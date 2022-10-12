ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson County, WV

Comments / 0

Related
WSAZ

Crash involving tractor-trailer along I-77

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - An accident involving a tractor-trailer has a southbound lane of I-77 blocked. According to dispatchers, the accident happened near mile marker 106 or the Edens Fork Road exit. Further details have not been relesaed. Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
lootpress.com

One dead, one injured after crash involving UPS tractor-trailer

LEWIS COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – On Thursday, October 13, 2022, at approximately 1:30 pm, Cpl. M.P. Denison, along with Sgt. J.R. Wince and Cpl. M.S. Clark responded to a two-vehicle crash near the 87-mile marker of Interstate 79 in Lewis County. The victim, Harry Dean, 71, of Sutton, WV,...
LEWIS COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Man from Braxton County killed in I-79 accident

LEWIS COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia State Police are investigating a fatal accident that happened on Interstate 79 in Lewis County. Troopers were called to the crash around 1:30 p.m. Thursday. Harry Dean, 71, of Sutton, died in the crash after losing control of his car, crossing the median...
LEWIS COUNTY, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Jackson County, WV
Crime & Safety
County
Jackson County, WV
WOWK 13 News

Woman struck, killed by vehicle in Boone County

BOONE COUNTY (WOWK) – A woman has died after being struck by a vehicle in Boone County. According to the Boone County Sheriff’s Office, the woman, identified as 31-year-old Jada Booth, was struck on Rt. 17 near Ottawa around 8:26 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12 in Boone County. Deputies say no charges will be filed against […]
BOONE COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

I-64 crash slows eastbound traffic; injuries reported

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A two-vehicle crash with reported injuries is slowing traffic Wednesday night on Interstate 64 East in the Cross Lanes area, Metro 911 dispatchers say. The accident was reported before 9:30 p.m. near the exit to the Mardi Gras Casino and Resort. The fast and middle...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Fire crews respond to house fire

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Firefighters are on the scene of a house fire Friday afternoon. Dispatchers tell WSAZ.com crews are working to knock down flames at a home near 6th Avenue and Trenton Place in Huntington. The road has been blocked by emergency crews. Further information has not been released.
HUNTINGTON, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U Haul#Traffic Accident#Wsaz
WTAP

OSHP: Fatal crash in Washington County

MARIETTA TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WTAP) - One person died after a two-car crash on State Route 7 in Washington County. The crash happened Friday around 12:30 p.m. in Marietta Township. According to a news release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol, 92-year-old Jean Pekach of Marietta was pulling out of a private drive when her car was hit by a car going north on State Route 7.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OH
WOWK 13 News

Crews battle trailer fire in Kanawha County, WV

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A fire is under control after crews responded to a trailer that caught on fire in the community of Sharon in Kanawha County. Metro 911 officials say a call about a fire in the 100 block of Sharon Hill Drive in Sharon came in just before 9 p.m. They say […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Troopers investigating deadly shooting in Lincoln County

LINCOLN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia State Police troopers are investigating a deadly shooting that happened Thursday night in Lincoln County. Lincoln County 911 dispatchers say the incident happened in the Branchland area. Troopers confirm a person has died. We’re working to get more information, including where and when...
LINCOLN COUNTY, WV
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Head-on crash sends one by medical helicopter in Jackson Co.

JACKSON COUNTY, Ohio — One person is in serious condition following a head-on crash in Jackson County. It happened around 9:30 a.m. this morning. According to the Jackson Post of the Ohio Highway Patrol, 70-year-old Harry Harrell, of Jackson, was traveling along Beaver Pike Road in a 2006 Jeep Wrangler when he was struck head-on by a 2012 GMC Acadia driven by 22-year-old Jason Hadlock.
JACKSON COUNTY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
WTAP

Multiple vehicle crash resulted in minor injuries

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A multiple vehicle crash resulted in minor injuries in Parkersburg this afternoon. According to 911 dispatch, a multiple vehicle crash occurred on the 34000 block of Murdoch Avenue. Dispatch said the crash was minor and resulted in one person taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
PARKERSBURG, WV
WOWK 13 News

Murder investigation underway in Lincoln County

HAMLIN, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia State Police are investigating a murder in Lincoln County on Thursday night. WVSP along with units from the Hamlin Police Department responded to a shooting on Sand Gap Road just after 6:30 on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022. Authorities identified the victim as 34-year-old Richard Vance of Branchland. Vance […]
LINCOLN COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Pedestrian hit by car, taken to hospital

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One person has been taken to the hopsital after being hit by a car in Charleston Tuesday. Metro 911 dispatchers say it happened along Florida St. and Washington St. West just before 1:30 p.m. There is no word on the extent of injuries, but dispatchers say...
CHARLESTON, WV
WSAZ

Man charged with allegedly firing shot out of car window

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man has been arrested and charged with allegedly firing a gun out of a car window in Quincy Thursday morning, according to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say Travis Sigman was arrested on Greenbrier Street in Charleston and charged with wanton endangerment.
CHARLESTON, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy