ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Comments / 0

Related
Business Insider

Obama privately told reporters before leaving office that America would be 'okay' after one Trump term but said 'eight years would be a problem': report

Obama in January 2017 said a two-term Trump presidency would be "a problem," according to Bloomberg. The then-president made the statement to a group of reporters in a talk uncovered by a FOIA request. In 2016, Obama backed Hillary Clinton, who was defeated by Trump in the presidential election. President...
POTUS
Indy100

The 55 worst things Trump did during his presidency

Since Donald Trump left office just over a year ago now, he has moaned that the election was stolen from him and said he should have won.These claims have been widely disputed but even if they were true it is worth rememebring what he was like as a president, and why he absolutely should not be one again.So, here are 55 of his worst acts when he held office.Read to the end, if you dare..1. When he dismissed Russian interference in the electionThe spectre of Russia has haunted Trump since the 2016 election that brought him to power. Post-election analysis...
POTUS
Daily Beast

Trump Really Hates That a Black Woman Is Prosecuting Him

There is no one for whom Donald Trump holds more disdain than Black women. Even for a small, petty man whose presidency was almost singularly focused on insult-tweeting between golf and crimes, Trump seemed to reserve his greatest condescension and disdain for Black women, invoking racist and sexist language to demean their intelligence and capabilities.
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Wisconsin Government
The Atlantic

There’s Only One Group to Blame for How Republicans Flocked to Trump

Ever since Donald Trump won the Republican nomination for president in 2016, an industry of rationalization and justification has thrived. The theme is clear: Look what you made us do. The argument is simple: Democratic unfairness and media bias radicalized Republicans to such an extent that they turned to Trump in understandable outrage. Republicans had been bullied, so they turned to a bully of their own.
POTUS
Salon

Roger Stone, Donald Trump and the Jan. 6 coup: Is a major bombshell coming?

If there is one prominent through-line connecting the two most corrupt presidents in U.S. history, Richard Nixon and Donald Trump, it would have to be the person of Roger Stone. The man has been at the heart of every election scandal for the past 50 years and he's still at it, even today. It's quite a legacy for the guy who has Richard Nixon's face tattooed on his back. It's lucky he left his chest clear for his last great cause, Donald Trump. Stone's work on Trump's behalf provides the perfect coda to a legendary career as a political dirty trickster and world-class black-ops conspiracy-monger.
POTUS
TIME

The Walls Are Closing in on Trump's TRUTH Social

Things aren’t looking good for Donald Trump’s social media platform TRUTH Social—despite the former president’s own bouts of rampant posting. The fate of the social network is hanging in the balance, as delays continue to plague a $1.3-billion merger that would potentially secure its future. The latest delay came on Monday as a key vote was postponed to November, and some investors have already backed out.
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tony Evers
Person
Tim Michels
Person
Mandela Barnes
Person
Charles Franklin
Person
Donald Trump
Daily Beast

Donald Trump Brags Jan. 6 Was His Biggest Crowd Ever

Former President Donald Trump couldn’t resist boasting about the crowd size he attracted to Washington, D.C., on Jan 6 during his Saturday evening rally in Minden, Nevada. “These corrupt people,” Trump said, referring to the media, “will never take a camera and turn it around and show them how many people are here. They never do it. They’re corrupt.” Shortly thereafter, Trump proudly reminisced about Jan 6. “You know the biggest crowd I have ever seen? January 6. And you never hear that. It was the biggest. And they were there largely to protest a corrupt and rigged and stolen election.” “It was the biggest crowd, I believe, I have ever spoken to,” he concluded. On Friday afternoon, a pro-Trump rally in Washington, D.C., attracted a measly 27 attendees. So far, over 300 individuals have pleaded guilty in connection to the Capitol riot. But Trump has floated pardoning them all if he wins back the White House come 2024.
MINDEN, NV
POLITICO

Why impeaching Trump really failed

It was February 12, 2021, the day before the second impeachment of Donald Trump would come to an end, and impeachment manager Jamie Raskin was stunned. Republican Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler of Washington had told CNN she had proof that Trump had been no silent observer on January 6, 2021: He had sided with the mob that stormed the Capitol, flatly refusing House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy’s plea to intervene.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Polls#Election State#National Polls#Economy#Trump Supporters#The Marquette Law School#Republican#Democrat#U S Senate
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Senate
WTVW

Trump subpoena on voters’ minds ahead of midterms

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- They say ‘all politics is local’ but in this day and age, actions in Washington reverberate all across the country. Though a political forum hosted by the Southwestern Indiana Women of Action Thursday evening at the CK Newsome Center focused on local races in Vanderburgh and Warrick counties, from U.S. Representative to EVSC School Board races, a vote by the Congressional committee looking into the January 6th insurrection to subpoena former President Donald Trump weighed on voters minds as they listened to the candidates.
WARRICK COUNTY, IN
POLITICO

POLITICO Playbook PM: Trump plays coy on his congressional subpoena

BREAKING — “Judge bucks Trump, orders Pence aide to testify to Jan. 6 grand jury,” by WaPo’s Spencer Hsu, Josh Dawsey and Jackie Alemany: “In a sealed decision that could clear the way for other top Trump White House officials to answer questions before a grand jury, Chief U.S. District Judge BERYL A. HOWELL ruled that former Pence chief of staff MARC SHORT probably possessed information important to the Justice Department’s criminal investigation.”
POTUS

Comments / 0

Community Policy