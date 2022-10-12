Read full article on original website
Remains of Athens native, World War II soldier identified years after escaping tank during battle with German forces
ATHENS, Texas (KETK) – The remains of an Athens native killed in World War II will be interred on Oct. 21 at Fort Smith National Cemetery in Arkansas, according to officials. Graveside services, preceding the internment, for U.S. Army Pvt. John P. Cooper will be performed by Edwards Funeral Home. “Cooper was assigned to Company […]
Henderson County officials searching for missing man last seen in September
HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Officials with Henderson County said on Thursday they are searching for a missing man who was last seen on Sept. 8. Cody Eugene Gates, 45, is 5’10” tall, weighs about 200 pounds and officials said he is normally seen wearing a baseball cap but is known to shave his head. […]
POLICE: East Texas man could have died from ‘accidental electrocution’
JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KETK) – A 44-year-old man possibly died due to accidental electrocution in East Texas on Monday, said officials. The Jacksonville Fire Department received a call about the incident in the city around 7 a.m. Police said they are still investigating and will not release other details at this time.
Missing: Stolen hearse from Van Buren funeral home
VAN BUREN, Ark. — The Van Buren Police Department has requested the help of the public in locating a 2008 White Cadillac Hearse that was stolen from Ocker Funeral Home. The theft of this vehicle has affected the operation of the funeral home. A hearse is a vehicle that...
1 transported by ambulance after crash on Loop 323
UPDATE: All lanes are now open on Loop 323. TYLER, Texas (KETK) – One person was taken in an ambulance after a crash involving one vehicle and a motorcycle on Loop 323 on Friday. The wreck happened on Loop 323 near Brookside Drive. All westbound lanes of traffic are being blocked off on and rerouted […]
Trial of former Neches ISD principal ends with not guilty verdict
PALESTINE, Texas (KLTV) - The trial of a former Neches ISD principal has ended with a not guilty verdict. Kimberlyn Ann Snider had faced charges of official oppression and tampering with evidence related to a sexual assault investigation. Friday, the jury handed down a not guilty verdict. Before the verdict...
Train ride through the fall foliage | Adventure Arkansas
ARKANSAS, USA — Fall is here and Adventure Arkansas ready for it! What is a better way to see the leaves than a train ride through the Ozarks? The Arkansas-Missouri Railroad winds through the the Boston Mountains of Washington and Crawford Counties, with train rides available for you and your family.
Wanna See Who Was Arrested This Past Weekend in Anderson County, Texas?
Being arrested is something that no one wants to experience, having your freedom taken away cannot be fun but there are certain laws we all have to follow. When people break those laws there are always going to be consequences and this past weekend in Anderson County was no different. It is public information to see who is arrested, so below we have put together a list of all of the people that were arrested over the weekend in Anderson County, Texas.
Texas Rangers identify man killed in Rusk County deputy-involved shooting
RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Texas Rangers have identified the man who was shot to death by a Rusk County deputy during a traffic stop in September. As the result of a public information request by KLTV, the man has been identified by the Rangers as Timothy Michael Randall, 29, of Price, Texas. The Ranger who responded said he was called out at 1:15 a.m. to assist with an investigation into an officer-involved shooting in Rusk County.
Two Drug Crime Suspects Arrested in Gun Barrel City, Texas [PHOTOS]
Yesterday on Monday, October 10, two people were arrested in Gun Barrel City, TX in Henderson County on drug-related charges. It was around 9:35 p.m. on the evening of Monday, October 10, 2022 when a deputy with the Henderson County Sheriff's Office stopped the vehicle that led to the arrest.
Wreck blocks westbound lanes of Loop 323 at Brookside Drive in Tyler
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler police said they are currently working a major accident at Loop 323 and Brookside Drive with officers and accident investigators on scene. They said all westbound lanes of traffic on the loop are blocked and traffic is being re-routed. Eastbound traffic on the loop is open.
Kilgore’s Jacob Caruthers recovers Henderson fumble and runs for touchdown
KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - During Friday’s game between Henderson and Kilgore, Henderson fumbles the ball and it is picked up by Kilgore’s Jacob Caruthers who runs it into the end zone to score. We have the clip here.
84-year-old man killed in Jacksonville crash identified by police
UPDATE: The 84-year-old man who was killed in a crash in Jacksonville was identified on Tuesday. Vito Barruzza was driving the Nissan and was pronounced on the scene, said police. Micah McSwain, 25 of Gladewater was driving the pickup truck. JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KETK) – Jacksonville Police said they responded to the scene of a crash […]
Man’s death in Jacksonville believed to be from electrocution
JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KLTV) - A 44-year-old man has died from what is believed to be an electrocution in Jacksonville. According to a city spokesman, Jacksonville firefighters responded to the call around 7 a.m. on Monday. The city is withholding the location of the incident in order to protect the identity...
Dry weather keeps several East Texas lakes at low levels
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A number of East Texas lakes and waterways are still low after a hot August and September. Lakes like Gladewater, Devernia and Tyler are still showing the effects of the summer heat and drought. “Hopes that we would get that spring and summertime rains. Unfortunately they...
2 arrested after allegedly smuggling contraband to Smith County inmate
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A Tyler man and woman were arrested after officials said they received information that illegal narcotics were being smuggled into the Smith County Jail. “Investigators discovered that inmate, Micah Deron Davis, 42, was receiving contraband consisting of tobacco, marijuana and pills,” officials said. According to the Smith County Sheriff’s Office, Davis’s […]
PET OF THE WEEK: Heidi
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – SPCA of East Texas brought Heidi, a 10-week-old puppy, to visit East Texas Live on Wednesday. She was one of five born to a stray mom in the East Texas area, with an estimated birth date of Aug. 2. Based on photos of her mom, SPCA of East Texas believe she is a lab/Aussie mix who will grow to at least 50 pounds.
East Texas baby in need of new liver as he fights extremely rare genetic disease
TYLER, Texas — Finley Strother is just like any 1-year-old – playing with his toys, running around the house and laughing – only he isn’t like any 1-year-old. Finley has Maple Syrup Urinary Disease – a genetic condition that affects about a 2,000 children in the U.S.
Gladewater’s Kollin Lewis maneuvers out of a tough situation for a touchdown
GLADEWATER, Texas (KLTV) - During Friday’s game against Sabine, Gladewater’s Kollin Lewis gets the ball and finds himself in a tough situation. He maneuvers himself to the sideline and runs up the field for a touchdown. We have the clip here.
‘Married with Children,’ Nichols runs her own successful business
The Vian businesswoman hopes to travel worldwide with The Punchy Gaucho. As a youngster growing up and attending school in Robinson, Texas, Meagan Nichols of Vian never thought she’d grow up to run a successful business while married, and with two children. After graduation, Nichols went on to attend...
