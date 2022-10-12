What Are You Doing About It? Drive-thru Donation Collection, Soulard Dog Party for CARE STL, Career Expo & Happy Hour

Read full article on original website
Karen’s Diner opening permanent location in south St. Louis
"At Karen's, you will be greeted and waited upon by rude waiters and forced to play a variety of games."
St. Louis Alamo Drafthouse opening in November
Alamo Drafthouse is opening this November on Foundry Way.
What are you doing about it? Dessert Day, Scooter’s Coffee, Taco Night, Gala￼
ST. LOUIS – Time to see what your neighbors are doing to help us all in #WhatYouAreDoingAboutIt. Grab your mask and head to Dessert Day at Anthology of Clayton View Senior Living. The community invites everyone to visit while helping prevent the spread of COVID-19. The culinary team will make treats while you ask about the amenities at Anthology. You must RSVP for the desserts.
St. Peters Plato’s Closet to host customer appreciation sale
ST. PETERS, Mo.– This Saturday at the Plato’s Closet St. Peters location, they are hosting a Take What You Need sale. On Oct. 15th the St. Peters location is holding a customer appriciation sale until supplies last. The sale is featuring clearance items only. Everything on the clearance...
Grant’s Farm Halloween Nights are back again
Grant's farm Halloween nights are in full swing.
Jellystone Park crews already busy setting up Santa’s Magical Kingdom
It’s not even Halloween yet, but it's beginning to look a lot like Christmas at Jellystone Park in Eureka.
St. Louis woman is missing, police asking for help
St. Louis city police need your help finding this missing woman, 77-year-old Juanita Mead.
Grant’s Farm make changes after complaints from guests about traffic at Halloween Nights
Many families packed into Grant's Farm during the first weekend of Halloween Nights. Some families said on social media that they were unable to get in because of the long wait times.
Halloween spirit is in the air at Boo at the Zoo
For people looking to get into the Halloween spirit, Boo at the Zoo is back.
Body found outside a north St. Louis home
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Police were called to the 4700 block of Wren to investigate a possible homicide. The victim’s body was found in the front yard. There are about 30 evidence markers on the porch and in the yard. This is a developing story. More details will...
Litchfield, Ill. event with dogs could break Guinness World Record
An upcoming event this weekend about an hour outside of St. Louis could be the site of a new Guinness World Record.
Boo at the Zoo starts tonight in Forest Park
ST. LOUIS – Those looking for not-so-scary Halloween fun can find it at the St. Louis Zoo. It is the place to be starting Friday night. “Boo at the Zoo” takes place from 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. starting Friday night and runs every night through October 30. The event will feature Halloween decorations, a fall-themed […]
Woman shot and killed in south St. Louis Friday morning
ST. LOUIS – A woman was shot and killed in south St. Louis early Friday morning. Police were called to a home on Montana near Grand at about 12:30 a.m. for gunshots. There, they found a woman around 30 years old unconscious and not breathing. Homicide detectives are investigating. FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner reporter Nic Lopez was at […]
One injured in car and pickup truck crash in south St. Louis
ST. LOUIS – At least one person was hurt in a crash in south St. Louis early Friday morning. The crash between a car and a pickup truck happened just before 2 a.m. on Loughborough Avenue at Idaho Avenue, at the entrance ramp to northbound I-55. The car was knocked into a light pole. An […]
25th annual Bands of America returns to St. Louis
More than 60 bands came to the Dome at America's Center for the 25th annual Bands of America competition.
St. Louis advocates optimistic the city’s reparations effort will advance
This weekend, elected officials — including St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones and Congresswoman Cori Bush — will gather for a “Reparations Block Party and Teach-in” with advocates and city residents to talk about what reparations could look like for Black St. Louisans.
Help two fathers welcome their sons to the world
ST. LOUIS – You can help two fathers welcome their sons to the world. The Sons of Inheritance Mentorship Initiative and What About Us Initiative invite the city to a community baby shower. Leaders have the wish list to give these two families the best start in life. The gifts will help the men care for a 1-month-old and a newborn.
Florissant crews rescue kitten from HVAC unit
Florissant fire crews worked to carefully and safely rescue a kitten stuck inside an HVAC unit Thursday night.
Police release image of object that killed driver on I-64
Police are trying to figure out how a piece of metal on Interstate 64 smashed through a woman's windshield Tuesday, killing her.
Police recover metal that struck woman’s car before deadly St. Louis crash
ST. LOUIS – A woman died in a bizarre and frightening incident earlier this week when a loose piece of metal struck the windshield of her car on Interstate 64 in St. Louis. The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department shared a photo of the metal that struck the vehicle prior to the crash. The incident happened around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday in the westbound lanes of I-64 near Vandeventer Avenue.
