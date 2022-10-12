ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Russia's 'Slow' Iranian-Made Drones Are 'Easy to Target' by Air Defense: UK

By Nick Mordowanec
 2 days ago

Iranian-made drones were allegedly used in Russia's attack on Ukraine on Monday, though their efficacy is being debated.

The United Kingdom Ministry of Defence said in its October 12 intelligence report that Russia deployed Shahed-136 drones initially provided by Iran in strikes that took out energy infrastructure and hit playgrounds. The U.K. said the unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) have been used by Russian forces since August.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said it had shot down about 60 percent of the 86 launched Shahed-136 drones, the report said.

The Ukrainian Ministry of Defense reported destroying 24 Shahed-136 drones between September 30 and October 6, of a total 46 such drones deployed in Ukrainian territory.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CLiMp_0iVwjrN400
A resident sits outside a building destroyed by Russian Iranian-made drones after an airstrike on Bila Tserkva, southwest of Kyiv, on October 5, 2022. The U.K. Ministry of Defence has called the drones "slow" and said they don't overly help Russia's aerial assault. SERGEI SUPINSKY/AFP via Getty Images

"These UAVs are slow and fly at low altitudes, making lone aircraft easy to target using conventional air defenses," the U.K. Ministry of Defence said. "There is a realistic possibility that Russia has achieved some success by attacking with several UAVs at the same time."

While the Shahed-136 can travel about 2,500 kilometers, British officials said they "are unlikely to be satisfactorily fulfilling the deep strike function" Russia wants.

"With Russian tactical combat jets still achieving limited effect over Ukrainian territory, the lack of a reliable, sustainable and accurate operational-level strike capability is likely one of Russia's most significant capability gaps in Ukraine," British officials said.

Alex Vatanka, founding director of the Iran Program at the Middle East Institute, told Newsweek that Iranian aid in the form of the drones only really helps Russia's cause, not its own.

"On the big picture, this issue helps for Iran to prove itself as an ally to Putin but is not helping Iran otherwise," Vatanka said. "It's a negative with Iranian public opinion and also diverts assets that Iran could [possibly] use itself in the near future."

Samuel Bendett, Russia analyst for the Center for Naval Analyses and an adjunct senior fellow at the Center for a New American Security, told Newsweek that Moscow and Iran "are officially mute on this cooperation, even if it is public knowledge."

"It looks like Iran does not seem to be bothered all that much about transferring this technology...but they are viewing their strengthening relations with Moscow as a cornerstone of their foreign policy," Bendett said. "Russia views its cooperation with Tehran in the same light—a key development that should be strengthened as a counterbalance to Western pressure."

Although admittedly "a cheap and numerous drone," the Shahed-136 "can cause a significant headache" for the Ukrainians.

"It needs not be totally precise, and can create lots of problems for air defenses trying to shoot them down....As the Russians get more, it will force Ukrainian defenses to reveal their position and expend ammunition," he added.

Ukrainian officials said Monday on Facebook that Russians used 84 winged missiles and 24 UAVs in their attacks, 13 of which were Shahed-136 drones. Another 56 targets were destroyed, including 43 winged rockets and 13 UAVs, 10 of which were of the "kamikaze" variety.

The Ukrainian General Staff wrote Tuesday on Facebook that Russian "occupiers" continue to send Shahed-136 drones to Belarus. As of October 10, 32 UAVs were reportedly taken to Belarus, with another eight expected to arrive by October 14.

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said his country and Russia have formed a "joint regional group of troops." He also claimed without evidence that Ukraine was planning to strike Belarus, saying his nation needs "plans in advance to counter all kinds of scoundrels who are trying to drag us into a fight."

The Group of Seven countries condemned Lukashenko's involvement, saying it "constitutes the most recent example of the Belarusian regime's complicity with Russia."

Newsweek reached out to the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense for comment.

Update 10/12/22, 12:42 p.m. ET: This story was updated with comment from Russia analyst Samuel Bendett.

