Peak Perspective: Mountain West 2022 Mid-Season Grades. The grades are in, what did each of the 12 teams receive?

High school football: Skyridge has little trouble in 37-0 win over American Fork
Skyridge had no trouble taking care of American Fork in its final game of the regular season, shutting out the Cavemen in a comfortable 37-0 victory. Skyridge was led by quarterback Trent Call who put together a clean and disciplined performance. Call threw two touchdown passes and ran for another to help lead his team to the victory.
Freshman safety Talan Alfrey adding value to BYU secondary
BYU football: Achilles injury couldn’t keep freshman free safety Talan Alfrey off the field in Provo, Utah, for long
Utah State vs Colorado State Prediction, Game Preview
Utah State vs Colorado State prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 7, Saturday, October 15. Record: Utah State (2-4), Colorado State (1-4) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN 1-131 Rankings | Rankings by Conference. Bowl Projections | Week 6 Scoreboard. – Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews &...
Utah football gets commitment from its first tight end in Utes’ 2023 class
C.J. Jacobsen is a three-star prospect out of Idaho and one of the state’s top 2023 recruits.
Thinking Out Loud: Sit back and enjoy the ride on the Bailey Zappe Express
While we don’t know exactly how the New England Patriots’ quarterback situation is going to shake out, it is OK to enjoy whatever Bailey Zappe delivers.
