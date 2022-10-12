ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rice Lake, WI

Rice Lake Municipal Court

Rice Lake Chronotype
Rice Lake Chronotype
 2 days ago

Blanch, Dakota J., 24, Rice Lake, Storage of Junk, etc.-1st, $124.

Blomberg, Roberta E., 47, Rice Lake, Operate Motor Vehicle W/O Proof of Insurance, $10.

Brown, Brendan S., 21, Rice Lake, Operating While Suspended, $124.

Buchli, Michelle N., 30, Spooner, Operating While Suspended, $187.

Denman, Heather A., 45, Eau Claire, Trespass to Land, $313.

Faye, Michael E., 69, Rice Lake, Operate Motor Vehicle W/O Proof of Insurance, $10.

Jimenez, Pedro M., 35, Chicago, Fail/Yield to Stop for Emergency Vehicle, $250.

Johnson, Lael D., 43, Cameron, Fail/Properly Maintain Tail Lamps, $98.80.

Kaufmann, Brenda J., 52, Rice Lake, Fail/Obey Traffic Sign/Signal, $86.20.

Kaufmann, Brenda J., 52, Rice Lake, Operating While Under the Influence, $911.

Morrow, Christopher A., 29, New Auburn, Possess Drug Paraphernalia, $187.

Morrow, Christopher A., 29, New Auburn, Possession of THC (Forfeiture), $376.

Nivarel, Scott M., 41, Rice Lake, Operate W/O Valid License (1st Violation), $124.

Olson, Gail S., 27, Rice Lake, Allow Dog to Run at Large, $92.50.

Olson, Gail S., 27, Rice Lake, Allow Dog to Run at Large, $187.

Prissel, Kathleen M., 66, Rice Lake, Fail to Signal Turn, $98.80.

Santoyo Parra, Aaron, 22 Streator, Ill., Possession of THC (Forfeiture), $250.

Sonnenberg, Faith E., 18 Chetek, Operating While Suspended, $124.

Strenke, Shaye D., 30 Rice Lake, Littering Prohibited-1st, $124.

Strenke, Shaye D., 30 Rice Lake, Lewd and Lascivious Behavior-In Public, $313.

Strenke, Shaye D., 30, Rice Lake, Urinating‐Defecating in Public-1st, $124.

Trusca, Ion, 31 Kent, Wash., Public Nuisance Prohibited-1st, $124.

Vought, Janet J., 81, Rice Lake, FYR Red Signal (Great Bodily Harm) $691.

Waite, Tyler W., 19, Rice Lake, Possession of THC (Forfeiture), $187.

Waite, Tyler W., 19, Rice Lake, Open Intoxicants-Driver, $155.50.

Workman, Rebecca A., 45, Rice Lake, Operate Motor Vehicle W/O Proof of Insurance, $10.

Wunrow, Chase D., 18, Rice Lake, Underage Consume‐Poss Alcohol-Over 17-1st, $250.

Waite, Tyler W., 19, Rice Lake, Underage Consume‐Poss Alcohol-Over 17-1st, $250.

WEAU-TV 13

Families identify teens killed in Barron County crash

RICE LAKE, Wis. (KARE) - Earlier this week a 14-year-old girl died following a rollover crash near Cameron, Wisconsin on Monday night. Thursday morning, the Barron County Sheriff’s Department said that another girl, a 15-year-old, died at Regions Hospital late on Wednesday night. The 15-year-old who died Wednesday has...
BARRON COUNTY, WI
WEAU-TV 13

ECFD responds to structure fire on Eau Claire’s North Side Friday

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Eau Claire Fire Department responded to a structure fire on Eau Claire’s North Side Friday. According to a media release from Eau Claire Fire Department, the structure fire occurred at 831 North Hastings Way. Crews responded at 3:32 p.m. The first arriving crews on scene reported smoke coming from one of the basement windows. In the basement crews encountered “zero visibility and high heat.” Crews attacked the fire, and it was quickly extinguished. All levels of the structure were searched, and all occupants were found to be out and accounted for.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
whbl.com

Northwest Wisconsin Postal Worker Accused of Stealing Mail

BARRON, WI (WSAU) — A postal worker from Barron County is accused of stealing Menard’s rebate checks from residents instead of delivering them as promised. Joshua Copas is accused of taking an undisclosed number of checks out of the mail between April 7th and May 30th. If found guilty he could serve up to five years in federal prison.
BARRON COUNTY, WI
drydenwire.com

