The Independent

Watch moment Parkland victim’s son storms out of court as Nikolas Cruz avoids death penalty

The son of the athletic director at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School killed in the 2018 shooting left the courtroom as the verdict of the jury was read aloud.Corey Hixon, son of Chris Hixon, could be seen leaving the room as the judge read the recommendation that Nikolas Cruz be spared the death penalty.Cruz killed Mr Hixon, who entered the school to try to stop the shooting, as well as 16 others. Mr Hixon was 49 years old.During the three month trial Corey, who is a disabled person, gave evidence. “I miss him,” he said from the stand. Sign up to our newsletter here Read More Parkland shooting victim’s parents ‘disgusted’ by verdict calling Nikolas Cruz ‘an animal’Parkland shooting victim’s parents ‘disgusted’ by life sentence for Nikolas CruzWatch as Nikolas Cruz sentenced to life in prison for Parkland school shooting
The Independent

Nikolas Cruz verdict came down to single juror who voted against death penalty, Parkland victim’s father says

The decision to sentence Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz to life in prison rather than give him the death penalty came down to a single juror, a father whose daughter was killed in the massacre claimed. Ryan Petty, whose daughter Alaina was killed in the 2018 massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, made the assertion at a press conference after the verdict was read out in court on Thursday morning. The jury determined that “especially heinous” aggravating factors necessary to reach a verdict of death had been proven during the trial, but ultimately found they were not outweighed...
The Independent

Parkland verdict - live: Juror ‘threatened’ during deliberation over Nikolas Cruz sentence

A juror in Nikolas Cruz’s sentencing trial allegedly informed a court staffer that she was threatened by a fellow panel member during deliberation over the Parkland shooter’s fate.Prosecutors raised alarm about the perceived threat in a filing asking Judge Elizabeth Scherer to launch an investigation hours after the jury recommended a life sentence for Cruz on Thursday.“Juror X spoke to a support staff member and informed the support staff member that during deliberations she received what she perceived to be a threat from a fellow juror while in the jury room,” states the filing, obtained by CNN.The development comes...
International Business Times

Family Of Rape Accused Attempt To Burn 15-year-old Pregnant Victim Alive

A teen rape victim was set ablaze by the perpetrator's mother and sister after he was asked to marry the girl, who was at least three months pregnant, reports said. The horrifying incident happened in a village near Mainpuri, in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh. According to the criminal complaint, the victim, a 15-year-old girl, was raped by a 25-year-old man identified by his first name Abhishek from the same village, three months ago, The New Indian Express reported.
RadarOnline

Cold Case: JonBenét Ramsey Crime Scene Photos Revisited As Brother Of Slain 6-Year-Old Pushes For Independent DNA Testing

After recent pushes to test DNA evidence in the JonBenét Ramsey cold case, RadarOnline.com is revisiting crime scene photos taken from the tragic 1996 murder scene. JonBenét was reported missing from her bed by her parents, John and Patricia Ramsey, following a Christmas party in Boulder, Colorado.Eight hours after the 6-year-old’s disappearance was reported to authorities, her body was found in the basement of her home.At the time, the home was not properly treated as a crime scene, with many people moving throughout the house. The child’s body was also moved from the original area where it was discovered. Following...
Law & Crime

Former Reality TV Star Convicted in Murder-for-Hire Plot After Taking Out $450,000 Life Insurance Policy on Nephew and Calling for His Killing

A Mississippi man and onetime reality TV show star was convicted on murder-for-hire charges by federal jurors in Missouri. James Timothy “Tim” Norman, 43, was found guilty of murder-for-hire, conspiracy to commit murder-for-hire, and conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud over the March 2016 shooting death of his 21-year-old nephew Andre Montgomery Jr. in St. Louis.
The US Sun

Parkland jury chose to make Nikolas Cruz ‘suffer’ with life sentence & inmates will view him as ‘trophy worth killing’

THE jury overseeing the trial of Parkland Massacre gunman Nikolas Cruz chose to spare him from execution because they believe he'd suffer more behind bars, legal experts say. Cruz, 24, pleaded guilty last year to killing 17 people and hurting 17 others during a mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, on Valentine's Day 2018.
Law & Crime

‘That’s a Tough Question’: Missouri Man Allegedly Couldn’t Explain How a Woman Beaten to Death with a Claw Hammer Ended Up in Garage Closet

A 37-year-old Missouri man was arrested this week for allegedly beating a woman to death and hiding her body in a closet inside of his garage. Adam Alfred Conner, of Columbia, was taken into custody on Monday and charged with one count each of second-degree murder and tampering with physical evidence in a felony prosecution, court records reviewed by Law&Crime show.
Daily Mail

Rape suspect is denied bail as he continues to fight extradition to the US claiming he is victim of mistaken identity and has never even visited the States

A man who insists he is not an alleged rapist wanted by prosecutors in the United States but instead the victim of mistaken identity has been denied bail. The 35-year-old, who the courts in Utah have said is fugitive Nicholas Rossi, is fighting an extradition request by authorities who allege he raped a 21-year-old in the state and attacked women elsewhere in the US.
NBC News

Nikolas Cruz avoids death penalty. My mother’s killer didn’t — and it wasn’t better.

After a monthslong trial, a jury on Thursday recommended Nikolas Cruz receive life in prison without parole after he pleaded guilty to killing 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, in 2018. Though many were shocked he didn’t receive the death penalty, and many victims’ family members were visibly upset by the decision, it’s wrong to assume this would have automatically brought them solace.
The Independent

Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz avoids death penalty and is sentenced to life

Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz has avoided the death penalty after a jury ruled he should be sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.The verdict was delivered on Thursday morning to an emotionally-charged courtroom packed with survivors and families of the 17 students and staff killed in the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on 14 February 2018.Family members appeared stunned and shook their heads as the 17-count verdict was read out by Judge Elizabeth Scherer.The jury found that “especially heinous” aggravating factors necessary to reach a verdict of death had been proved during the...
