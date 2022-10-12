Read full article on original website
Parkland verdict - live: Juror ‘threatened’ during deliberation over Nikolas Cruz sentence
A juror in Nikolas Cruz’s sentencing trial allegedly informed a court staffer that she was threatened by a fellow panel member during deliberation over the Parkland shooter’s fate.Prosecutors raised alarm about the perceived threat in a filing asking Judge Elizabeth Scherer to launch an investigation hours after the jury recommended a life sentence for Cruz on Thursday.“Juror X spoke to a support staff member and informed the support staff member that during deliberations she received what she perceived to be a threat from a fellow juror while in the jury room,” states the filing, obtained by CNN.The development comes...
Parkland jury chose to make Nikolas Cruz ‘suffer’ with life sentence & inmates will view him as ‘trophy worth killing’
THE jury overseeing the trial of Parkland Massacre gunman Nikolas Cruz chose to spare him from execution because they believe he'd suffer more behind bars, legal experts say. Cruz, 24, pleaded guilty last year to killing 17 people and hurting 17 others during a mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, on Valentine's Day 2018.
These are the reasons the Parkland shooter's life may have been spared during his death penalty trial
The jury's recommendation may represent a growing apprehension toward the use of capital punishment.
Nikolas Cruz avoids death penalty. My mother’s killer didn’t — and it wasn’t better.
After a monthslong trial, a jury on Thursday recommended Nikolas Cruz receive life in prison without parole after he pleaded guilty to killing 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, in 2018. Though many were shocked he didn’t receive the death penalty, and many victims’ family members were visibly upset by the decision, it’s wrong to assume this would have automatically brought them solace.
Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz avoids death penalty and is sentenced to life
Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz has avoided the death penalty after a jury ruled he should be sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.The verdict was delivered on Thursday morning to an emotionally-charged courtroom packed with survivors and families of the 17 students and staff killed in the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on 14 February 2018.Family members appeared stunned and shook their heads as the 17-count verdict was read out by Judge Elizabeth Scherer.The jury found that “especially heinous” aggravating factors necessary to reach a verdict of death had been proved during the...
Families of Parkland massacre victims rip jury for rejecting death penalty: 'You set a precedent for the next mass killing'
"This animal deserves to die, he hunted all these people," Michael Schulman, the father of victim Scott Beigel, told reporters.
