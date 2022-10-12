This is about as good of a start as an entire team as you could hope for the Rangers. Last couple of years, there was always a portion of the team who didn’t look ready to go, or would have to at least catch up. A few years ago it was the top six wasn’t showing up. Then it was the Covid season and Zibanejad struggling. This year though, not the case whatsoever. The entire team is rolling and the stars are being stars. Panarin with a casual four point night, Trocheck with two, including his first goal as a Ranger, Lafrenière with two gorgeous assists. Igor of course Igor’d all over the place and put up a .917 save percentage performance.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO