Police: Car Strikes Framingham House at 5 a.m.
FRAMINGHAM – A car struck a house at 5 a.m. on Wednesday, October 12. There was damage to the vehicle and the front of the house at the single-vehicle crash at 22 Walnut Street at 5:19 a.m., said Police spokesperson Lt. Rachel Mickens. The male driver of the vehicle...
communityadvocate.com
Wenzel: Junior Woman’s Club delivers food to police and fire departments on 9/11
MARLBOROUGH – The year 2022 was another year that members of the Marlborough Junior Woman’s Club spent 9/11 with putting together and delivering boxes of food and other items to our local police and fire departments in Marlborough and in Hudson, in appreciation of all that they do for our communities.
fallriverreporter.com
18-year-old Massachusetts high school senior dead, another injured, in double rollover crash
An 18-year-old Massachusetts high school senior has been killed and another has been injured in a rollover crash involving multiple vehicles. On Wednesday, just before 4:30 p.m., Needham Police and Fire Personnel responded to the area of Forest Street and Rolling Lane for a two-car rollover crash. Needham Police and...
communityadvocate.com
Grafton police log, Oct. 14 edition
6:04 a.m. North St. Motor vehicle stop. 10:02 a.m. Waterville St. Suspicious activity. 12:15 p.m. Providence Rd. Harassment. 1:25 p.m. Browns Rd. Fire – brush. 8:11 p.m. Old Westboro Rd. Motor vehicle stop. 10:37 p.m. Providence Rd. Disturbance – neighbor. Monday, Sept. 26. 2:48 a.m. Providence Rd./Cross St....
communityadvocate.com
Veronica M. McDonough, 88, of Marlborough
– Veronica “Ronnie” M. (Perreault) McDonough, R.N., 88, of Marlborough, MA passed away peacefully Tuesday, October 11, 2022. She was the wife of the late Richard “Dick” McDonough to whom she was married to for 57 years prior to his passing. A lifelong resident of Marlborough,...
communityadvocate.com
Shrewsbury police log, Oct. 14 edition
8:36 a.m. North Quinsigamond. Medical call. 10:50 a.m. Reed Rd. Medical call. 12:58 p.m. Lake St. Traffic complaint. 2:03 p.m. Grafton St. Larceny. 2:30 p.m. Park Grove Ln. Animal complaint. 4:50 p.m. Sewell St./Candlewood Way. Road rage. 5:00 p.m. Shrewsbury Green Dr. Threats,. 5:59 p.m. Boston Tpke./Maple Ave. Road hazard...
communityadvocate.com
Westborough police works with Ellie Fund
WESTBOROUGH – October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and the Westborough Police Department is collaborating with the Ellie Fund again. Ellie Fund, based in Needham, provides essential support services for breast cancer patients to ease the stresses of everyday life, allowing the focus to be on family, recovery and healing.
Man charged with OUI after head-on collision in Wilmington
Wilmington firefighters had to resort to using the jaws of life to extract two individuals from the wreckage of a serious crash, and now one of those drivers is facing charges. A 33-year-old Lowell man is charged with operating under the influence of liquor, causing serious bodily injury, negligent operation...
Worcester Police Arrest Woman Causing Disturbance at Courthouse
WORCESTER - Police officers arrested a woman at the Worcester County District Courthouse on Friday for causing a disturbance with a replica firearm. According to the Worcester Police Department, officers assigned to the Court Liaison unit were informed someone had attempted to enter the courthouse with a firearm. Officers stopped...
communityadvocate.com
Ellen J. Dew, 71, of Marlborough
– Ellen J. (Pendleton) Dew, 71 of Marlborough died on Saturday, October 8, 2022, at Good Samaritan Medical Center in Brockton, MA after a lengthy illness. She was born in Boston, MA the daughter of the late James W. and Mary J. (Tibbets) Pendleton. She worked for Digital as a Secretary for many years.
communityadvocate.com
Marlborough Boy Scout organizing music fundraiser
MARLBOROUGH – A Boy Scout working toward his Eagle Scout rank is planning a special fundraiser. Jack Brzenk, who is a resident of Marlborough and a member of Troop 12 in Framingham, will stage “Tunes for Toiletries” on Thursday, Oct. 20, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Assabet Valley Regional Technical High School.
