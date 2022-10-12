OAKLAND -- An 80-year-old church in Oakland is committed to helping house the homeless not just because of the gospel – but because of the pastor's personal mission.The effort comes as city leaders scramble to come up with new housing options for the hundreds of people being evicted from the sprawling Wood Street encampment. Every Wednesday, a large shower and laundry trailer sets up in the parking lot of West Side Missionary Baptist Church, all thanks to the work of Pastor Ken Chambers."As a pastor, it's my mission to be my brother and sister's keeper," he explained. Chambers knows the...

OAKLAND, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO