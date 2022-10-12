ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ozzy, Tom Morello, Zakk Wylde & Korn’s Jonathan Davis attend Sharon Osbourne’s 70th birthday party

By Josh Johnson
 3 days ago
Sharon Osbourne’s 70th birthday party was basically an episode of Headbangers Ball.

Among the metal luminaries who attended the bash last weekend were Sharon's husband, Ozzy Osbourne, as well as Rage Against the Machine's Tom Morello, Black Label Society frontman and Ozzy's guitarist Zakk Wylde and Korn's Jonathan Davis.

On his Instagram, Davis posted a photo of him, Morello and Wylde dressed in their best tuxes while standing beside the Osbournes.

"What an amazing evening celebrating @sharonosbourne birthday," Davis wrote in the caption. "Catching up with so many old friends felt good."

Meanwhile, Sharon posted a video of her and Ozzy dancing together during the celebration.

Also in attendance was Sharon and Ozzy’s daughter Kelly Osbourne, who’s expecting her first child with Slipknot’s Sid Wilson.

