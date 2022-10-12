Read full article on original website
This is the Best Diner in New Jersey According to Google ReviewsTravel MavenNewark, NJ
The Bronx affordable apartments available from $545 a month in new construction buildingBeth TorresBronx, NY
Meteorologists predict a warmer and drier winter for New York City.Zoran BogdanovicNew York City, NY
Off-Duty Morris County Law Enforcement Officer Commended for Life-Saving InterventionMorristown MinuteMorris County, NJ
3 Women From Green Goblin Gang Charged With Second Degree RobberyAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
NY Rangers Game 2: Rangers at Wild
The Rangers dominated Tampa on Tuesday, and now are in Minnesota for another tough matchup with the Wild. The Wild are a dark horse pick to win the Stanley Cup this year, and they are balanced, deep, and very good. Their biggest weakness may be in net, and that’s still Marc-Andre Fleury in net. Goes to show you how good they can be.
Two takeaways from the Rangers first 2 games that were near perfection
The Rangers first 2 games couldn’t have gone any better. A complete dismantling of the Lightning, which was only “close” because Andrei Vasilevskiy was fantastic, followed by the destruction of another potential Stanley Cup contender in the Minnesota Wild. The Rangers were tested early, and the not only met expectations, they blew them out of the water. There are two clear takeaways from the Rangers first 2 games that make this year different.
Injuries present golden opportunity for Lafreniere and Kakko
Injuries stink. No one wishes for injuries to happen, and the Rangers are being tested early with injuries to Sammy Blais and Vitali Kravtsov forcing two wingers from the lineup. This does, however, present a golden opportunity for Lafreniere and Kakko, who are finally both in the top six. While the Rangers have the depth to manage the short term injuries, it forced Gerard Gallant to shift things around, hopefully landing on his future top two lines.
Around the Farm: Leevi Aaltonen misses 8th straight game
Leevi Aaltonen has now missed 8 games for KooKoo after suffering an injury in the 4th game of the season. There were hopes he was going to take the next step in Liiga, but now must wait until he can get back on the ice again. Talyn Boyko has returned...
Around the Farm: Jaroslav Chmelar with 2 point night, Brett Berard with assist
Only a pair of NY Rangers prospects in action yesterday, with Providence beating Clarkson soundly 5-2. Jaroslav Chmelar had a goal and an assist, the first points of his NCAA career. Brett Berard had an assist, his first point of the new season. Chmelar will likely spend a few years...
Rangers Recap: Rangers Fail to Ground Jets
Well, you can’t win them all. Despite the score being 4-1, this was yet another encouraging game for the Rangers as they continue to build as a team who’s reputation is possession, domination, and volume. Connor Hellebuyck goalie’d them. There’s no other way to describe what occurred last night. After a mediocre first period, the Rangers came out flying in the second, peppering Hellebuyck with 21 shots on 28 attempts. He stopped all of them. Even in defeat, if that’s how the Rangers are going to be playing this year with the way the team is constructed, then we are in for an incredible run as we progress into this season.
Best options for your DFS Hockey lineups for 10/13
We have our first large scale slate of games tonight, with 20 teams taking the ice. After dipping our toes into the DFS hockey showdown and small game slates, it’s time to ramp this up and start setting ourselves apart with our DFS hockey lineups for 10/13. Picking the...
NHL・
Kravtsov will not travel for next 2 games
Per Vince Mercogliano, Vitali Kravtsov will not travel with the Rangers to Minnesota and Winnipeg for the next two games. This is clearly a blow to the Rangers, losing a promising kid after two shifts to a pretty dirty play by Victor Hedman. Alexis Lafreniere will continue on the second line for now. It’s expected Sammy Blais will go to the third line if he returns.
Scoreboard: No. 7 Agawam boys soccer defeats No. 5 Longmeadow & more
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. No. 7 Agawam boys’ soccer team picked up a key win over No. 5 Longmeadow, 3-1, on Wednesday night in a Western Mass. top 10 showdown.
Rangers Recap: A Wild one in St. Paul
This is about as good of a start as an entire team as you could hope for the Rangers. Last couple of years, there was always a portion of the team who didn’t look ready to go, or would have to at least catch up. A few years ago it was the top six wasn’t showing up. Then it was the Covid season and Zibanejad struggling. This year though, not the case whatsoever. The entire team is rolling and the stars are being stars. Panarin with a casual four point night, Trocheck with two, including his first goal as a Ranger, Lafrenière with two gorgeous assists. Igor of course Igor’d all over the place and put up a .917 save percentage performance.
Drippingly fitting result: Westborough, Algonquin girls soccer play to draw
NORTHBOROUGH – Draws aren’t typically “celebrated.” But this was no ordinary deadlock. Not losing after facing a two-goal hole with less than 20 minutes remaining against a neighboring rival under a steady rain is cause enough for exuberant post-match chants. Westborough was soaked in smiles after...
Thursday's roundup: Traip Academy boys soccer falls to Waynflete
KITTERY, Maine - Jack Peyron, Quinn Alessi, and Aidan DiSalvo all scored a goal, but the Traip Academy boys soccer team lost to Waynflete, 6-3 on Thursday in a Class C South contest. Traip is now 10-3 on the season. ...
