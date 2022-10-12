ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marlborough, MA

communityadvocate.com

Grafton police log, Oct. 14 edition

6:04 a.m. North St. Motor vehicle stop. 10:02 a.m. Waterville St. Suspicious activity. 12:15 p.m. Providence Rd. Harassment. 1:25 p.m. Browns Rd. Fire – brush. 8:11 p.m. Old Westboro Rd. Motor vehicle stop. 10:37 p.m. Providence Rd. Disturbance – neighbor. Monday, Sept. 26. 2:48 a.m. Providence Rd./Cross St....
GRAFTON, MA
Marlborough, MA
Crime & Safety
City
Marlborough, MA
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
communityadvocate.com

Veronica M. McDonough, 88, of Marlborough

– Veronica “Ronnie” M. (Perreault) McDonough, R.N., 88, of Marlborough, MA passed away peacefully Tuesday, October 11, 2022. She was the wife of the late Richard “Dick” McDonough to whom she was married to for 57 years prior to his passing. A lifelong resident of Marlborough,...
MARLBOROUGH, MA
communityadvocate.com

Shrewsbury police log, Oct. 14 edition

8:36 a.m. North Quinsigamond. Medical call. 10:50 a.m. Reed Rd. Medical call. 12:58 p.m. Lake St. Traffic complaint. 2:03 p.m. Grafton St. Larceny. 2:30 p.m. Park Grove Ln. Animal complaint. 4:50 p.m. Sewell St./Candlewood Way. Road rage. 5:00 p.m. Shrewsbury Green Dr. Threats,. 5:59 p.m. Boston Tpke./Maple Ave. Road hazard...
SHREWSBURY, MA
communityadvocate.com

Westborough police works with Ellie Fund

WESTBOROUGH – October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and the Westborough Police Department is collaborating with the Ellie Fund again. Ellie Fund, based in Needham, provides essential support services for breast cancer patients to ease the stresses of everyday life, allowing the focus to be on family, recovery and healing.
WESTBOROUGH, MA
communityadvocate.com

Ellen J. Dew, 71, of Marlborough

– Ellen J. (Pendleton) Dew, 71 of Marlborough died on Saturday, October 8, 2022, at Good Samaritan Medical Center in Brockton, MA after a lengthy illness. She was born in Boston, MA the daughter of the late James W. and Mary J. (Tibbets) Pendleton. She worked for Digital as a Secretary for many years.
MARLBOROUGH, MA
communityadvocate.com

Marlborough Boy Scout organizing music fundraiser

MARLBOROUGH – A Boy Scout working toward his Eagle Scout rank is planning a special fundraiser. Jack Brzenk, who is a resident of Marlborough and a member of Troop 12 in Framingham, will stage “Tunes for Toiletries” on Thursday, Oct. 20, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Assabet Valley Regional Technical High School.
MARLBOROUGH, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

One person dead after head-on crash in Marshfield

MARSHFIELD, Mass. — Authorities are investigating a deadly head-on crash that shut down a main roadway for hours Thursday night. Marshfield Police say they responded to the 1900 block of Main Street around 9:30 p.m. for a report of a two car accident. Once on scene, investigators determined the the accident was a head on crash and one person was deceased.
MARSHFIELD, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Man dies after two trucks collide on Route 495 in Andover

ANDOVER, Mass. — A man has died after two trucks collided with each other during the Thursday morning commute on a busy Andover highway. State Police say the crash happened just after 7:00 a.m. when a Graham Waste Services truck carrying a roll-off dumpster was stopped in traffic in the right lane of Route 495 southbound waiting to get onto the Interstate 93 exit ramp. While the truck was stopped, a box truck rammed into the rear of the dumpster, sending the box truck towards the wood-line.
ANDOVER, MA
birchrestaurant.com

15 Best Restaurants in Ipswich, MA

The idyllic coastal town of Ipswich is located in Essex County, Massachusetts. One of the many things that Ipswich is known for is great food. For a somewhat smaller town, the restaurant scene here is quite diverse. Whether you are looking to start your day with a scrumptious breakfast, go for dessert after visiting the beach, or grab a hearty lunch or a delicious dinner, you will be spoiled for choice.
IPSWICH, MA
communityadvocate.com

Edgar & Nancy Renaud Jr., of Hudson

– The family of Nancy Sue (Abbott) Renaud, (July 13, 2017) & Edgar “Ed” Albert Renaud Jr., (September 28, 2021) invite relatives and friends to a period of visitation from 10-11am followed by a Celebration of Edgar and Nancy’s Life at 11am on Saturday, October 22, 2022 at TIGHE HAMILTON REGIONAL FUNERAL HOME, 50 Central St., Hudson, MA; followed by a procession to Forestvale Cemetery in Hudson for inurnment.
HUDSON, MA
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

'Unbelievable step': Leominster corrections officer beaten by inmate out of coma

SHIRLEY — A corrections officer from Leominster beaten by an inmate at the Massachusetts Corrections Institution-Shirley in August “has made an unbelievable step forward in his recovery,” a representative from his labor union said. After more than a month in a coma at Lahey Hospital and Medical Center in Burlington, Matthew Tidman is now in a rehabilitation center “to continue his work on getting stronger,” Kevin Flanagan, legislative representative for the Massachusetts Correction Officers Federated Union, said...
LEOMINSTER, MA
Halifax mourns youth softball coach

Halifax mourns youth softball coach

Beloved Halifax youth softball coach Thomas R. “TJ” Bauer, Jr., was struck and killed early Saturday morning while walking on Route I-495 near Plainville. He is believed to have been walking north when he was struck by a Volvo SUV, just north of Exit 36B. The Volvo driver was not hurt.
HALIFAX, MA
franklincountynow.com

Turners Falls Fights Machinery Fire

(Turners Falls, MA) Just before 4 p.m. Thursday afternoon, Turners Falls Fire Department was called to a small machinery fire in a facility off of Turnpike Road in Turners Falls. Crews were able to bring the fire under control by 4:15 and remained on scene to check the facility for potential spaces the fire may have extended into. By 4:45 the scene was cleared. No injuries have yet been reported. Greenfield Fire Department covered the Turners Falls Fire district while they were on scene.
MONTAGUE, MA

