies , a developer of open architecture software solutions for mission critical embedded systems, announced the appointment of Al Maillet as Chief Revenue Officer. Maillet was previously with Mercury Systems, a global commercial technology company serving the aerospace and defense industry, where he served as the Vice President of Product Line Sales. In this new role, Maillet will oversee the Company’s go-to-market function, strategic account management, and sales operations, reporting to CEO Tim Reed.
salestechstar.com
RevGenius hits 30,000 Members
RevGenius, the world’s largest sales community, has just reached 30,000 members. RevGenius is an online community for sales, marketing, rev-ops, and customer success professionals. With twelve chapter cities in just two years since launch, they’re offering an inclusive space to learn, share, and bond over the revenue industry experience.
salestechstar.com
BDev Ventures Announces Strategic Investment to Nickelytics
BDev Ventures to implement WinDifferent Growth Platform model to enhance sales and revenue growth at Nickelytics. BDev Ventures, the venture capital investment firm launched by the founders of BairesDev, announced a partnership with Nickelytics, a Techstars ‘20-backed B2B adtech startup that allows brands to launch hyperlocal out-of-home advertising campaigns Through the partnership, BDev Ventures will implement the WinDifferent Growth Platform, a proprietary and game-changing sales framework that helps companies significantly accelerate equity value creation.
salestechstar.com
Kastle joins Microsoft’s Partnership Ecosystem to drive the Future of the Connected Workplace
At the annual Ignite Conference, Microsoft announced an ecosystem of partners – including Kastle – building on top of Microsoft’s new Connected Workplace platform, Microsoft Places. “Addressing the unique challenges brought on by new ways of work requires collaboration across the Connected Workplace category,” said Lars Johnson,...
salestechstar.com
Productiv Launches in AWS Marketplace to Help Teams Align on SaaS Management
The company’s SaaS Intelligence Platform provides businesses with greater spend visibility and cost optimization opportunities. Productiv announced its SaaS Intelligence platform is now available in AWS Marketplace, a digital catalog with thousands of software listings from independent software vendors that make it easy to find, test, buy and deploy software that runs on Amazon Web Services (AWS). The Productiv SaaS Intelligence™ platform’s AWS Marketplace availability makes it easier for businesses to unlock the most value from their software as a service (SaaS) portfolios at scale. Today’s news comes at an opportune time, as companies are looking more critically at reducing spend and optimizing costs in an uncertain economic climate. In particular, business leaders are looking for solutions to help information technology (IT), finance and procurement teams align on spend visibility, spend rationalization and renewal management – especially for SaaS applications, which have exploded in use.
salestechstar.com
Nexign Wins the MEA Business Technology Award for Nexign Revenue Management
Nexign, a leading provider of BSS and digitalization solutions, has received the MEA Business Technology Award in the Ground-breaking Products/Services category. The prize was given for Nexign Revenue Management, a new Nexign’s solution presented during the Digital Transformation World in Copenhagen. Nexign Revenue Management is a cloud-native, flexible, and...
salestechstar.com
Toshiba’s Retail Division Continues Investment in the Store of the Future with Key Leadership Appointment
Retail Technology Executive Yevgeni Tsirulnik to Lead Innovation and Incubation for Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions. Retail technology executive Yevgeni Tsirulnik has been promoted to Senior Vice President of Innovation and Incubation for Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions. His expanded role is focused on accelerating innovation, incubating new partners, and building the company’s service offerings to help drive the digitalization of retail customers across its global footprint.
salestechstar.com
NTT DATA Intends to Acquire Data Analytics Firm Aspirent
NTT DATA, a digital business and IT services leader, announced it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Aspirent, a leading data, analytics and advisory firm headquartered in Atlanta. “As we help our clients navigate critical business challenges through the use of data, this acquisition expands and strengthens NTT DATA’s...
Comments / 0