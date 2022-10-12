Read full article on original website
Related
Low river levels shut down Iowa hydroelectric dam
With the ongoing drought, river levels across the state of Iowa have receded again with many now showing more rocks and sand bars than they do water.
KCCI.com
State patrol: Driver slammed into unmarked DPS cars at Iowa Speedway
NEWTON, Iowa — The Iowa State Patrol is trying to figure out what caused a drive to slam into some parked cars at the Iowa Speedway. It happened around 2 p.m. Friday. The patrol said they found the woman unresponsive after she drove into the lot and crashed into some unmarked Department of Public Safety vehicles.
ktvo.com
Brush fire chars acres of land near Troy Mills, Mo.
Near Troy Mills, Mo. — Adair County first responders were called to a grass fire south of Kirksville Friday afternoon. Around 1:30 p.m., calls started coming in about a large brush fire near the intersection of Highway 3 and Highway 11, just east of Troy Mills. Dispatchers received at...
ktvo.com
Adair County SB40 announces new online directory to help find resources
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — The non-profit group Adair County SB40 has announced a brand new online resource directory for northeast Missouri. Over 300 different groups, organizations and agencies are listed on the website. The categories on the site are organized by health care, community support, education, civic & government, employment,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kniakrls.com
Marion County Sheriff’s Report 10/13/22
IN THE PAST TWENTY-FOUR HOURS MARION COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPUTIES RESPONDED TO 24 CALLS FOR SERVICE INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO: FIVE PAPER SERVICE ATTEMPTS, THREE EXTRA PATROL CHECKS, TWO RESCUE CALLS, TWO RETURN PHONE CALLS, TWO RECKLESS DRIVERS, TWO MOTORIST ASSISTS, ONE SUSPICIOUS PERSON, ONE LIVESTOCK IN THE ROAD WAY, ONE ESCORT, ONE WANTED SUBJECT, ONE VEHICLE UNLOCK, ONE BURGLARY REPORT, ONE ASSISTANCE AND ONE WELFARE CHECK.
ktvo.com
Freddie the Fire Truck helps teach kids about fire safety
OTTUMWA, Iowa — The Ottumwa Fire Department now has a unique tool to help teach kids about the importance of fire safety. The department recently received grant funding from the local fire protection and emergency medical service providers grant program to acquire Freddie the Fire Truck. Freddie was purchased...
ktvo.com
National Fire Prevention Week emphasizes escape plans
Kirksville, Mo. — October 9-15 National Fire Prevention Week, and the Kirksville Fire Department is hoping to get the message out. This year's theme is "Fire won't wait. Plan your escape," promoting the importance of an effective escape route in case of a fire. Multiple exit points, an outside...
ktvo.com
Vaunda Mae (Pipes) Phelps, 83, of Queen City, Mo., Travis-Noe Funeral Home
Vaunda Mae (Pipes) Phelps, 83, of Queen City, Missouri, passed away Thursday, October 13, 2022 at Davis County Hospital in Bloomfield, Iowa. Born May 7, 1939 in Leffler, Missouri, Vaunda was the daughter of the late George Earl and Hazel B. (Haggy) Pipes. On August 14, 1955 in Kirksville, Missouri, Vaunda was united in marriage to Keith R. Phelps who preceded her in death on November 13, 1990. She was also preceded in death by one son, Raymond Phelps; one daughter, Debra Arnold; two grandsons, James and Jeffrey Arnold; and one brother, Orville Pipes.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ktvo.com
Museum of Osteopathic Medicine in Kirksville receives honor few museums earn
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — The legacy of Osteopathic medicine has a long history since Dr. Andrew Taylor Still started the practice in 1874. Its legacy is still alive in the school he founded in Kirksville at A.T. Still University. Visitors from across the country pay a visit to the Museum...
khqa.com
Keokuk man facing felony drug charge
KEOKUK, Iowa, (KHQA) — A Keokuk man was arrested on a felony drug charge. Kalief Farrell, 37, was arrested on Monday in the 10 block of North 7th Street in Keokuk. Farrell is charged with delivery of controlled substances— Marijuana, which is a Class D Felony. Farrell's arrest...
KBUR
Keokuk man arrested or possession of marijuana
Keokuk, IA- The Lee County Narcotics Task Force has announced the arrest of a Keokuk man on felony drug charges. 37-year-old Kalief Farrell of Keokuk was arrested Monday, October 10th, in the 10 block of North 7th Street in Keokuk. Farrell is charged with Delivery of a Controlled Substance; Marijuana.
ktvo.com
Rural hospitals continue to be a key part of the fight against cancer
MEMPHIS, Mo. — One of the biggest challenges when it comes to fighting and preventing cancer is being able to have regular testing and screenings for the disease. That's why having a primary care physician nearby that can test for cancer is a key part of helping catch and prevent the disease early.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ktvo.com
Adair County Public Library director discusses proposed tax levy increase
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — Election season is upon us and one Heartland library will have a tax levy on the ballot. The Adair County Public Library is proposing an increase in its property tax-based operating levy. The proposed increase is 12 cents per $100 based on assessed valuation. If the...
KBUR
One person badly hurt in SE Iowa home explosion
Chillicothe, IA- A house explosion in southeast Iowa left a resident seriously hurt. Radio Iowa reports that The Wapello County Sheriff’s Office says it received a 911 call at noon on Tuesday concerning a residence in Chillicothe. Authorities were told that the house exploded and a man needed medical...
ottumwaradio.com
Albia Man Dies in Two-Vehicle Collison
A Monroe County accident claimed the life of an Albia man last week. According to the Iowa State Patrol at 2:45 PM on Friday, 22-year-old Cody Kosman was driving a pickup truck southbound on 655th Avenue. Another pickup truck was traveling northbound on the street and following a vehicle that...
ktvo.com
Kirksville football trying for more balanced attack
Kirksville fell down early and big against Mexico last Friday night. The Tigers were down 28-7 in the second quarter. Their offense couldn't do anything with the run game, whether it was because of their offensive line troubles or the fact that Mexico's defensive line stacked the box. They switched...
ktvo.com
Albia volleyball beats Centerville
Albia and Centerville entered Tuesday night looking for their seventeenth win on the season. After four sets, it was the Lady Dees who walked out with the win.
ottumwaradio.com
Police: Ottumwa Man Chased, Threatened Victims While Brandishing Knife
An Ottumwa man is accused of brandishing a knife and chasing two victims while threatening to kill them. 43-year-old Anthony Hendrix has been charged with attempted first-degree burglary, going armed with intent, assault with intent to commit sexual abuse, and third-degree criminal mischief. On the evening of October 2nd, court...
ktvo.com
Jenita (Brown) Davison, Travis-Noe Funeral Home
Jenita (Brown) Davison was born February 9, 1950 in Brookfield MO to parents Clifton and Donna (Lyons) Brown. She grew up on the family farm near St Catharine MO and attended Brookfield High School. She attended what is now Truman State University, obtaining degrees in Music and English. Jenita was...
Comments / 0