The best TV in 2022: our top picks from LG, Samsung, Sony, TCL, Vizio and more
These are the best TVs available now, from budget 4K TVs to top-end QLED and OLED TVs.
Digital Trends
Hurry! Samsung’s excellent 65-inch OLED TV is $1,000 off today
If you’re looking for a new TV, you’re likely looking through several Samsung TV deals since the company has one of the most diverse ranges of TVs within a reasonable budget. Take this 65-inch Samsung S95B OLED 4K Smart TV, which not only has some of the latest tech but is also going for $1,000 off it’s normal $3,000 price at Samsung for a discounted price of $2,000. While that’s still quite expensive, it’s worth it once you look under the hood.
Best Buy OLED TV deals just dropped this Sony Bravia below $800
Sony knows how to make good TVs but they're rarely heavily discounted. Today, you can buy a 48-inch Sony Bravia OLED TV for $300 off the usual price
ZDNet
Walmart Rollback Days deal: Sony's 75-inch 4K TV is 67% off
Walmart's Rollback Days just started this morning, meaning you can save hundreds -- if not thousands -- on much-needed tech upgrades. One such upgrade? The Sony 75-inch Class XR75X95J BRAVIA XR Full Array LED 4K Ultra HD Smart Google TV is on sale for only $1,298, saving you $1,699. This is the lowest price we've seen on this particular model.
The best OLED TV deals 2022: get an awesome OLED at the lowest price
Get a great deal on a five-star OLED TV.
Digital Trends
Samsung’s 65-inch OLED TV (yes, not QLED) is $1,000 off at Best Buy
It’s a great time to upgrade your home entertainment experience, thanks to Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale, which has all the big-name retailers offering seriously deep discounts on the best OLED TVs. This week’s Samsung S95B OLED TV deal is one of the top offers, with Best Buy selling this flagship set for $2,000 — that’s $1,000 off the normal price for one of this year’s highest-rated TVs.
The best tablet deals ahead of Amazon Prime Day II: Apple iPad, Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 and more
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. The Amazon Early Access Sale doesn't technically start until Oct. 11 -- but Amazon already has a ton of tablets...
TechRadar
Netflix’s cheaper, ad-supported plan arrives – and it’s as bad as expected
Following Netflix Co-CEO Ted Sarandos’ June confirmation that an ad-supported tier would be coming to the service, the company today released details on its new Basic with Ads subscription plan. Netflix Basic with Ads will cost $6.99 / £4.99 month when it launches November 3 in the US and...
ZDNet
Prime Day TV deal still available: The LG OLED 65-inch TV is 40% off
If you're in the market for a large TV for your gaming room or home theater, the LG OLED C1 65-inch smart television will not disappoint. Its 4K resolution and HDR10 with Dolby Vision IQ make for breathtaking picture quality. Plus, the display intelligently changes image settings according to the media displayed on the screen.
Digital Trends
Dell slashes $500 off the XPS 15 to compete with Amazon Prime Day
Everyone knows that Prime Day deals are usually packed with discounts on all things technology. Laptops are one of those categories in which we expect to see significant discounts, but it’s not every day we see a deal like this on the Dell XPS 15. Amazon announced its Prime Early Access deals, and not to be left out, Dell got it on the action by offering the XPS 15 at just $1,399, which is the regular price of $1,899. If you’ve been looking for a new laptop, search no more.
Xiaomi's new Android tablet could be an iPad killer
Leaked specifications put the Redmi Pad firmly in iPad territory
Save 25% on this 55-inch 2022 Panasonic OLED TV in the Prime Day sale
The 55-inch Panasonic LZ800 4K OLED TV has just been reduced by 25 per cent on Amazon in the Prime Day sale.
laptopmag.com
Asus TUF Gaming F15 drops to $589 for Amazon's October Prime event
The Asus TUF Gaming F15 is the best cheap gaming laptop for casual gamers. If want a modestly priced gaming notebook that doesn't skimp on performance, the TUF Gaming F15 is for you. Right now, you can get the Asus TUF F15 with GTX 1650 GPU for just $589 (opens...
IGN
Deal Alert: Save $1700 Off Sony's Best 2021 75" 4K LED LCD TV at Walmart (Now $1298)
Walmart's Rollback Sale runs from October 11 to 12 and is intended to be a counter to Amazon's Prime Early Access event. The sale isn't in name only; there are several outstanding deals here that you probably won't find at all on Amazon. This Sony TV deal is one example. Today Walmart has the 75" Sony Bravia XR X95J 4K Google TV, normally $3000, for a shockingly low price of $1298.
TechRadar
Want a cheap fitness tracker? Get the Fitbit Inspire 2 before it’s gone
This is not the first time you hear this sentiment from me about the Fitbit Inspire 2, but it might well be the last. Now the Fitbit Inspire 3 is out and on shelves (and currently in our testing lab at the moment, as our writer puts it through its paces), the old Inspire 2, which currently tops our best cheap fitness tracker list, is being put out to pasture. It's been quietly removed from Fitbit’s website, and prices are lowering elsewhere to sell off remaining units.
TechRadar
Fossil's first Wear OS 3 watch takes aim at the Fitbit Sense 2
Despite Wear OS 3 being announced back in 2021, we’ve so far seen very few smartwatches running this wearable operating system – and zero from Fossil, despite that being one of the biggest players in Wear OS. But that’s about to change, as the company has just announced the Fossil Gen 6 Wellness Edition, which runs Wear OS 3 out of the box.
iPhone 15 Pro periscope camera just tipped for major upgrade
Apple may give the iPhone 15 Pro a periscope telephoto camera with a hybrid lens, meaning better image quality compared to rival phones.
pocketnow.com
Save up to $1,800 on Samsung’s Neo QLED 8K QN900B Series Smart TV
We start today’s best offers with some lingering Prime Day deals, as there are several Samsung smart TV models on sale. Of course, there’s something for every budget, but we can’t deny that the best deal comes with the 65-inch model of Samsung’s Neo QLED 8K QN900B Series Mini LED Smart TV, which currently sells for $3,699 after picking up a 26 percent discount.
techunwrapped.com
Xiaomi 11T: the 5G smartphone becomes affordable thanks to this good plan
If you intend to get a 5G smartphone for less than 300 euros, know that the Xiaomi 11T is the subject of an interesting deal to grab on the Orange online store. All the information you need to know can be read below. Like the Samsung Galaxy S22 and the...
Neowin
Samsung Galaxy Watch4 is up to 40% off today in Amazon's Prime Day deals
The Galaxy Watch4 is now just over a year old, and it is already finding its way to some great discounts in the form of Amazon's Prime Day deals. Today you can pick up the White 40mm Bluetooth variant at up to 40% off for just $149.99 (list price $249.99) which is currently the cheapest option in the Watch4 series.
