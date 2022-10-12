ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Comments / 0

Related
NFL Analysis Network

Patriots Receive Awful Injury News About Offensive Playmaker

The New England Patriots have shown signs of life over the past two weeks. After going right down to the wire against the Green Bay Packers in Lambeau Field in Week 4, losing on a game-winning field goal at the buzzer, the team bounced back with a decisive victory in Week 5.
NFL
thecomeback.com

Bill Belichick offers shocking comments on Patriots’ QB situation

Rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe started his first NFL game last week while starting quarterback Mac Jones was nursing a high-ankle sprain. Zappe performed admirably, helping the New England Patriots get a dominant 29-0 victory over the Detroit Lions. Now there are some questions surrounding the team’s quarterback situation for long-time...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Patriots#Bears#Browns#Colts#American Football#The Detroit Lions
NESN

How Little-Known Patriots Staffer Has Helped Rookie Bailey Zappe

FOXBORO, Mass. — New England Patriots rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe was thrown into the fire for his first NFL game action. But he hasn’t been alone in his development, leaning on one team staffer that has drawn high praise around the building. In just under two full games...
NFL
NBC Sports

Latest injury update on Patriots QB Mac Jones' ankle entering Week 6

Who the New England Patriots will start at quarterback in Sunday's Week 6 road game against the Cleveland Browns remains a mystery. The team hasn't ruled out the possibility of Mac Jones returning to game action. The 2021 first-round draft pick suffered an ankle injury in the Patriots' Week 3 loss to the Baltimore Ravens and has missed the last two games.
CLEVELAND, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Detroit Lions
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
MassLive.com

Veteran WR returns to Patriots practice, one kicker not spotted

FOXBOROUGH — Lil’Jordan Humphrey is staying the in the fold. After clearing waivers, Humphrey was back on the practice field Thursday afternoon. Later in the afternoon, the team announced he’d re-signed with New England’s practice squad. The corresponding move was promoting rookie running back Kevin Harris to the active roster, as Damien Harris nurses a hamstring injury.
FOXBOROUGH, MA
FanSided

Will the Pistons be in a big hole after the first 10 games?

The Detroit Pistons didn’t win a game in preseason, but hope to turn things around once the games start to count. This is one of the youngest teams in the NBA and they are missing some regulars, so expect a slow start for the Pistons as they try to build chemistry and figure out how all of these pieces best fit.
DETROIT, MI
WPXI Pittsburgh

Tampa Bay visits Pittsburgh after Stamkos’ 2-goal game

PITTSBURGH — The Tampa Bay Lightning visit the Pittsburgh Penguins after Steven Stamkos’ two-goal game against the Columbus Blue Jackets in the Lightning’s 5-2 win. Pittsburgh went 46-25-11 overall and 25-14-5 at home a season ago. The Penguins had a +47 goal differential last season, scoring 269 goals while allowing 222.
PITTSBURGH, PA
NESN

Why Kevin Garnett Doesn’t Believe Celtics Are Contenders In East

The Boston Celtics currently sit at +550 favorites to win the NBA Finals next season, according to BetMGM. However, one former player doesn’t buy the hype on the defending Eastern Conference champs heading into the 2022-2023 season. Kevin Garnet, who served as a pivotal contributor to the 2008 finals-winning...
BOSTON, MA
FanSided

FanSided

291K+
Followers
551K+
Post
146M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy