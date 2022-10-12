ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Downtown Crash Leaves Milwaukee Pastor Dead

A Milwaukee pastor is the latest victim of a deadly reckless driving crash in Milwaukee. Police say Pastor Aaron Strong from the Grace Lutheran Church was killed when a young man crashed into his car about 9:00 a.m. yesterday on West Wells. Investigators say the suspect was speeding, but no...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Fourteen Area Meat Processors Receive State Resiliency Grants

The State of Wisconsin and the DATCP have announced that 91 meat processors in the state will be getting some grant money. The $10 million comes from the Meat and Poultry Supply Chain Resiliency Grant fund, and fourteen area processors are on the list. Starting in Sheboygan County, J&L Meat...
WISCONSIN STATE
New Deputy Chief Announced in Sheboygan Falls

A major promotion has been announced in the Sheboygan Falls Police Department. Lieutenant Scott Hoogster was recently named the Department’s new Deputy Chief. Hoogster has been with the Department for 23 years and is now second in command behind only Chief Aaron Wigen. Hoogster began his career in 1999...
SHEBOYGAN FALLS, WI
Tornadoes Touch Down In Southeast Wisconsin, Brooks Trial Ends Early

Today is a day for chainsaws and weather maps. Some folks in southeastern Wisconsin will continue cleaning-up downed tree limbs after a line of rare October tornadoes rolled across the area. The National Weather Service will spend the day figuring out whether the damage came from tornadoes themselves or just...
WISCONSIN STATE
More Testimony, More Objections In Waukesha Christmas Parade Trial

The jury in the Waukesha Christmas Parade trial heard another day of testimony from the people who were there when six people died and 60 others were hurt last year, and the judge heard another day of complaints from the man charged with killing them. Darrell Brooks Jr. yesterday spent...
WAUKESHA, WI
Consumer Credit Counseling Service to Offer Homebuying Class in Cleveland

Consumer Credit Counseling Service of Sheboygan in collaboration with Cleveland State Bank will be offering a free First Time Homebuyers Class early next month. The class is being offered at Cleveland State Bank, located at 1250 W Washington Avenue in Cleveland on Saturday, November 5th from 9:00 to 4:00 p.m.
CLEVELAND, WI
Waldo Man Arrested After Stealing a Truck Near Plymouth

A Waldo man is facing charges after he allegedly stole a vehicle near Plymouth. According to the Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Department, the victim was traveling on County Highway P Tuesday afternoon when they were struck by a vehicle driven by 39-year-old Brock Bodwin. When the victim got out to...
PLYMOUTH, WI
Ships Look To Win Conference Volleyball Crown Tonight

After clinching at least a tie for the FRCC title with a sweep of Bay Port Tuesday night, the Manitowoc Lincoln Girls Volleyball team can win the championship outright with a victory over Sheboygan North this evening. The Ships will host the Golden Raiders in a 7:00 p.m. start at...
MANITOWOC, WI
Ships Capture Conference Volleyball Title With Sweep of

Manitowoc Lincoln has captured the FRCC Girls Volleyball title. The Ships accomplished that feat last night with a 3-set sweep of visiting Sheboygan North at JFK Fieldhouse. Coach Mary Beth Dixon’s team rolled to a 25-15, 25-12, 25-14 victory over the Golden Raiders and they end the 9-match conference schedule without losing a single set.
MANITOWOC, WI
Sheboygan County House Fire Kills One Resident

One person has died following a house fire near Random Lake earlier this week. Fire crews were sent to a house fire on Abbott Drive, near County Road I in the Town of Sherman Tuesday morning. They were able to quickly extinguish the blaze, but not before it caused significant...
SHEBOYGAN COUNTY, WI
Man Reported Missing From Greendale Found Dead From Car Crash

A man reported missing from Greendale in Milwaukee County is found dead from a car crash. The Wisconsin State Patrol says the 77-year-old man crashed into a wooded area off the westbound lanes of Interstate 94 near Marshall early this morning and died at the scene. The cause of the...
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
HSHS St. Nicholas Hospital Adds New, State-Of-The-Art Robotic Surgical System

HSHS St. Nicholas Hospital in Sheboygan has unveiled its latest purchase, the da Vinci Xi Surgical System. This tool is one of the most advanced robotic surgery technologies available in the world today, supporting surgeons in performing minimally invasive surgery. It offers a three-dimensional high-definition (3D-HD) vision system, special instruments,...
SHEBOYGAN, WI