Worcester Police Ask Public for Help Identifying Man in Theft Investigation
The Worcester Police Department is asking for the public's help identifying a man wanted for questioning in connection with a theft at a local hardware store. The theft occurred at Barrow's Hardware on Webster Street in Worcester last month. Anyone with information about the identity of the man in the...
One person dead after head-on crash in Marshfield
MARSHFIELD, Mass. — Authorities are investigating a deadly head-on crash that shut down a main roadway for hours Thursday night. Marshfield Police say they responded to the 1900 block of Main Street around 9:30 p.m. for a report of a two car accident. Once on scene, investigators determined the the accident was a head on crash and one person was deceased.
Man dies after two trucks collide on Route 495 in Andover
ANDOVER, Mass. — A man has died after two trucks collided with each other during the Thursday morning commute on a busy Andover highway. State Police say the crash happened just after 7:00 a.m. when a Graham Waste Services truck carrying a roll-off dumpster was stopped in traffic in the right lane of Route 495 southbound waiting to get onto the Interstate 93 exit ramp. While the truck was stopped, a box truck rammed into the rear of the dumpster, sending the box truck towards the wood-line.
birchrestaurant.com
15 Best Restaurants in Ipswich, MA
The idyllic coastal town of Ipswich is located in Essex County, Massachusetts. One of the many things that Ipswich is known for is great food. For a somewhat smaller town, the restaurant scene here is quite diverse. Whether you are looking to start your day with a scrumptious breakfast, go for dessert after visiting the beach, or grab a hearty lunch or a delicious dinner, you will be spoiled for choice.
communityadvocate.com
Edgar & Nancy Renaud Jr., of Hudson
– The family of Nancy Sue (Abbott) Renaud, (July 13, 2017) & Edgar “Ed” Albert Renaud Jr., (September 28, 2021) invite relatives and friends to a period of visitation from 10-11am followed by a Celebration of Edgar and Nancy’s Life at 11am on Saturday, October 22, 2022 at TIGHE HAMILTON REGIONAL FUNERAL HOME, 50 Central St., Hudson, MA; followed by a procession to Forestvale Cemetery in Hudson for inurnment.
Wilmington firefighters use jaws of life to extract two at ‘serious’ crash
Wilmington firefighters had to resort to using the jaws of life to extract two individuals from the wreckage of a “serious” crash. According to Woburn Police, the crash on Main Street near the border of Wilmington and Woburn was closed to traffic for an extended period of time before reopening at approximately 8:18 p.m.
'Unbelievable step': Leominster corrections officer beaten by inmate out of coma
SHIRLEY — A corrections officer from Leominster beaten by an inmate at the Massachusetts Corrections Institution-Shirley in August “has made an unbelievable step forward in his recovery,” a representative from his labor union said. After more than a month in a coma at Lahey Hospital and Medical Center in Burlington, Matthew Tidman is now in a rehabilitation center “to continue his work on getting stronger,” Kevin Flanagan, legislative representative for the Massachusetts Correction Officers Federated Union, said...
plymptonhalifaxexpress.com
Halifax mourns youth softball coach
Beloved Halifax youth softball coach Thomas R. “TJ” Bauer, Jr., was struck and killed early Saturday morning while walking on Route I-495 near Plainville. He is believed to have been walking north when he was struck by a Volvo SUV, just north of Exit 36B. The Volvo driver was not hurt.
franklincountynow.com
Turners Falls Fights Machinery Fire
(Turners Falls, MA) Just before 4 p.m. Thursday afternoon, Turners Falls Fire Department was called to a small machinery fire in a facility off of Turnpike Road in Turners Falls. Crews were able to bring the fire under control by 4:15 and remained on scene to check the facility for potential spaces the fire may have extended into. By 4:45 the scene was cleared. No injuries have yet been reported. Greenfield Fire Department covered the Turners Falls Fire district while they were on scene.
