Solar power world record broken with ‘miracle material’
Researchers have passed the 30 per cent efficiency barrier with silicon solar cells for the first time by combining them with the so-called “miracle material” perovskite.A team from various universities and institutes in the Netherlands made the breakthrough with a tandem solar cell that compliments traditional silicon-based cells – which have an energy conversion efficiency of around 22 per cent – with the widely-acclaimed properties of perovskite.The researchers said that achieving greater than 30 per cent efficiency with the four-terminal tandem device marked “a big step in accelerating the energy transition” and would improve energy security by reducing fossil...
Phys.org
Scientists demonstrate that electricity may be obtainable from water with a high salt concentration
Devising renewable sources of energy is a key concern for scientists, political leaders and communities as the world comes to terms with the realities of climate change and the limits of the Earth's natural resources. In an exciting new development, scientists from the Institute of Scientific and Industrial Research (SANKEN) at Osaka University have demonstrated that electricity may be obtainable from water with a high salt concentration, such as seawater.
Phys.org
South Africa's small-scale farmers still can't find a place in the food value chain
Value addition is a central theme in agriculture. The concept involves adding value at every step, from production to delivery of a product. This creates opportunities for farmers and companies to find competitive advantages. It also has the potential to improve food security and create employment. In South Africa, the...
U.S. aims to cripple China’s ability to make advanced chips with broadest export crackdown in years
The U.S. will stop companies from exporting advanced chips made using U.S. equipment to China. The Biden administration expanded its export curbs to Chinese semiconductor companies on Friday, as part of its drive to stop China from developing advanced computer chips. Shares in Chinese chip manufacturers, like Semiconductor Manufacturing International...
An Indian startup could revolutionize ocean farming with its 'sea combine harvester'
Seaweed is an increasingly attractive crop, but current farming methods make it expensive. This startup wants to bring down the costs with its automated "Sea Combine."
Phys.org
Testing the theory that human's long developmental period is due to difficulty in learning complex foraging skills
Ilaria Pretelli and Sheina Lew-Levy from the Max Planck Institute for Evolutionary Anthropology and Erik Ringen from Emory University report evidence to support a theory that the reason human beings have such a long developmental period is that it takes a long time to learn complex foraging skills. The study is published in the journal Science Advances.
globalspec.com
Study: Methamphetamine retention on household surfaces depends on surface material
In a bid to better detect low concentrations of methamphetamine on household surfaces, researchers from the Institute of Environmental Science and Research (ESR) Limited, Mt. Albert Science Centre, New Zealand, have determined that methamphetamine retention is dependent upon the material of surfaces. To improve the detection of low concentrations of...
Phys.org
Quantum computers in action in chemistry
Quantum computers are one of the key future technologies of the 21st century. Their potential surpasses even the best supercomputers. They have proven to be a powerful tool, in particular for solving complex computational problems—a task that pushes the limits of classical hardware. One promising application for quantum computing...
Phys.org
Corn plants with tillers work well in restrictive environments
Undeniably, corn is one of the world's most important crops. From feeding humans and livestock, to its many industrial uses, humans have been growing it for approximately 10,000 years. Traditionally, corn was grown in the most productive regions in the world. These regions have healthy soils, adequate rainfall, and more....
iheart.com
Combine sales grow, tractors fall
Combine harvester sales rose during September in both the U.S. and Canada, while total tractor sales fell in both countries. Data from the Association of Equipment Manufacturers says total U.S. ag equipment unit sales stayed above the five-year average for the second month since April. Total farm tractor sales fell...
New honeycomb-like material may help us develop quantum products
"Our follow-up effort in pursuing a better understanding of the phenomena led us to even more surprising discoveries."
Phys.org
Will cell-based milk change the dairy industry? This California lab could lead the way
Biotechnology startup TurtleTree wants to change the way people consume milk. Cows are out—at least as far as milking goes. The replacement: cell-based milk. The company says it is able to create raw milk using cells from mammals. The cells are then grown in TurtleTree's labs and milk is ultimately produced. In giant bioreactors, the cells stick to tiny straws, the fluid is then drawn through the straws, and milk comes out the other end.
A wind turbine just smashed a global energy record—and it’s recyclable
The Siemens Gamesa turbine generated 359 megawatt-hours in just 24 hours. Siemens GamesaThe new offshore turbine could power a Model 3 Tesla for over 1 million miles.
Phys.org
Why Europe is so vulnerable to heat waves
This year saw high-temperature records shattered across much of Europe, as crops withered in the fields due to widespread drought. Is this a harbinger of things to come as the Earth's climate steadily warms up?. Elfatih Eltahir, MIT professor of civil and environmental engineering and H. M. King Bhumibol Professor...
thefastmode.com
Limits to Growth. The Need for Sustainable IP Network Evolution Featured
In March 1972, at the dawn of the Internet, the Club of Rome published “The Limits to Growth.” This landmark report was the first to model our planet’s interconnected systems and the limitations of its natural resources to support the needs of a fast-growing global population. Today,...
Phys.org
Direct production of olefins from syngas with ultrahigh carbon efficiency
Olefins are key building blocks to manufacture a wide range of value-added products such as polymers, lubricants, plasticizers, drugs, detergent and cosmetics. Syngas conversion serves as a competitive strategy to produce olefins from nonpetroleum resources. However, the goal to achieve desirable olefins selectivity with limited undesired C1 by-products remains challenging.
Phys.org
India's enormous solar park was meant to help poor communities. But it left the landless stricken
India, like many other countries, is looking to renewables as an antidote to soaring fossil fuel prices and to tackle climate change. Prime Minister Narendra Modi sees renewables as vital for a "developed India." But while renewables are seen as a major positive on a societal scale, these large scale...
Nobel Prize in Chemistry Is Awarded to 3 Scientists for Work ‘Linking Molecules Together’
Carolyn Bertozzi, a chemist at Stanford, in Menlo Park, Calif., Nov. 17, 2019. (James Tensuan/The New York Times) The 2022 Nobel Prize in chemistry has been awarded to three scientists whose work harnessed the power of molecular interaction and introduced new, unobtrusive ways of studying the natural world.
Phys.org
Synthetic cells communicate with organic cells
Many things are already possible when it comes to mimicking organic cells. For example, Jan van Hest's group has developed a synthetic cell platform in which all kinds of cell aspects can be mimicked in order to better understand them. With her background in cell biology and biochemistry, Marleen van Stevendaal wanted to investigate whether it was possible for these synthetic cells to communicate with organic cells. In her thesis, she describes how she succeeded in this.
Phys.org
2022 US State of the Birds report reveals widespread losses of birds in all habitats—except for one
A newly released State of the Birds report for the United States reveals a tale of two trends, one hopeful, one dire. Long-term trends of waterfowl show strong increases where investments in wetland conservation have improved conditions for birds and people. But data show birds in the United States are declining overall in every other habitat—forests, grasslands, deserts, and oceans.
