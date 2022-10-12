ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgan County, IL

Jacksonville Woman Indicted on Federal Drug Charges

A Morgan County woman has been indicted on federal drug charges. 58 year old Tonja L. Day of the 800 block of Routt Street in Jacksonville was indicted by a federal grand jury on September 7th for possession with intent to deliver 50 grams or more of methamphetamine on July 25th, according to federal charging documents. Day was arrested on October 4th after a Morgan County Court hearing with the unsealing of the indictment coming last Wednesday.
JACKSONVILLE, IL
Winchester Woman Indicted By Grand Jury In Crash That Killed Toddler

A Winchester woman has been indicted by a grand jury on charges related to a crash that killed a toddler in Scott County in May. 27 year old Makayla D. Brown was indicted on Tuesday for aggravated usage of a communication device in the operation of a motor vehicle resulting in injury or death, a Class 4 felony.
WINCHESTER, IL
Springfield Man Arrested For Jacksonville Gas Station Robbery in August

Jacksonville Police Detectives have released more information about an arrest that occurred over the weekend. On Saturday, August 13th at 9:41PM, Jacksonville Police received a report of a robbery at the Shell Gas Station located at 1720 West Morton Avenue. An employee of the business said that a man had indicated he was armed with a handgun and took an undetermined amount of money. The suspect was gone before officers arrived and was not able to be located at the time. No injuries were reported.
JACKSONVILLE, IL
JPD Investigating Monday Vehicle Theft

Jacksonville Police are asking for the public’s help after a vehicle was broken into and stolen this week. According to Crime Stoppers of Morgan, Scott, and Cass Counties, at approximately 12:30 Monday morning, a white Kia Sorento SUV was entered into and removed from the 300 block of East Walnut Street.
JACKSONVILLE, IL
Virginia Hires New Police Chief

The City of Virginia has hired a new chief of police. Virginia has been without a police chief since April when Mayor Randy McClure terminated Daniel W. Smith. The city has hired Eric Shumate, former Chief of Police in Thomasboro, a small town in northern Champaign County. Shumate will be the city’s four chief of police since 2019.
VIRGINIA, IL
Cass County Board, City of Virginia Seeking ITEP Funding To Revitalize Courthouse Square

The Cass County Board and the City of Virginia are hoping to secure funding to revitalize the Virginia Courthouse square. On Monday night, the Cass County Board announced that it had received letters of support from 47th District State Senator Jil Tracy, 93rd District State Representative Norine Hammond, and 18th District Congressman Darin LaHood to include in the county and city’s application to the Illinois Department of Transportation’s Illinois Transportation Enhancement Program (ITEP) to revitalize the square.
VIRGINIA, IL
Runaway Engine Stops Rescue Truck in its Tracks

Traffic was blocked for a short time this morning after crews from both the South Jacksonville and Jacksonville fire departments responded to a call of a fire truck- that was on fire. The Jacksonville Fire Department rescue unit went up in smoke in the middle of South Main Street just...
JACKSONVILLE, IL
Morgan County Audubon Society Celebrating Illinois Audubon Society 125th Anniversary With Ridgway Presentations

The Morgan County Audubon Society will return to in-person meetings this week just in time to help celebrate the Illinois Audubon Society’s 125th Anniversary. Morgan County Audubon Society member, Allen Yow says the monthly meetings are open to the public: “October 14th will be our first meeting for the 2022-2023 season. We meet the second Friday of the month between October and April. We meet at the First Presbyterian Church on West College Avenue here in Jacksonville. The meetings start at 7PM, and they are open to everyone free of charge. Newcomers and old members are always welcome.”
MORGAN COUNTY, IL
LLCC Receives Grant For Early Childhood Education Program

Lincoln Land Community College has been awarded an Early Childhood Access Consortium for Equity grant worth nearly $650,000 to help those who work in the field earn their credentials or degrees. As part of the grant, LLCC is adding classes and now has an early childhood education advocate, Marlena Constant....
LINCOLN, IL