Sawyer County Man Sentenced For OWI Causing Injury

SAWYER COUNTY -- (DrydenWire) -- Van Kirk Loren Fairbanks, of Ojibwa, WI, has changed his plea and been sentenced on charges that were filed against him following a December 2021 incident during which Fairbanks struck and injured a person with his vehicle while he was intoxicated. The Sawyer County Sheriff’s...
SAWYER COUNTY, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Menomonie Market Food Co-op Ground Breaking

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -A Ground Breaking ceremony took place in Eau Claire Wednesday for the new location of an expanded Menomonie Market Food Co-op store. The Market will be located on the property known as “Block 7″ near the intersection of North Barstow and Galloway Streets in downtown Eau Claire.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
WausauPilot

1 dead in Hwy. 53 weekend crash

Police have identified the man who died Saturday on Hwy. 53 near Rice Lake as 79-year-old John Baier. Barron County Sheriff’s officials say the crash was reported at about 9 a.m. just south of Rice Lake. Police say Baier, of Arkansaw, Wis., was headed south when he lost control of his pickup, struck the guard rail and rolled his vehicle.
RICE LAKE, WI
drydenwire.com

Crash On HWY 53 Results In Death Of 79-Year-Old Wisconsin Man

BARRON COUNTY -- A single-vehicle crash that closed HWY 53 for nearly two hours on Saturday morning resulted in the death of a 79-year-old man, according to a press release from the Barron County Sheriff’s Office. Press Release. On Saturday, October 8, 2022, at 9:15 a.m., the Barron County...
BARRON COUNTY, WI
CBS Minnesota

Second teen girl dies from injuries suffered in Barron County crash

BARRON COUNTY,  Wis. -- A second teenage girl has died from injuries she suffered in a crash in western Wisconsin Monday.Four teens total were involved in the single-vehicle crash. A 14-year-old girl died Tuesday morning from her injuries, and on Thursday, the Barron County Sheriff's Department said a 15-year-old girl has also died.Another 14-year-old girl was in stable condition with a serious arm injury as of Wednesday afternoon, the sheriff's department said. The 16-year-old boy who was driving is in custody. Investigators believe he was impaired at the time of the crash.Officials say it appears he was speeding and lost control just north of the village of Cameron around 7 p.m. Monday, causing the car to roll several times.  The Rice Lake Area School District said the four teens involved were all current or former students. 
BARRON COUNTY, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Woman shot with arrow in Eau Claire County Saturday

TOWN OF WASHINGTON (Eau Claire County), Wis. (WEAU) - A woman is hurt after being shot with an arrow Saturday evening in the Town of Washington in Eau Claire County. The Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office said that a 911 call about the shooting was received around 5:30 p.m. Saturday.
EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, WI
drydenwire.com

Barron County Weekly Jail Bookings Report - Oct. 11, 2022

BARRON COUNTY -- DrydenWire.com has been informed by the Barron County Sheriff's Department the following people were recently booked at the Barron County Jail. The records that are available on this website are public information. Any indication of an arrest does not mean the individual identified has been convicted of a crime. All persons arrested are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
BARRON COUNTY, WI
wwisradio.com

Three Teens Flown To Hospitals, 16-Year-Old Arrested After Barron County Wreck

Three teenage girls from Barron County are fighting for their lives and the 16-year-old who was driving them is behind bars after a wreck last night. The Barron County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened about 7 p.m. on 16-and-a-half Avenue, just north of Cameron. Deputies say the 16-year-old driver was speeding when he lost control and rolled his car several times. The girls, a 15-year-old and two 14-year-olds, were severely injured. Two of them were flown to a hospital in St. Paul, the other was flown to the hospital in Marshfield. Deputies arrested the 16-year-old for driving under the influence.
BARRON COUNTY, WI
drydenwire.com

UPDATE: Missing Person In Rusk County Discovered Deceased

RUSK COUNTY -- Authorities in Rusk County say that missing 91-year-old Mary Lou Bisson, has been found deceased. We regret to inform you that we located Mrs Bisson deceased today during our woodland searches. Our thoughts and prayers are with her family and friends. Foul play is not suspected. We...
RUSK COUNTY, WI
valleynewslive.com

Missing Minnesota man found dead after rolling ATV

CASS COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A man from Center City, Minnesota has died after rolling an ATV in northern Minnesota. The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says they were notified just before 3:00 p.m. on October 1 of a man who was missing in the Foothills State Forest/Spider Lake ATV Recreation Area.
CENTER CITY, MN
Rice Lake Chronotype

Rice Lake Chronotype

