Animals

Watch: Maintenance worker helps mama and baby cub on busy highway

By Lauren Silver, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 2 days ago
BLEWETT PASS, Wash. — An employee with the Washington State Department of Transportation is credited with helping a mother bear reunite with her cub near a busy highway.

WSDOT shared video of the animals on its Facebook page, saying that one of its maintenance workers noticed that a mother bear and her cub were separated by U.S. 97.

The worker, identified only as John, pulled over and turned on his DOT truck’s message board with instructions for drivers to slow down for wildlife near the highway, KIRO reported.

The video shared by WSDOT shows that the cub and its mother reunited safely and ran into the woods. In the post, WSDOT said, “A great job by John, thanks for stepping up to help a mom and kid in need!”

