Ottumwa, IA

KCCI.com

State patrol: Driver slammed into unmarked DPS cars at Iowa Speedway

NEWTON, Iowa — The Iowa State Patrol is trying to figure out what caused a drive to slam into some parked cars at the Iowa Speedway. It happened around 2 p.m. Friday. The patrol said they found the woman unresponsive after she drove into the lot and crashed into some unmarked Department of Public Safety vehicles.
NEWTON, IA
ktvo.com

Brush fire chars acres of land near Troy Mills, Mo.

Near Troy Mills, Mo. — Adair County first responders were called to a grass fire south of Kirksville Friday afternoon. Around 1:30 p.m., calls started coming in about a large brush fire near the intersection of Highway 3 and Highway 11, just east of Troy Mills. Dispatchers received at...
ADAIR COUNTY, MO
ktvo.com

Adair County SB40 announces new online directory to help find resources

KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — The non-profit group Adair County SB40 has announced a brand new online resource directory for northeast Missouri. Over 300 different groups, organizations and agencies are listed on the website. The categories on the site are organized by health care, community support, education, civic & government, employment,...
ADAIR COUNTY, MO
State
Iowa State
Ottumwa, IA
Government
Local
Iowa Government
City
Ottumwa, IA
kniakrls.com

Marion County Sheriff’s Report 10/13/22

IN THE PAST TWENTY-FOUR HOURS MARION COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPUTIES RESPONDED TO 24 CALLS FOR SERVICE INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO: FIVE PAPER SERVICE ATTEMPTS, THREE EXTRA PATROL CHECKS, TWO RESCUE CALLS, TWO RETURN PHONE CALLS, TWO RECKLESS DRIVERS, TWO MOTORIST ASSISTS, ONE SUSPICIOUS PERSON, ONE LIVESTOCK IN THE ROAD WAY, ONE ESCORT, ONE WANTED SUBJECT, ONE VEHICLE UNLOCK, ONE BURGLARY REPORT, ONE ASSISTANCE AND ONE WELFARE CHECK.
MARION COUNTY, IA
ktvo.com

Freddie the Fire Truck helps teach kids about fire safety

OTTUMWA, Iowa — The Ottumwa Fire Department now has a unique tool to help teach kids about the importance of fire safety. The department recently received grant funding from the local fire protection and emergency medical service providers grant program to acquire Freddie the Fire Truck. Freddie was purchased...
OTTUMWA, IA
ktvo.com

National Fire Prevention Week emphasizes escape plans

Kirksville, Mo. — October 9-15 National Fire Prevention Week, and the Kirksville Fire Department is hoping to get the message out. This year's theme is "Fire won't wait. Plan your escape," promoting the importance of an effective escape route in case of a fire. Multiple exit points, an outside...
KIRKSVILLE, MO
ktvo.com

Vaunda Mae (Pipes) Phelps, 83, of Queen City, Mo., Travis-Noe Funeral Home

Vaunda Mae (Pipes) Phelps, 83, of Queen City, Missouri, passed away Thursday, October 13, 2022 at Davis County Hospital in Bloomfield, Iowa. Born May 7, 1939 in Leffler, Missouri, Vaunda was the daughter of the late George Earl and Hazel B. (Haggy) Pipes. On August 14, 1955 in Kirksville, Missouri, Vaunda was united in marriage to Keith R. Phelps who preceded her in death on November 13, 1990. She was also preceded in death by one son, Raymond Phelps; one daughter, Debra Arnold; two grandsons, James and Jeffrey Arnold; and one brother, Orville Pipes.
QUEEN CITY, MO
khqa.com

Keokuk man facing felony drug charge

KEOKUK, Iowa, (KHQA) — A Keokuk man was arrested on a felony drug charge. Kalief Farrell, 37, was arrested on Monday in the 10 block of North 7th Street in Keokuk. Farrell is charged with delivery of controlled substances— Marijuana, which is a Class D Felony. Farrell's arrest...
KEOKUK, IA
KBUR

ktvo.com

Rural hospitals continue to be a key part of the fight against cancer

MEMPHIS, Mo. — One of the biggest challenges when it comes to fighting and preventing cancer is being able to have regular testing and screenings for the disease. That's why having a primary care physician nearby that can test for cancer is a key part of helping catch and prevent the disease early.
MEMPHIS, MO
KBUR

One person badly hurt in SE Iowa home explosion

Chillicothe, IA- A house explosion in southeast Iowa left a resident seriously hurt. Radio Iowa reports that The Wapello County Sheriff’s Office says it received a 911 call at noon on Tuesday concerning a residence in Chillicothe. Authorities were told that the house exploded and a man needed medical...
CHILLICOTHE, IA
ottumwaradio.com

Albia Man Dies in Two-Vehicle Collison

A Monroe County accident claimed the life of an Albia man last week. According to the Iowa State Patrol at 2:45 PM on Friday, 22-year-old Cody Kosman was driving a pickup truck southbound on 655th Avenue. Another pickup truck was traveling northbound on the street and following a vehicle that...
ALBIA, IA
ktvo.com

Kirksville football trying for more balanced attack

Kirksville fell down early and big against Mexico last Friday night. The Tigers were down 28-7 in the second quarter. Their offense couldn't do anything with the run game, whether it was because of their offensive line troubles or the fact that Mexico's defensive line stacked the box. They switched...
KIRKSVILLE, MO
ktvo.com

Albia volleyball beats Centerville

Albia and Centerville entered Tuesday night looking for their seventeenth win on the season. After four sets, it was the Lady Dees who walked out with the win.
ALBIA, IA
ottumwaradio.com

Police: Ottumwa Man Chased, Threatened Victims While Brandishing Knife

An Ottumwa man is accused of brandishing a knife and chasing two victims while threatening to kill them. 43-year-old Anthony Hendrix has been charged with attempted first-degree burglary, going armed with intent, assault with intent to commit sexual abuse, and third-degree criminal mischief. On the evening of October 2nd, court...
OTTUMWA, IA
ktvo.com

Jenita (Brown) Davison, Travis-Noe Funeral Home

Jenita (Brown) Davison was born February 9, 1950 in Brookfield MO to parents Clifton and Donna (Lyons) Brown. She grew up on the family farm near St Catharine MO and attended Brookfield High School. She attended what is now Truman State University, obtaining degrees in Music and English. Jenita was...
KIRKSVILLE, MO

