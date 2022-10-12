Read full article on original website
New York Oncology Hematology is calling on State Health to reverse Medicaid policy
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — A "save our access save our lives" rally was held on October 12th, with New York Oncology Hematology is calling on the state department of health to take action. They're pushing for a policy reversal that has left Medicaid patients without access to life-saving cancer...
Gov. Hochul signs bill ending practice of charging fee on outstanding student debt
SYRACUSE N.Y. — New York State Governor Kathy Hochul signed a bill Thursday ending the practice of charging an additional fee to debtors when collecting outstanding debts owed to the state from educational expenses. Before this bill, a fee of 22% was added by state law in addition to...
NYS Attorney General joins DEC in filing lawsuit against Norlite for alleged air pollution
Albany — Residents in Cohoes and its neighboring communities received more help in their battle against Norlite on Wednesday, as the New York State Attorney General stepped in, filing a lawsuit against the waste incinerator company. "My hope is that the company sees we mean business, now the state...
"This is not a landslide situation" Upstate question mark could make a tight race for Gov
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — With a little more than four weeks left until Election Day, a new poll out Wednesday appears to show Republican Congressman Lee Zeldin gaining some ground on Democratic Governor Kathy Hochul who has been leading polling among overall voters so far. In these critical last weeks, Hochul and Zeldin are honing in on the issues they think will bring New Yorkers out to cast their ballots.
Marist College Poll has Hochul leading opponent Zeldin by 10 points in Governor's race
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — New Marist College Poll findings out Thursday have Democratic Governor Kathy Hochul leading her Republican opponent Lee Zeldin in the race for New York Governor. The poll conducted prior to the shooting that happened outside Zeldin's Long Island home on Sunday has Hochul with 51...
New Jersey man wanted in connection to suspicious death located in Berne, NY
BERNE, NY (WRGB) — The U.S. Marshals have arrested a New Jersey man, who was located in Berne, NY. 48-year-old Alton Eubanks was located in Berne, NY, wanted in connection with a suspicious death in New Jersey. According to a release, Eubanks was wanted for desecration of human remains.
Come sail away! NY State agency to auction off sailboats
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — The New York State Office of General Services will be auctioning off some sailboats later this month. The 20 boats were part of SUNY Maritime College sailing team's 2012 fleet, declared as surplus. The auction is October 18 on Staten Island. The boats will be...
Intimidation incident at Fulton County high school leads to illegal firearm charges
NORTHVILLE, NY (WRGB) — State Police say they have arrested an Edinburg man, accused of possessing multiple firearms in his home following an investigation following an incident at a Fulton County High school. 42-year-old Brian L. Perrott, according to police was the target of a complaint by a Northville...
Poor drainage flooding possible with late afternoon thunderstorms
CAPITAL REGION, NY (WRGB) — A cold front moving toward the area Thursday will bring unsettled weather in. Skies will be cloudy with rain breaking out from west to east, especially as we get into late morning and early afternoon. The rain will turn more steady throughout the evening...
