Elon Musk is the CEO of Tesla Inc TSLA and SpaceX, two companies attempting to solve world problems. Here’s the latest on Musk’s grand ambitions to colonize Mars. What Happened: Founded in 2002, SpaceX is now a $127 billion company that has transformed the space industry. While the company has already accomplished a lot for the space sector, Musk has grand ambitions to use SpaceX for the next evolution of space travel.
Oct. 14 (UPI) -- Tesla founder Elon Musk said Friday that SpaceX could not keep funding its Starlink satellites in Ukraine because the company is losing money. Musk said he would no longer fund the Starlink service for Ukraine, later turning his ire toward a Ukrainian envoy who allegedly insulted him with vulgarities for proposing a peace plan to end the war that included ceding some Ukrainian territory to Russia.
Amazon.com, Inc AMZN said Wednesday that satellites for its Project Kuiper internet program will be launched by the new Vulcan rocket in early 2023. What Happened: The Jeff Bezos-founded company said in a statement that its first two satellites — Kuipersat-1 and Kuipersat-2 — will be launched on the maiden flight of the United Launch Alliance’s (ULA) new Vulcan Centaur rocket early next year.
Ghislaine Maxwell reportedly asked Elon Musk to destroy the internet in the famous photo of the two. Musk has previously said that Maxwell's appearance in the picture was a photobomb. The photo was taken at a Vanity Fair event in 2014, but didn't surface on social media until 2020. Elon...
War may be hell, but it can sure cut through a lot of red tape. Just ask Tesla (TSLA) CEO Elon Musk. Musk, the world's richest man, spoke with the former "Tonight Show" host Jay Leno on Sept. 21 during an episode of "Jay Leno's Garage." The comedian and the entrepreneur spoke during a tour of Musk's SpaceX facility in Brownsville, Texas.
Elon Musk is warning people to get mentally ready for the world to end. Elon Musk’s vision for Mars is not just to make it habitable; he wants it to be a vibrant, thriving planet with bustling cities and an abundance of resources.
Last week, Elon Musk spoke about the out-of-pocket expenses SpaceX has to incur to provide connectivity to war-torn Ukraine. A new report now suggests that the Musk-led venture may no longer be able to bear the cost. What Happened: SpaceX notified Pentagon that it may stop funding internet services to...
Musk says Starlink data usage in Ukraine has grown since March 2022. The entrepreneur interacted with a Ukrainian minister on Thursday on Twitter. The Tesla CEO said some Starlink terminals are active in Iran. Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk, who also heads SpaceX, said Thursday that Starlink faced “relentless...
Elon Musk says buying Twitter will accelerate the creation of X, an "everything app." Musk has offered the buy Twitter for the original price of $44 billion he offered in April. The Tesla CEO has previously teased X.com as a possible Twitter competitor. Elon Musk's $44 billion deal to buy...
Knowing how Tesla CEO Elon Musk tends to operate, we may be in for a publicity stunt next year as the Tesla Cybertruck makes its way across the channel from SpaceX's Starbase to South Padre Island. However, we're going to make it abundantly clear that intentionally using your Cybertruck (or any Tesla vehicle) as a boat is a terrible and dangerous idea. Honestly, intentionally using any car as a boat is likely to have dire consequences.
Elon Musk is looking to WeChat, China’s dominant social media platform, for ideas in developing Twitter’s future. While he has provided some details about his “X” (a mini-internet within a single app) proposal, experts believe that achieving this vision will be difficult. But we’ve heard that before and Musk has continuously surpassed expectations.
The internet satellite company SpaceX has notified the Defense Department that they can’t fund the current Starlink satellite internet coverage in Ukraine. The US government needs to make up for that. After the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Elon Musk and one of his companies, SpaceX, started to provide the...
Elon Musk claims to have sold more than 20,000 bottles of his ‘Burnt Hair’ perfume, raising more than $2 million for his tunnel-digging startup. The tech billionaire described it as “the finest fragrance on Earth”, with the company listing it as “the essence of repugnant desire” and smelling “just like leaning over a candle at the dinner table, but without all the hard work”.
The Princess F65 yacht was on display at the Southampton International Boat show in England in September.
Dogecoin has lost 92% of its value since hitting an all-time high of $0.74 in May 2021. The cryptocurrency received heavy support from Tesla CEO Elon Musk last year, including in a television appearance on "Saturday Night Live." Dogecoin has failed to attract adoption as a currency in the real...
