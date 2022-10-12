Read full article on original website
Buffalo Bills injury updates: Tre'Davious White returns to practice, won't play vs Chiefs
ORCHARD PARK - The long-awaited return of Buffalo Bills star cornerback Tre’Davious White finally happened Wednesday afternoon, with one caveat. White participated in practice with the team for the first time since before Thanksgiving last year, but coach Sean McDermott was quick to point out that he will not play in Sunday’s showdown...
NFL Analysis Network
Patriots Receive Awful Injury News About Offensive Playmaker
The New England Patriots have shown signs of life over the past two weeks. After going right down to the wire against the Green Bay Packers in Lambeau Field in Week 4, losing on a game-winning field goal at the buzzer, the team bounced back with a decisive victory in Week 5.
Bills at KC: Why's Buffalo Rare Betting Favorite Over Patrick Mahomes' Chiefs?
No matter what happens on Sunday, the Buffalo Bills have broken some long-standing bad vibes against the Kansas City Chiefs.
thecomeback.com
Bill Belichick offers shocking comments on Patriots’ QB situation
Rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe started his first NFL game last week while starting quarterback Mac Jones was nursing a high-ankle sprain. Zappe performed admirably, helping the New England Patriots get a dominant 29-0 victory over the Detroit Lions. Now there are some questions surrounding the team’s quarterback situation for long-time...
If you're in the yellow, you'll get Colts vs. Jaguars on TV
The Indianapolis Colts (2-2-1) and Jacksonville Jaguars (2-3) are set for a rematch at Lucas Oil Stadium in Week 6. There’s no doubt the Colts are looking to exact some revenge after getting embarrassed on the road in Week 2, resulting in a 24-0 loss at TIAA Bank Field.
Patriots Sign Special Teams Standout To Practice Squad
Calvin Munson, a long-time stalwart on special teams, is re-joining the Patriots for his third tour of duty with the organization.
How Little-Known Patriots Staffer Has Helped Rookie Bailey Zappe
FOXBORO, Mass. — New England Patriots rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe was thrown into the fire for his first NFL game action. But he hasn’t been alone in his development, leaning on one team staffer that has drawn high praise around the building. In just under two full games...
NBC Sports
Latest injury update on Patriots QB Mac Jones' ankle entering Week 6
Who the New England Patriots will start at quarterback in Sunday's Week 6 road game against the Cleveland Browns remains a mystery. The team hasn't ruled out the possibility of Mac Jones returning to game action. The 2021 first-round draft pick suffered an ankle injury in the Patriots' Week 3 loss to the Baltimore Ravens and has missed the last two games.
Veteran WR returns to Patriots practice, one kicker not spotted
FOXBOROUGH — Lil’Jordan Humphrey is staying the in the fold. After clearing waivers, Humphrey was back on the practice field Thursday afternoon. Later in the afternoon, the team announced he’d re-signed with New England’s practice squad. The corresponding move was promoting rookie running back Kevin Harris to the active roster, as Damien Harris nurses a hamstring injury.
Will the Pistons be in a big hole after the first 10 games?
The Detroit Pistons didn’t win a game in preseason, but hope to turn things around once the games start to count. This is one of the youngest teams in the NBA and they are missing some regulars, so expect a slow start for the Pistons as they try to build chemistry and figure out how all of these pieces best fit.
Round two: Jaguars get opportunity to sweep division rival Indianapolis Colts in Week 6
When the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-3) take on the Indianapolis Colts (2-2-1) Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium, it will be an opportunity for the team to sweep a divisional opponent for the first time since 2017 and the second time since 2013 (Houston Texans). The game is set to take place...
Three reasons the Ohio State football team will win a National Championship
We are midway through the Ohio State football team’s season and I think we have a pretty good idea of what this team is. They are a team that has a ridiculous offense and a much-improved defense. They are currently ranked as the #2 team in the country. Since...
Tampa Bay visits Pittsburgh after Stamkos’ 2-goal game
PITTSBURGH — The Tampa Bay Lightning visit the Pittsburgh Penguins after Steven Stamkos’ two-goal game against the Columbus Blue Jackets in the Lightning’s 5-2 win. Pittsburgh went 46-25-11 overall and 25-14-5 at home a season ago. The Penguins had a +47 goal differential last season, scoring 269 goals while allowing 222.
Why Kevin Garnett Doesn’t Believe Celtics Are Contenders In East
The Boston Celtics currently sit at +550 favorites to win the NBA Finals next season, according to BetMGM. However, one former player doesn’t buy the hype on the defending Eastern Conference champs heading into the 2022-2023 season. Kevin Garnet, who served as a pivotal contributor to the 2008 finals-winning...
