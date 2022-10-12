Read full article on original website
TechRadar
Xbox Series X Insiders just got access to an awesome new party chat feature
Xbox Series X|S Insiders in the Alpha ring just got access to a great new party chat feature as well as a notable update for Game DVR. Party chat, for some Insiders on Xbox Series X|S, now has an 'ask to join' option. Want to check if there's room in a friend's gaming session before joining the party? Now you can, simply by going over to your friend's profile and selecting the 'ask to join' option.
TechRadar
PlayStation Stars vs Microsoft Rewards vs My Nintendo: which reward scheme is the best?
PlayStation Stars is now available globally, meaning all of the big three console makers have reward schemes for you to potentially benefit from. If you’re on PS5, you have the newly launched PlayStation Stars. Xbox Series X|S owners get Microsoft Rewards. And over on Nintendo Switch, there’s the My Nintendo rewards program. Each scheme lets you earn reward points for buying and playing games, but all three differ significantly.
TechRadar
Meta Quest Pro vs Oculus Quest 2: which Meta VR headset is best for you?
The Meta Quest Pro vs Oculus Quest 2 dilemma is one many VR fans may soon face, following the reveal of Meta's latest headset at Meta Connect 2022. These are very different devices, though. The new Meta Quest Pro is a mixed reality-focused device designed to bring business into the metaverse, and provide people with a premium virtual reality experience in the company's comfiest and most powerful headset yet. The Oculus Quest 2, meanwhile, is much more affordable, though less feature-filled.
TechRadar
How to use Windows 11's enhanced Taskbar in the new update
When Windows 11 launched in October 2021, Microsoft made numerous changes to the taskbar, not all of which were welcome, but since then there's been progress in improving upon it. With the release of Windows 11's 2022 Update in September 2022, lots of improvements have been made, such as making...
TechRadar
Overwatch 2’s changes benefit some – but hinder players like me
There’s nothing quite like whittling hours away with friends, setting the world to rights. Melting hours away having a chat with others is extremely cathartic, whether over a cozy coffee and cake, a cold glass of white wine and nibbles, or headshotting rivals in Overwatch. For a long time,...
TechRadar
Ubuntu users angered by ‘advert’ in command line
Canonical, the maker of popular Linux distribution Ubuntu, has come under fire over an attempt to spread the word about a new promotion. As TechRadar Pro reported last week, Canonical is now offering free access to the enterprise-focused version of Ubuntu for up to five workstations. In an effort to advertise the scheme, the company is distributing a message via the command line to any user that updates the OS.
TechRadar
Nvidia drops a new Game Ready Driver, and it’s not just for the RTX 4090
Nvidia’s new Game Ready Driver is now available to download following the RTX 4090 launch on October 12, and is intended to unlock the full potential of the beastly graphics card. The new driver doesn’t just add support for your hefty new GPU, but offers performance enhancements for RTX 3000 series cards as well.
TechRadar
Nvidia caught with its pants down, will ‘unlaunch’ the 12GB RTX 4080
There’s been plenty of controversy surrounding the recently revealed Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 12GB version, and it seems that the company has finally caved into the proverbial pressure and made an unexpected decision. Nvidia (opens in new tab) announced that it would be ‘unlaunching’ the 12GB RTX 4080. According...
TechRadar
Good news: the Oculus Quest 3 will be a lot cheaper than the Meta Quest Pro
If you’re disappointed by the astronomically high price of the Meta Quest Pro, don’t be too disheartened – Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has confirmed that the upcoming Oculus Quest 3 will cost somewhere between $300 and $500 (roughly £270 to £450 / AU$480 to AU$800).
