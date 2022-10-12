Hiker breaks her leg and spends night stranded in wilderness, Colorado rescuers say

A woman in her 20s broke her leg hiking near Silverton and spent a night stranded in the wilderness, Colorado rescuers reported.

The New Mexico woman went off-trail on a day hike and injured her leg near the Animas River, the Office of Emergency Management in San Juan County reported in a news release.

After one night in the wilderness, the woman managed to reach a visible spot on the riverbank where she could flag down passing trains, rescuers said.

A train passenger spotted the woman and Durango Silverton Narrow Gauge Railroad officials notified authorities at 11:38 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 10, the release said.

Two train employees who also are medics crossed the river and stayed with the woman until the Silverton Medical Rescue team arrived, according to the release.

A helicopter brought in rescuers, who set up a rope system to carry the woman across the river, and she was airlifted to a hospital. A train took the rescuers out.

“Another person in a moment of need was successfully brought home due to teamwork and collaboration,” the release said.

Silverton is a city of about 620 people more than 300 miles southwest of Denver.

‘It just rained boulders.’ Motorists narrowly escape rockslide on Utah highway

Hikers discover remains of man missing for months in California mountains, cops say

Bow hunter’s lost arrow impales another man walking off-trail, Colorado rescuers say