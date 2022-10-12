ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fish Creek, WI

wearegreenbay.com

RePurpose for a Reason 2022 supports Green Bay Habitat for Humanity

(WFRV) – Calling all creative minds, a local organization needs you to ‘RePurpose for a Reason’. Andrea from Greater Green Bay Habitat for Humanity visited Local 5 Live with details on this important annual event. Details from repurposeforareason.org:. Please join us for RePurpose for a Reason 2022.
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

‘We’re really proud of that’: NeighborWorks Green Bay celebrates 40 years helping prepare homeowners

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A key non-profit organization in Green Bay that helps with homeownership preparation celebrated a major milestone on Thursday. NeighborWorks Green Bay hosted its 40th Annual Celebration at the Riverside Ballroom which brought together partners, donors, supporters, and the community to celebrate the accomplishments the group made over the past year.
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Flags to be half-staffed in Wisconsin to honor firefighters

(WFRV) – All throughout the state of Wisconsin, you will see the United States flag and Wisconsin’s flag at half-staff on Saturday. Governor Tony Evers ordered the flags to be half-staff in honor of Wisconsin Firefighters Memorial Day, as required by state statute, during Fire Prevention Week from October 9 through October 15.
WISCONSIN STATE
wearegreenbay.com

Primal Eats: Titletown Brewing Co.

(WFRV) – It’s a second location for Primal Eats where pairing beer with the food from Primal Eats makes this a must-stop for your next lunch or dinner outing. Local 5 Live gets a look inside the great atmosphere plus a view of Green Bay that can’t be beat.
GILLETT, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Shop Craft Show this Saturday and support Girls Hockey

(WFRV) – It’s starting to feel like Fall outside and holiday items are starting to pop up in stores so why not buy local for gifts and décor and support girls hockey at the same time?. Players Parker and Elysia stopped by Local 5 Live along with...
DE PERE, WI
wearegreenbay.com

WBA Gubernatorial Debate between Tony Evers and Tim Michels

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – Broadcasters from across Wisconsin aired the Wisconsin gubernatorial debate Friday between Governor Tony Evers and Tim Michels. The debate began at 7 p.m. with WFRV’s own Michele McCormack as one of the panelists. The newest episode of S.W.A.T. will be pushed back to 1:07...
WISCONSIN STATE
wearegreenbay.com

Several packaged foods recalled from a Wisconsin sausage shop

RIO, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection is issuing a voluntary Class I recall of packaged foods from Johnson’s Sausage Shoppe. The Class I recall includes packaged foods purchased on or before October 12, 2022, with an inspection label of No. 293.
WISCONSIN STATE
wearegreenbay.com

Warren Gerds/Review: ‘The Effect’ cerebral

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The audience sits in a hybrid medical amphitheater, raised four or so feet above the main floor, as if observing the stages of an experimental trial. The flooring consists interconnected six-sided tiles of white, gray and mid tan. At the center is the focal...
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Wisconsin COVID-19 community levels rising again, two counties in high level

(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 1,655,417 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 13,576 total COVID-19 deaths. Unable to view the tables below? Click here. ﻿Today’s Total10/07/2022’s Total. Total positive cases1,655,4171,649,510 (+5,907) Received one dose of vaccine3,821,279 (65.5%)3,819,280 (65.5%)
WISCONSIN STATE
wearegreenbay.com

Four finalists announced for Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin, two from northeast Wisconsin

(WFRV) – We’re down to four finalists in the Coolest Things Made in Wisconsin and two of them are locals to the Fox Valley. Put on by Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce (WMC) alongside Johnson Financial Group, over one million votes have been cast in the competition over the last seven years, drawing attention to Wisconsin’s diverse, robust, and growing manufacturing industry.
WISCONSIN STATE
wearegreenbay.com

Walk to Remember Event for Pregnancy and Infant Loss this Saturday in Allouez

(WFRV) – October is pregnancy and infant loss awareness month. A time to talk about a difficult and important subject that affects far too many families. Molly Hohol, Bellin Health Generations Certified Nurse Midwife visited Local 5 Live along with Resource Case Manager, Leslie-Ann Novitski to give viewers some thoughts on coping and how to support those dealing with such a tremendous loss.
ALLOUEZ, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Lawsuit filed against Florida Company for defrauding ‘hundreds of thousands’ from over 6k Wisconsin businesses

(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) filed a lawsuit against a Florida-based company that allegedly sent deceptive mailers to newly-created Wisconsin businesses. According to the complaint, Centurion Filing Sevices, LLC, operating under the name ‘WI Certificate Service’ sent tens of thousands of deceptive letters to Wisconsin businesses...
WISCONSIN STATE

