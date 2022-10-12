Read full article on original website
Related
News Channel Nebraska
Windshield with bullet damage after gunshots heard in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. -- Authorities in Lincoln are investigating a bullet damaged vehicle from Wednesday night. The Lincoln Police Department said around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, they were called to the 1200 block of Arapahoe Street for a report of several gunshots heard in the area. When officers arrive, LPD said they...
News Channel Nebraska
Wahoo police searching for alleged thief
WAHOO, Neb. -- Authorities in southeast Nebraska are looking for an alleged thief. Wahoo Police officers say they are searching for a man after they say $250 worth of tools were taken from a business in Wahoo around noon Thursday. Anyone who recognizes the man in the above photo is...
KETV.com
South Omaha pregnant woman shares story on carjacking
OMAHA, Neb. — A South Omaha womanwho was carjacked this week at gunpoint tells KETV she is five months pregnant. Omaha police arrested four teenager on Thursday and say they carried out the crime. Officers booked the teens on robbery and use of a weapon charges. They are all 13 to 17 years old.
WOWT
Wahoo police looking for thief suspect
WAHOO, Neb. (WOWT) - Wahoo police are looking for a thief. Officers want to find this person after someone took $250 worth of tools from a business in Wahoo around noon. If you recognize the man, you can call the Wahoo Police Department at 402-443-8181 and ask for Saunders County Crime Stoppers.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
News Channel Nebraska
Omaha man sentenced for meth and firearm convictions
OMAHA, Neb. -- An Omaha man was sentenced Wednesday to more than 10 years in prison for meth and firearm related convictions. The Acting United States Attorney announced that 31-year-old Dontevis Morrow of Omaha was sentenced on in federal court for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and felon in possession of a firearm.
klin.com
LSO Says Teen Accused Of Stabbing Classmate Sought Notoriety
Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner has released more details in Thursday’s stabbing at Wayne Park in Waverly that critically injured a 15 year old boy. It happened just before noon Thursday and Wagner says they got a 911 call from the victim and a second call from the 14 year old suspect, who remained at the scene. “I think part of his motivation was notoriety. He told us he was going to be famous. That’s pretty scary,” Wagner says.
WOWT
Four teens arrested after Omaha carjacking, shooting
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police say they arrested four teenagers after a carjacking and shooting Wednesday afternoon. The incident was reported just before 3 p.m. at Spring Lake Park near 16th and F streets. A 27-year-old woman said she was in a cul-de-sac in the park when people unknown to her approached her and stole her car at gunpoint.
klin.com
Car Struck By Gunfire In South Lincoln
Lincoln Police were called to a report of shots fired near 12th and Arapahoe around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday. “Arriving officers located a 2008 Chrysler 300 with damage consistent with gunfire to the windshield,” says Sergeant Chris Vollmer. He says the windshield was struck twice by gunfire and damage...
IN THIS ARTICLE
News Channel Nebraska
One injured after Omaha shooting, carjacking
OMAHA, Neb. -- Authorities in the metro area are investigating a carjacking that happened at gunpoint Wednesday afternoon. Around 3 p.m., Omaha Police said they were called to Spring Lake Park for a carjacking. According to officials, Officers said they encountered a 27-year-old female victim who said she was in...
klin.com
Woman Arrested For Stabbing Lincoln Teenager
Lincoln Police have arrested a 30 year old woman for the stabbing of a 16 year old girl near a bus stop at 11th and N Street on October 5. Kristen Ellmers was identified as the suspect through interviews with people at the scene and video from the bus system.
Omaha man sentenced for drug trafficking that caused overdoses
Acting United States Attorney Steven Russell announced that Darnell L. Polite, 43, of Omaha, Nebraska, was sentenced today in federal court in Omaha for possessing with intent to distribute methamphetamine. United States District Court Judge Brian C. Buescher sentenced Polite to 180 months’ imprisonment. Following his release, Polite will begin a 5-year term of supervised release. There is no parole in the federal system.
doniphanherald.com
Lincoln man pleads guilty to manslaughter for fatally shooting friend while firing at another
A Lincoln man will face sentencing in November after pleading guilty to manslaughter for fatally shooting his friend while shooting at another man. Tip Mut, 22, initially had been charged with second-degree murder for 21-year-old Gabriel Miller's killing in Omaha in 2020. But on Sept. 30, in a deal with...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KETV.com
One person critically injured in carjacking turned shooting in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. — One person was critically injured in a Wednesday afternoon shooting at a home in Omaha, according to authorities. The shooting occurred around 3:10 p.m. near S. 15th Street and Deer Park Boulevard, according to law enforcement. 32-year-old Jorge Garcia was taken to Nebraska Medicine in critical...
klkntv.com
Lincoln inmate arrested over three months after going missing
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A missing inmate is back in custody after being on the lam for over three months, the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services said. Straub, who was serving a three to five-year sentence at the Community Corrections Center-Lincoln, didn’t return from a job assignment on July 1.
thebestmix1055.com
Fremont man faces burglary, false imprisonment charges
Fremont police responded to a call of a possible home invasion at 8:12 Thursday night in the 200 block of West 17th Street. Responding officers were advised that the homeowner had an individual detained. An investigation was conducted resulting in the arrest of James D. Rowell Jr., 32, of Fremont for first-degree false imprisonment, burglary, possession of a controlled substance – methamphetamine, and criminal mischief.
Nebraska troopers arrest 2 following multi-county pursuit
Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested two people following a pursuit that crossed three counties Monday evening. At approximately 9:30 p.m. Monday., a trooper observed a westbound Honda Insight speeding on Interstate 80 near the 56th Street interchange in Lincoln. The trooper also identified the vehicle as one that been reported stolen a short time earlier out of Omaha.
fox42kptm.com
UPDATE: Four teens in custody after carjacking leaves one in hospital
Omaha, Neb. (KPTM) — One man is in the hospital after a carjacking in Spring Lake Park on Wednesday afternoon led to gun shots, according to Omaha Police. OPD arrived at the park around 3 p.m. and found 27-year-old victim Perla Herrera-Soto who said she was approached by unknown suspects who stole her car at gunpoint.
klkntv.com
Man headbutted Lincoln officer in attempt to evade traffic stop, police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Lincoln Police officer was assaulted during a traffic stop on Tuesday afternoon near the intersection of 14th and F Streets. The officer initially pulled over the driver over because the vehicle’s registration was expired. While checking the license plate information, the officer found that the driver had a suspended license, police said.
News Channel Nebraska
Omaha man sentenced for drug-related charge
OMAHA, Neb. -- An Omaha man was sentenced to 15 years in prison on a drug trafficking offense that caused overdoses. Acting U.S. Attorney Steven Russell said 43-year-old Darnell Polite, of Omaha, was sentenced to 180 months’ imprisonment in federal court in Omaha on Wednesday. Polite was charged for possessing with intent to distribute methamphetamine. Polite will begin a five-year term of supervised release after his release from prison. There is no parole in the federal system.
WOWT
‘He just left her’: Omaha teen hit by a pickup truck crossing an intersection
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - On Wednesday, A 16-year-old was on her bike when she was hit by a pickup truck near Pratt street and 60th street. “I had so much adrenaline, I was in shock,” Iõné-Skye Harlan, victim involved said. Iõné says she was riding her bike...
Comments / 0