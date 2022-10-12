Read full article on original website
Deputies confiscate firearm from student at Erwin Middle; juvenile taken into custody
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Buncombe County Sheriff's Office deputies confiscated a firearm from an Erwin Middle School student Friday afternoon, Oct.14. A spokesperson with the sheriff's office said the student was taken into custody, and the sheriff's office is pursuing criminal charges. The confiscation was an isolated event, and...
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — The Macon County Sheriff says the daughter of one of two victims of a double homicide has been arrested and charged in connection with the crime. Authorities say two people were found dead inside a home on Mack Branch Road Monday night. Authorities say both victims were apparently shot. Divinity Aleza Guest, 22, was taken into custody and charged with two counts of second-degree murder, injury to real property and breaking and entering. The investigation into the homicides continues.
WNC reacts to Raleigh mass shooting as shock, other emotions reverberate through the state
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — On Friday, members of the Asheville community reacted to the shooting Thursday evening, Oct. 14 in Raleigh that killed 5 people and wounded two others when a 15-year-old opened fire on people in a neighborhood and nearby greenway. The mass shooting has shaken North Carolina's...
Police: Man found with crack cocaine near downtown Asheville charged with drug trafficking
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A man was arrested and charged with multiple drug trafficking crimes Tuesday afternoon. While conducting crime prevention near downtown Asheville Tuesday, Oct. 11, Asheville Police Department detectives and officers arrested a drug dealer for trafficking cocaine. Elijah Bukhari Hassan, age 25, was arrested near the...
Softball for a cause: Cheer for WLOS, raise money to support domestic violence survivors
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month. Safelight -- the Henderson County nonprofit that provides support for survivors of interpersonal violence, sexual assault and child abuse -- answered more than 1,100 crisis calls in 2021. For more than 36 years, the agency served more than 37,000...
Public safety college students utilize $180K hands-on driving simulator in Henderson Co.
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Students at Blue Ridge Community College have direct access to a new hands-on learning tool. It's a driving simulator for students going into public safety. The simulator's software has the ability to model vehicles such as police cruisers, fire trucks, ambulances, semi trucks, city buses and more.
Defunding police: Candidates for Asheville mayor discuss their visions for the department
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — For more than two years, calls to cut police budgets have been made across the country. The polarizing defund the police movement unfolded following the death of George Floyd in 2020, when then-Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin knelt on Floyd’s neck for more than nine minutes, resulting in Floyd’s death.
Construction of 120 town homes approved in south Buncombe County
ARDEN, N.C. (WLOS) — Construction of new town homes has been approved for the Avery's Creek area of South Buncombe County. The Board of Adjustment approved the 120-unit project at a meeting on Wednesday, Oct. 12. The homes will be located on property along Glenn Bridge Road.
Asheville City Schools uses active shooter drills to prepare staff for the worst
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville City Schools is holding active shooter trainings for teachers and staff at individual schools. The first training was held Friday at Hall Fletcher Elementary School. “They tailored the training they offer to other community partners to better suit the needs of a school, and...
6 of state's 20 top wildlife crossing hotspots are in WNC, report shows
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Living in the mountains means sharing the land, but that can also lead to run-ins when animals dart into the road. A study from the Wildlands Network identified North Carolina’s top 20 priority sites for wildlife road crossings, and six of them are in the area.
Haywood County Animal Services now giving free rides home to lost, wandering pets
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Pets that are lost in Haywood County can now receive a free ride home. Haywood County Animal Services is offering those rides to pets found wandering the county. Workers will take the found pets back, as long as there is proper identification on the...
Flooding fix: $2.3 million grant to be used to raise height of Transylvania County road
BREVARD, N.C. (WLOS) — Transylvania County leaders plan to use millions in grant money to address a frequently flooded road in the Little River community. “It will help us to raise an area that currently floods probably six, seven, eight times a year, depending on the weather,” Transylvania County Manager Jaime Laughter said.
Estate Wine Co., Village Hotel should not be included in tree lawsuit, Biltmore Co. says
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The Biltmore Co. said the Estate Wine Co. and Village Hotel should be removed from a lawsuit over the death of a visitor last summer. In June, Casey Skudin was driving near the entrance of Biltmore Estate, with his wife and two children, when a tree fell and hit the New York firefighter's vehicle.
'Doesn't seem like good development:' 120 townhome units greenlit in south Buncombe County
ARDEN, N.C. (WLOS) — A proposal involving the construction of 120 townhome units in southern Buncombe County has been given the green light, despite pushback from some neighbors. The Buncombe County Board of Adjustment approved an application for a Special Use Permit to establish a Planned Unit Development called...
Nearby residents say history being torn down as demolition on Charlotte St. continues
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The demolition of several homes along Charlotte Street in Asheville has raised the concern of local residents. The homes, located in the 100 block, were all built in the early 20th century and represented the architecture of the period. In recent years, the homes had...
Thanks to Teachers: Maria Gass
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — It's always easier to learn from someone who truly gets to know you. That's why a fourth-grade teacher in Henderson County is a favorite among students. If you spend just a few minutes in Maria Gass's classroom, you'll notice how much she cares about...
First Code Purple of fall 2022 called for Oct. 17-19 as below freezing temps forecasted
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The first Code Purple of fall 2022 was announced Thursday, Oct. 13. Code Purple is an emergency services activation for homeless shelters and county paramedics when the outdoor temperature drops to around 32 degrees Fahrenheit or below -- or the equivalent with the wind-chill factor.
City leaders make proclamation in support of Cherokee-led effort to restore mountain name
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — On Tuesday night, Asheville City Council joined in the effort to restore the Cherokee name to the mountain currently known as Clingmans Dome. During Tuesday's meeting, council members made a proclamation in support of the Cherokee-led effort to restore the name to Kuwohi. Organizers from...
Plaintiffs file new motion in lawsuit against HCA Healthcare
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A new motion has been filed in the original antitrust lawsuit filed against HCA Healthcare. The plaintiffs plan to reargue their case that the hospital group has a monopoly in Western North Carolina. Last month, Judge Mark Davis ruled that part of the lawsuit could...
Consumer Reports: Here are some tips for keeping your family safe from house fires
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — It’s something we don’t want to think about, but should: Making a plan now to keep our family safe from fire. And since October is National Fire Safety Month, the experts at Consumer Reports have some lifesaving tips that can help keep your home and family fire-safe.
