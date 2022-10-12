ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NY Rangers Game 2: Rangers at Wild

The Rangers dominated Tampa on Tuesday, and now are in Minnesota for another tough matchup with the Wild. The Wild are a dark horse pick to win the Stanley Cup this year, and they are balanced, deep, and very good. Their biggest weakness may be in net, and that’s still Marc-Andre Fleury in net. Goes to show you how good they can be.
Two takeaways from the Rangers first 2 games that were near perfection

The Rangers first 2 games couldn’t have gone any better. A complete dismantling of the Lightning, which was only “close” because Andrei Vasilevskiy was fantastic, followed by the destruction of another potential Stanley Cup contender in the Minnesota Wild. The Rangers were tested early, and the not only met expectations, they blew them out of the water. There are two clear takeaways from the Rangers first 2 games that make this year different.
Injuries present golden opportunity for Lafreniere and Kakko

Injuries stink. No one wishes for injuries to happen, and the Rangers are being tested early with injuries to Sammy Blais and Vitali Kravtsov forcing two wingers from the lineup. This does, however, present a golden opportunity for Lafreniere and Kakko, who are finally both in the top six. While the Rangers have the depth to manage the short term injuries, it forced Gerard Gallant to shift things around, hopefully landing on his future top two lines.
Rangers Recap: Rangers Fail to Ground Jets

Well, you can’t win them all. Despite the score being 4-1, this was yet another encouraging game for the Rangers as they continue to build as a team who’s reputation is possession, domination, and volume. Connor Hellebuyck goalie’d them. There’s no other way to describe what occurred last night. After a mediocre first period, the Rangers came out flying in the second, peppering Hellebuyck with 21 shots on 28 attempts. He stopped all of them. Even in defeat, if that’s how the Rangers are going to be playing this year with the way the team is constructed, then we are in for an incredible run as we progress into this season.
Best options for your DFS Hockey lineups for 10/13

We have our first large scale slate of games tonight, with 20 teams taking the ice. After dipping our toes into the DFS hockey showdown and small game slates, it’s time to ramp this up and start setting ourselves apart with our DFS hockey lineups for 10/13. Picking the...
Kravtsov will not travel for next 2 games

Per Vince Mercogliano, Vitali Kravtsov will not travel with the Rangers to Minnesota and Winnipeg for the next two games. This is clearly a blow to the Rangers, losing a promising kid after two shifts to a pretty dirty play by Victor Hedman. Alexis Lafreniere will continue on the second line for now. It’s expected Sammy Blais will go to the third line if he returns.
Rangers Recap: A Wild one in St. Paul

This is about as good of a start as an entire team as you could hope for the Rangers. Last couple of years, there was always a portion of the team who didn’t look ready to go, or would have to at least catch up. A few years ago it was the top six wasn’t showing up. Then it was the Covid season and Zibanejad struggling. This year though, not the case whatsoever. The entire team is rolling and the stars are being stars. Panarin with a casual four point night, Trocheck with two, including his first goal as a Ranger, Lafrenière with two gorgeous assists. Igor of course Igor’d all over the place and put up a .917 save percentage performance.
