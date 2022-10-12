ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frankfort, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Western Iowa Today

Greenfield City Council Approves CDBG Grant Administrator Plan

(Greenfield) The Greenfield City Council on Tuesday approved a resolution for grant administration for the Community Development, and Housing needs Assessment Session coming up on November 1. Additionally, the City Council set October 25 as the Public Hearing for the grant application. According to the Greenfield City Clerk Laura Wolfe,...
Indiana Capital Chronicle

Transparency needed on Boone County economic development project

The Indiana Economic Development Corporation’s handling of an attempt to create a massive high-tech park in Boone County leaves a lot to be desired. And while local citizens there are pushing back hard, Hoosiers as a whole should be watching. That’s because the approach to this “innovation district” is new and unique in Indiana – […] The post Transparency needed on Boone County economic development project appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
BOONE COUNTY, IN
clintoncountydailynews.com

County School Superintendents Unified For Tech Center

All 4 Clinton County school superintendents joined Kevin Keith on the Party Line program Wednesday morning to discuss the Career Technical Education Center. Recently, Community Schools of Frankfort purchased some property behind Wal-Mart for the proposed 40-thousand square foot facility. Left to Right:. Scott Miller- Clinton Prairie. Dr. Jim Hanna-...
CLINTON COUNTY, IN
Inside Indiana Business

Indianapolis Downtown Heliport expected to close by end of year

The Indianapolis Airport Authority expects to receive federal approval by the end of 2022 to decommission the Indianapolis Downtown Heliport—a crucial step in the ongoing effort to redevelop the property. The authority and the city of Indianapolis on Wednesday confirmed the heliport—south of Washington Street between New Jersey and...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Frankfort, IN
Local
Indiana Government
Frankfort, IN
Government
wyrz.org

Upcoming restrictions on I-74 starting on or after October 13 in Boone County

BOONE COUNTY, Ind. – The Indiana Department of Transportation announces I-74 will be closed to through traffic under the State Road 75 bridge on or after Thursday, October 13 for continued work on the S.R. 75 bridge replacement project. This is near Jamestown. Currently, the S.R. 75 bridge is closed in both directions between U.S. 136 and 600 S.
BOONE COUNTY, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Grant Money#The Career Tech Center
wrtv.com

How to get help with Indiana utility bills

INDIANAPOLIS — With winter approaching, utility companies across Indiana are telling customers that prices will likely be higher this winter. The heating season is described as November through March. State and federal utility assistance dollars are available for income-eligible customers. Those that fall within 60 percent of state median...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

State updates guidance on Indiana Automatic Taxpayer Refund

INDIANAPOLIS – The state has updated some of its guidance regarding the Indiana Automatic Taxpayer Refund. The Auditor of State’s Office has received a “high volume” of calls and emails regarding specific cases in which refund checks have been made out to someone who has since died.
INDIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
readthereporter.com

No more Noblesville Christmas parades

Santa & Mrs. Claus to tour town as they did during pandemic. The annual Noblesville Christmas Parade, put on pause in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, won’t return, the city government told News 8 on Wednesday. Emily Gaylord, communications director for the city government, told News 8 by...
NOBLESVILLE, IN
Fox 59

Body of Logansport man found in Wabash River

LOGANSPORT, Ind. — The body of a Logansport man was found in the Wabash River on Thursday, the Logansport Police Department said. The man was identified as 28-year-old Vicente Sanchez-Ortega. Shortly before 5 p.m. Thursday, police were called to the 500 block of Dizardie Street in Logansport. LPD said...
LOGANSPORT, IN
Inside Indiana Business

Fishers startup moving to new HQ, adding 300 jobs

Fishers-based tech startup spokenote LLC on Thursday announced a multi-year growth plan. The company, which has developed a video creation and sharing platform, says it will invest nearly $3 million to relocate from the Indiana IoT Lab to the Techway building inside the Certified Technology Park in Fishers and create 300 jobs by the end of 2026. The startup launched its first product, spokenote stickers, in June and is planning for wider distribution next year.
FISHERS, IN
inkfreenews.com

Area Police Reports

Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following incidents:. 1:42 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11, 5300 block of East Old Road 30, Pierceton. Personal/business documents were stolen. 6:59 p.m. Monday, Oct. 10, 100 block of North Leiby Lane, Warsaw. Online fraud occurred. Value of $1,000. 1:32 p.m. Saturday,...
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy