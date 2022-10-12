Read full article on original website
KEVN
High school sweethearts rekindle their love 46 years later in the Black Hills
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - We all remember our first love. For many, it came in the form of a high school sweetheart and many of us also remember how that relationship came to an end. “I was the high school cheerleader and Jim was in athletics, football player, and...
newscenter1.tv
Sergeant Colton Levi Derr Foundation holding annual Gallantly Forward Gala Saturday
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Sergeant Colton Levi Derr Foundation‘s ninth-annual Gallantly Forward Gala will be held Saturday, at The Monument LaCroix Hall. The doors open at 5 p.m. and event ceremonies start at 5:45 p.m. What will happen during the gala?. The gala has a social hour, dinner,...
newscenter1.tv
Cave Rescue in the Black Hills; Here’s how the 18 hour event unfolded
RAPID CITY, S.D. — A series of events took place, starting on Friday, Oct. 7, that resulted in a caver getting stuck for 18 hours. Here’s how the events unfolded:. With over 500 known, and many yet to be discovered, caves in the Black Hills, you would think that this would be a more common occurrence. However, the last time that something like this happened in the Black Hills was in 1989 at Wind Cave, when Rachel Cox was lost for 37 hours.
custercountychronicle.com
Kuchar sells off dream car collection
“South Dakota gorge full of dozens of classic cars is one man’s dream,” proclaims the national Fox News headline. And, while we might quibble over the use of the term “gorge,” (gulch or gully might be more Custer appropriate) no one can argue with the fact that it is indeed full of classic automobiles and it does represent the life-long dream and pursuit of Custer resident Gary “Doc” Kuchar.
newscenter1.tv
Check out these 4 events in Rapid City this weekend: Cars & Coffee, Raptor Center, and more fall activities
Cars and Coffee is holding its final regular event of the year at Pure Bean Coffee on Saturday from 9 to 11 a.m. All cars are welcome, and it’s an opportunity to grab a coffee and check out the vehicles brought by car enthusiasts from around the area. The...
kotatv.com
New mRNA flu vaccine trail is underway in Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The trial for an mRNA flu vaccine that was announced on Sept. 7, just started at the American Indian Trials Clinical Research Network in Rapid City. The goal of the new flu shot is to replicate the process the COVID vaccine uses in order to fight the virus. But in this case, it is for the influenza virus.
newscenter1.tv
SD Mines celebrates National Fossil Day with cautionary tale on over-collection
RAPID CITY, S.D. — South Dakota Mines also got in on National Fossil Day, with the Museum of Geology hosting partners such as the National Park Service and Mammoth Site in an effort to teach people about the importance of preservation. “It’s important because we want to educate people...
kotatv.com
14-year-old Neveah Brave Heart mourned by family and friends
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Friday afternoon family and friends gathered at the intersection of East Van Buren and North LaCrosse Street to mourn the loss of 14-year-old Neveah Brave Heart who died tragically in a hit and run in the early morning hours. Family and friends invited Darla Black...
kotatv.com
A new VA clinic coming soon to the Black Hills
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The 49,000-square-foot Veterans Administration community outpatient clinic is under construction in Rapid City and will be twice the size of the facility it’s replacing. “The natural lighting that we have in here.; we’ve got all the windows that are coming around. We can cool...
tsln.com
Open Box Rafter Ranch Performance Horse Sale
Excellent sale for Open Box Rafter Ranch, Jim and Joni Hunt and family along with special guests Frenchman Quarter Horses, Jim and Lis Holman. Billed as the “Performance Horse Source,” this sale was loaded with horses that can do it all. Horses with bone, substance, pedigree and proven performance.
newscenter1.tv
City of Box Elder awarded $12M in loans to address water woes
BOX ELDER, S.D. — Box Elder is sometimes a place where there’s too much water…. In their efforts to remedy the aging infrastructure, the City of Box Elder reached out to the State of South Dakota for help – and got it. “WE’RE EXCITED ABOUT THIS”
newscenter1.tv
Participants needed for Northern Hills Polar Plunge
DEADWOOD, S.D. — Residents of Belle Fourche, Deadwood, Lead, Spearfish and Sturgis are being called on by Special Olympics South Dakota and Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics to take part in 2022’s Polar Plunge for Special Olympics at Outlaw Square in Deadwood. The event is set...
newscenter1.tv
Remembering the children and what their lives looked like at the Rapid City Indian Boarding School
RAPID CITY, S.D. – People from the Rapid City community, tribal communities, boarding school survivors and family of the children who were at the Rapid City Indian Boarding School came together for the fifth annual Remembering The Children Memorial Walk on Native American Day. The walk is a promise to the children that died wouldn’t be forgotten.
kotatv.com
Custer couple rescues girls from FLDS
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - In the fall of 2021, Marty and Jen Mechaley had no idea their lives were about to change when they met 10 strangers in Custer, and they never would’ve guessed they’d be taking these girls into their home, saving them from the only life they’d ever known.
KELOLAND TV
South Dakota elementary schools recognized nationally
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Two South Dakota elementary schools have been recognized as 2022 National ESEA Distinguished Schools. In a release from the South Dakota Dept. of Ed., it was announced that Lake Preston and Whitewood Elementary schools were being recognized by the Elementary and Secondary Education Act for exceptional student performance.
kotatv.com
Rapid City Central student turns chairs on ‘The Voice’
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - You may have been working your first job--or playing on a high school sports team when you we’re 16, but one area-girl is making a name for herself on the national stage. 16-year-old Rowan Grace auditioned in front of the four star judges on...
KEVN
Social Security recipients to get bigger checks in 2023
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Thursday the U.S. Government announced a historic increase to Social Security benefits due to rising inflation. Millions of people will receive an 8.7% boost in their benefits, meaning some individuals could be seeing more than $140 added to their pockets. Inflation has caused the price...
newscenter1.tv
NewsCenter1 Top Stories of the Week: October 9-14
RAPID CITY, S.D. — Here are this week’s top stories from NewsCenter1. Q&A with Rowan Grace: Learn more about the Rapid City native’s experience on NBC’s “The Voice”. Breaking News; breaks first on the NewsCenter1 APP. Download the app on your iPhone or Android device...
newscenter1.tv
7 things Rowan Grace told NewsCenter1 Today about what it’s like to compete on The Voice
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Local singer Rowan Grace, 16, student at Central High School, has been seen, performed and competed on NBC’s The Voice this week. Her latest advances aired Tuesday in The Voice’s Battle Round. The next round which is the Knockout rounds will air Tuesday, Nov. 1, Monday, Nov. 7 and Tuesday, Nov. 8.
newscenter1.tv
Here are the three Black Hills rodeos among the PRCA’s nominees for their annual awards banquet
RAPID CITY, S.D. — The PRCA has released its list of nominees for its annual awards banquet coming up in December. This year, three local rodeos are once again in the running for rodeo of the year. Rodeo Rapid City:. Rodeo Rapid City is among the top five nominees...
