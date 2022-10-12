Read full article on original website
Related
wearegreenbay.com
RePurpose for a Reason 2022 supports Green Bay Habitat for Humanity
(WFRV) – Calling all creative minds, a local organization needs you to ‘RePurpose for a Reason’. Andrea from Greater Green Bay Habitat for Humanity visited Local 5 Live with details on this important annual event. Details from repurposeforareason.org:. Please join us for RePurpose for a Reason 2022.
wearegreenbay.com
‘We’re really proud of that’: NeighborWorks Green Bay celebrates 40 years helping prepare homeowners
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A key non-profit organization in Green Bay that helps with homeownership preparation celebrated a major milestone on Thursday. NeighborWorks Green Bay hosted its 40th Annual Celebration at the Riverside Ballroom which brought together partners, donors, supporters, and the community to celebrate the accomplishments the group made over the past year.
wearegreenbay.com
DNR, Wisconsin libraries testing out program to offer free passes to state parks
(WFRV) – A new program being tested out by the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) will make state park and forest vehicle admission day passes available to library card holders across Wisconsin. Starting on November 1, library cardholders will be able to check out a pass from participating...
wearegreenbay.com
Flags to be half-staffed in Wisconsin to honor firefighters
(WFRV) – All throughout the state of Wisconsin, you will see the United States flag and Wisconsin’s flag at half-staff on Saturday. Governor Tony Evers ordered the flags to be half-staff in honor of Wisconsin Firefighters Memorial Day, as required by state statute, during Fire Prevention Week from October 9 through October 15.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin Broadcasters Association offering four scholarships for aspiring students
(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Broadcasters Association Foundation is offering four scholarships for students who meet eligibility requirements. Students eligible are encouraged to apply for the following four scholarships:. David L. and Rita E. Nelson Family Fund Scholarship – $1,500. Howard Gernetzke Scholarship – $1,500. Morgan Murphy Media...
wearegreenbay.com
Primal Eats: Titletown Brewing Co.
(WFRV) – It’s a second location for Primal Eats where pairing beer with the food from Primal Eats makes this a must-stop for your next lunch or dinner outing. Local 5 Live gets a look inside the great atmosphere plus a view of Green Bay that can’t be beat.
wearegreenbay.com
Local organizations give advice to Trick-or-Treaters as Halloween approaches
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – As Halloween approaches, parents are asked to be mindful while trick or treating and local leaders say your sweet tooth could put you in danger if safety precautions are not taken. “Halloween is a fun time as long as you know what your kids...
wearegreenbay.com
Tribal leaders working alongside non-profit to bring food security to Tribal Elders
KESHENA, Wis. (WFRV) – The Menominee Indian Tribe of Wisconsin, in partnership with Feeding Wisconsin, Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin, and the federally recognized Tribal Nations in Wisconsin, held a press conference on Thursday to talk about food sovereignty. Among the initiatives discussed, the Tribal Elder Program was highly touted,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wearegreenbay.com
Shop Craft Show this Saturday and support Girls Hockey
(WFRV) – It’s starting to feel like Fall outside and holiday items are starting to pop up in stores so why not buy local for gifts and décor and support girls hockey at the same time?. Players Parker and Elysia stopped by Local 5 Live along with...
wearegreenbay.com
WBA Gubernatorial Debate between Tony Evers and Tim Michels
MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – Broadcasters from across Wisconsin aired the Wisconsin gubernatorial debate Friday between Governor Tony Evers and Tim Michels. The debate began at 7 p.m. with WFRV’s own Michele McCormack as one of the panelists. The newest episode of S.W.A.T. will be pushed back to 1:07...
wearegreenbay.com
Several packaged foods recalled from a Wisconsin sausage shop
RIO, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection is issuing a voluntary Class I recall of packaged foods from Johnson’s Sausage Shoppe. The Class I recall includes packaged foods purchased on or before October 12, 2022, with an inspection label of No. 293.
wearegreenbay.com
‘They’ve done so much for us’: Freedom High School students provide free car for local Veteran
FREEDOM, Wis. (WFRV) – Students attending Freedom High School are using their mechanical skills to help a local veteran. Students of the school say their passion for cars is driving them to serve their community. “If you need to go somewhere, especially if you are an older person, you...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wearegreenbay.com
Explore past traditions at ‘All Hallow’s Eve’ event at Pinecrest Historical Village
(WFRV) – The way we celebrate Halloween has changed since it began but how?. You can look at some traditions of the past this weekend in Manitowoc at Halloween Stories by the Bonfire from Pinecrest Historical Village. Details from manitowoccountyhistory.org:. All Hallow’s Eve. Saturday, October 15, 2022. 4:00...
wearegreenbay.com
Warren Gerds/Review: ‘The Effect’ cerebral
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The audience sits in a hybrid medical amphitheater, raised four or so feet above the main floor, as if observing the stages of an experimental trial. The flooring consists interconnected six-sided tiles of white, gray and mid tan. At the center is the focal...
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin COVID-19 community levels rising again, two counties in high level
(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 1,655,417 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 13,576 total COVID-19 deaths. Unable to view the tables below? Click here. Today’s Total10/07/2022’s Total. Total positive cases1,655,4171,649,510 (+5,907) Received one dose of vaccine3,821,279 (65.5%)3,819,280 (65.5%)
wearegreenbay.com
Four finalists announced for Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin, two from northeast Wisconsin
(WFRV) – We’re down to four finalists in the Coolest Things Made in Wisconsin and two of them are locals to the Fox Valley. Put on by Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce (WMC) alongside Johnson Financial Group, over one million votes have been cast in the competition over the last seven years, drawing attention to Wisconsin’s diverse, robust, and growing manufacturing industry.
wearegreenbay.com
Walk to Remember Event for Pregnancy and Infant Loss this Saturday in Allouez
(WFRV) – October is pregnancy and infant loss awareness month. A time to talk about a difficult and important subject that affects far too many families. Molly Hohol, Bellin Health Generations Certified Nurse Midwife visited Local 5 Live along with Resource Case Manager, Leslie-Ann Novitski to give viewers some thoughts on coping and how to support those dealing with such a tremendous loss.
wearegreenbay.com
Lawsuit filed against Florida Company for defrauding ‘hundreds of thousands’ from over 6k Wisconsin businesses
(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) filed a lawsuit against a Florida-based company that allegedly sent deceptive mailers to newly-created Wisconsin businesses. According to the complaint, Centurion Filing Sevices, LLC, operating under the name ‘WI Certificate Service’ sent tens of thousands of deceptive letters to Wisconsin businesses...
wearegreenbay.com
Free fentanyl testing strips distributed across Wisconsin, ‘results within minutes’
(WFRV) – Over 120,000 fentanyl test strips have been delivered to organizations across Wisconsin to help prevent drug overdose deaths. The announcement was made by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) on October 13, and it comes as drugs mixed with fentanyl are currently the leading cause of overdose deaths in the state.
wearegreenbay.com
Illinois residents may have money waiting for them in Pandemic-EBT funds
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer program, also known as the P-EBT, was issued as a response to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, but did you know 92% of states continued to send money to those cards?. The P-EBT was part of the U.S. government’s solution...
Comments / 0