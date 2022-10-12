Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Greenfield City Council Approves CDBG Grant Administrator Plan
(Greenfield) The Greenfield City Council on Tuesday approved a resolution for grant administration for the Community Development, and Housing needs Assessment Session coming up on November 1. Additionally, the City Council set October 25 as the Public Hearing for the grant application. According to the Greenfield City Clerk Laura Wolfe,...
Transparency needed on Boone County economic development project
The Indiana Economic Development Corporation’s handling of an attempt to create a massive high-tech park in Boone County leaves a lot to be desired. And while local citizens there are pushing back hard, Hoosiers as a whole should be watching. That’s because the approach to this “innovation district” is new and unique in Indiana – […] The post Transparency needed on Boone County economic development project appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
clintoncountydailynews.com
County School Superintendents Unified For Tech Center
All 4 Clinton County school superintendents joined Kevin Keith on the Party Line program Wednesday morning to discuss the Career Technical Education Center. Recently, Community Schools of Frankfort purchased some property behind Wal-Mart for the proposed 40-thousand square foot facility. Left to Right:. Scott Miller- Clinton Prairie. Dr. Jim Hanna-...
Inside Indiana Business
Indianapolis Downtown Heliport expected to close by end of year
The Indianapolis Airport Authority expects to receive federal approval by the end of 2022 to decommission the Indianapolis Downtown Heliport—a crucial step in the ongoing effort to redevelop the property. The authority and the city of Indianapolis on Wednesday confirmed the heliport—south of Washington Street between New Jersey and...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Elwood's old Carnegie Library under renovation, soon to be event venue
Once declared "A Marvel of Beauty" by The Elwood Daily Record, the Elwood Carnegie Library — one of hundreds funded and built by 19th-century industrialist Andrew Carnegie — was built in 1903.
Vocal group of Boone County residents against proposed development project
On Monday night, a meeting was held at the Boone County Fairgrounds where the group updated the community on what they had learned about the proposed research and innovation park
wyrz.org
Upcoming restrictions on I-74 starting on or after October 13 in Boone County
BOONE COUNTY, Ind. – The Indiana Department of Transportation announces I-74 will be closed to through traffic under the State Road 75 bridge on or after Thursday, October 13 for continued work on the S.R. 75 bridge replacement project. This is near Jamestown. Currently, the S.R. 75 bridge is closed in both directions between U.S. 136 and 600 S.
Simon Property Group's 'Hiring Days' seeks to fill openings at 3 Indy-area malls
Beginning Friday, Simon Property Group is looking to hire more Hoosiers. They want people to apply at three Indianapolis-area malls, hoping to fill holiday season openings. They're seeking candidates for both part-time and full-time positions and said on-site interviews would take place on Oct. 14 and 15. Click on the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
cbs4indy.com
Unlicensed contractor owes thousands to Indy couple for roof repair
INDIANAPOLIS — An unlicensed contractor owes an Indy couple, who does not want to be identified, more than $20,000 after a judge’s ruling. The worker cashed the couple’s check and never returned for the work. To date, they have not received a penny from the company they...
Anderson woman embezzled nearly $1 million as bookkeeper for Anderson Schools
An Anderson woman is facing up to 20 years in federal prison after being charged with embezzling nearly $1 million from the Anderson Community School Corporation.
wrtv.com
How to get help with Indiana utility bills
INDIANAPOLIS — With winter approaching, utility companies across Indiana are telling customers that prices will likely be higher this winter. The heating season is described as November through March. State and federal utility assistance dollars are available for income-eligible customers. Those that fall within 60 percent of state median...
cbs4indy.com
State updates guidance on Indiana Automatic Taxpayer Refund
INDIANAPOLIS – The state has updated some of its guidance regarding the Indiana Automatic Taxpayer Refund. The Auditor of State’s Office has received a “high volume” of calls and emails regarding specific cases in which refund checks have been made out to someone who has since died.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Man's body pulled from Wabash River near Biddle Island in Logansport
A man's body was pulled from the Wabash River Thursday afternoon near Biddle Island in Logansport, the city's police department says.
readthereporter.com
No more Noblesville Christmas parades
Santa & Mrs. Claus to tour town as they did during pandemic. The annual Noblesville Christmas Parade, put on pause in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, won’t return, the city government told News 8 on Wednesday. Emily Gaylord, communications director for the city government, told News 8 by...
Fox 59
Locally-owned women’s fashion shop closure leaves customers concerned
INDIANAPOLIS — Customers are taking to social media with concerns after the news of a locally-owned women’s fashion shop announcement that it is closing its doors after 13 years. On Tuesday, Brook Magdzinski wrote an email to customers announcing that Dottie Couture would close its shop near The...
Fox 59
Body of Logansport man found in Wabash River
LOGANSPORT, Ind. — The body of a Logansport man was found in the Wabash River on Thursday, the Logansport Police Department said. The man was identified as 28-year-old Vicente Sanchez-Ortega. Shortly before 5 p.m. Thursday, police were called to the 500 block of Dizardie Street in Logansport. LPD said...
Inside Indiana Business
Fishers startup moving to new HQ, adding 300 jobs
Fishers-based tech startup spokenote LLC on Thursday announced a multi-year growth plan. The company, which has developed a video creation and sharing platform, says it will invest nearly $3 million to relocate from the Indiana IoT Lab to the Techway building inside the Certified Technology Park in Fishers and create 300 jobs by the end of 2026. The startup launched its first product, spokenote stickers, in June and is planning for wider distribution next year.
inkfreenews.com
Area Police Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following incidents:. 1:42 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11, 5300 block of East Old Road 30, Pierceton. Personal/business documents were stolen. 6:59 p.m. Monday, Oct. 10, 100 block of North Leiby Lane, Warsaw. Online fraud occurred. Value of $1,000. 1:32 p.m. Saturday,...
Docs: Anderson Schools bookkeeper stole nearly $1M, used money on personal items, gambling
ANDERSON, Ind — A former bookkeeper for a Madison County school district has been federally charged for writing herself checks — totaling nearly $1 million over more than five years — and using that stolen money for personal expenses and gambling. Carla Burke, 62, of Anderson, was...
Fox 59
‘This is unacceptable’: Muncie teens racially profiled at Rural King
MUNCIE, Ind. — “I just didn’t think it would happen to us,” explained Marquel Bond. He and his friend Jayleon Jones had multiple discussions with parents about how young Black men are sometimes treated differently and how to respond if it happened to them. Then, it...
Comments / 0