Rice Lake Municipal Court
Blanch, Dakota J., 24, Rice Lake, Storage of Junk, etc.-1st, $124.
Blomberg, Roberta E., 47, Rice Lake, Operate Motor Vehicle W/O Proof of Insurance, $10.
Brown, Brendan S., 21, Rice Lake, Operating While Suspended, $124.
Buchli, Michelle N., 30, Spooner, Operating While Suspended, $187.
Denman, Heather A., 45, Eau Claire, Trespass to Land, $313.
Faye, Michael E., 69, Rice Lake, Operate Motor Vehicle W/O Proof of Insurance, $10.
Jimenez, Pedro M., 35, Chicago, Fail/Yield to Stop for Emergency Vehicle, $250.
Johnson, Lael D., 43, Cameron, Fail/Properly Maintain Tail Lamps, $98.80.
Kaufmann, Brenda J., 52, Rice Lake, Fail/Obey Traffic Sign/Signal, $86.20.
Kaufmann, Brenda J., 52, Rice Lake, Operating While Under the Influence, $911.
Morrow, Christopher A., 29, New Auburn, Possess Drug Paraphernalia, $187.
Morrow, Christopher A., 29, New Auburn, Possession of THC (Forfeiture), $376.
Nivarel, Scott M., 41, Rice Lake, Operate W/O Valid License (1st Violation), $124.
Olson, Gail S., 27, Rice Lake, Allow Dog to Run at Large, $92.50.
Olson, Gail S., 27, Rice Lake, Allow Dog to Run at Large, $187.
Prissel, Kathleen M., 66, Rice Lake, Fail to Signal Turn, $98.80.
Santoyo Parra, Aaron, 22 Streator, Ill., Possession of THC (Forfeiture), $250.
Sonnenberg, Faith E., 18 Chetek, Operating While Suspended, $124.
Strenke, Shaye D., 30 Rice Lake, Littering Prohibited-1st, $124.
Strenke, Shaye D., 30 Rice Lake, Lewd and Lascivious Behavior-In Public, $313.
Strenke, Shaye D., 30, Rice Lake, Urinating‐Defecating in Public-1st, $124.
Trusca, Ion, 31 Kent, Wash., Public Nuisance Prohibited-1st, $124.
Vought, Janet J., 81, Rice Lake, FYR Red Signal (Great Bodily Harm) $691.
Waite, Tyler W., 19, Rice Lake, Possession of THC (Forfeiture), $187.
Waite, Tyler W., 19, Rice Lake, Open Intoxicants-Driver, $155.50.
Workman, Rebecca A., 45, Rice Lake, Operate Motor Vehicle W/O Proof of Insurance, $10.
Wunrow, Chase D., 18, Rice Lake, Underage Consume‐Poss Alcohol-Over 17-1st, $250.
Waite, Tyler W., 19, Rice Lake, Underage Consume‐Poss Alcohol-Over 17-1st, $250.
