Read full article on original website
Related
I tried the 4-7-8 breathing sleep trick & it’s helped my anxiety
We all want to sleep better at night, so much so that many people are trying strange sleep hacks in an effort to fall asleep quicker and stay asleep for longer. One sleep trick that I’ve seen popping up everywhere recently is the 4-7-8 breathing technique. Developed by Dr...
5 reasons you should sleep with your socks on
The surprising benefits to sleeping with your socks on
rsvplive.ie
We tried the bed sheet hack and it dried our clothes in half the time
Irish households are looking at over six months of drying your clothes indoors before the weather warms up again. Relying on your tumble dryer is an expensive choice, with many people preferring cheaper options to cut back on energy bills. We might have found the perfect trick, as we tried...
Trouble sleeping? Try this ancient technique
Falling asleep can be difficult when the brain is busy overthinking. Ancient breathing techniques can help relax mind and body, easing the body into a deep sleep. “What a lot of sleep difficulties are all about is people who struggle to fall asleep because their mind is buzzing,” said Rebecca Robbins, an instructor in medicine at Harvard Medical School and associate scientist in the division of sleep and circadian disorders at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston, told CNN News.
IN THIS ARTICLE
What position should I sleep in, and is there a ‘right’ way to sleep?
Are we doing it right? What does the research say about sleeping position?
Your bedtime and DREAMS can predict your dementia risk, scientists say
YOUR sleep habits can actually predict how likely you are to develop brain-wasting condition dementia, experts have said. For years, scientists have believed that a good night's sleep is key to preventing the deadly condition. They also thought dreaming was a sign of good brain health. But now, two new...
msn.com
Ugly Side Effects of Taking Melatonin Before Bed
Slide 1 of 7: Did you know that your brain naturally creates the hormone melatonin when you're in a dark environment? The hormone supports your body's circadian rhythms, as well as daily sleep, according to the National Institutes of Health. That being said, because sleep isn't perfect or consistent for everyone a lot of the time, many choose to supplement in hopes it can be improved.One of the main powers of a melatonin supplement is that it can support better, deep sleep. "Melatonin is generally safe when taken in low dosages and is for short-term use only," suggests Deena Adimoolam, MD, a member of the Eat This, Not That! medical expert board and specialist in endocrinology and metabolism. While over-the-counter melatonin is generally safe to use in moderation, you should still ask your doctor if it's best for you and your individual body, she goes on to explain. Because whether it's in the form of a gummy or a capsule, it's possible that this bedtime supplement has the potential to cause you harm or ugly side effects.There are always dangers when it comes to taking any supplements to fill in any gaps for the needs of your body. And that still includes those that are made up of natural or organic compounds, such as melatonin. So, before you get all cozy in bed and pull up the covers, make sure that your nighttime routine isn't negatively affecting your health. Read on to learn more about the ugly side effects of melatonin, and next, check out The 5 Healthiest Supplements to Take, According to Doctors.Read the original article on Eat This, Not That!
cohaitungchi.com
Why Do I Sweat in My Sleep?
Sweating in your sleep can have different causes. Some causes of night sweats, like going through menopause, are common. Other causes of sweating in your sleep like infections and cancer are less common but still important to be aware of. You are reading: Do you sweat a lot with diabetes...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Medical News Today
Dementia: Early bedtime, sleeping over 8 hours linked to increase risk
New research suggests that people’s bedtimes and the amount of time they spend in bed (TIB) may influence their chances of developing dementia. Even in those who did not develop dementia, long TIB was associated with greater cognitive decline in people ages 60–74 years and men. The researchers...
Doctors misdiagnosed me for 13 years. My neurologist finally found what I had and brought me back to life.
The author says one simple test showed she has multiple sclerosis, and after years of misdiagnosis, the news brought her back to life.
nypressnews.com
Spider veins in five areas may signal liver ‘scarring’
In fact, the report states that the prevalence of spider angiomas in cirrhosis patients is around 33 percent. This high number can be put down to the inability of the liver to metabolise circulating oestrogen during cirrhosis. At this stage of the disease, known as end-stage liver disease, normal liver...
Medical News Today
Propranolol for anxiety: How quickly it works, the best time to take it, and how long the effects last
Propranolol is a type of beta-blocker that doctors typically prescribe to treat heart-related issues. In some cases, they may prescribe it off-label to treat anxiety. Propranolol, which is available as a generic drug and under the brand name Inderal, is a type of beta-blocker. Beta-blockers work by blocking the heart’s receptors for epinephrine.
The $3 Item That Keeps My Houseplants Thriving — and 7 Other Miracle Products for Plant-Lovers with ADHD
Dylan M. Austin is a highly caffeinated writer and creator in Seattle. He is passionate about the LGBTQIA+ community, sobriety, veganism, and thriving with ADHD. When offline, he's hanging out with his dog and tending to an increasingly excessive houseplant collection. Follow. published Yesterday. We independently select these products—if you...
Should you exercise before you sleep?
Exercise can help relieve stress and anxiety, but should you exercise before you sleep?
Jessica Simpson Undergoes Nonsurgical Face Lift
Jessica Simpson just tried out a new nonsurgical facelift and posted a video of the procedure on Instagram. She wrote in the caption, “Getting kissed by @emface and can’t wait to see my results!”. In Jessica’s video, the star lies on her back with the device placed on...
A Scientist Cruelly Deprived Puppies of Sleep to Prove That Sleep Deprivation is More Fatal Than Lack of Food
At the International Congress of Medicine held in1894, a Russian biochemist named Maria Mikhailovna Manaseina made a presentation on the sleep deprivation experiment she and her lab mates had conducted on 10 puppies. Per reports, the puppies who were kept awake and in constant motion as part of the experiment all died within 4 to 5 days.
Using a Weighted Blanket May Naturally Boost a Key Sleep Hormone, Study Finds
For many people who struggle with anxiety and poor sleep, weighted blankets are one cozy, wellness luxury well worth the small investment. Countless shoppers swear by the calming benefits of weighted blankets, reporting better sleep, lower stress and anxiety, and overall increased feelings of relaxation. Most of these weighted blanket wellness claims are anecdotal, but with no side effects or doctor’s prescription needed, who wouldn’t want to give this natural sleep solution a try? If you feel like it helps you sleep and chill out, that’s great! Worst case scenario: It’s not for you, so you return it or give it away as a thoughtful gift.
Night sweats are stressful for many women in menopause
It's not anyone's idea of a fun choice, but researchers recently asked 200 women which part of menopause is worse for them -- hot flashes or night sweats?. Both can significantly affect a woman's quality of life, but night sweats may be the most stressful, their study found. "We know...
scitechdaily.com
A Forgotten Cancer – Current Levels of Awareness Are “Very Worrying”
Experts warn awareness of bladder cancer is worryingly low. According to a recent survey from the European Association of Urology (EAU), Europe has some of the highest incidence rates of bladder cancer in the world, yet understanding of the condition is still alarmingly low. According to the poll, which looked at awareness of bladder cancer and its primary symptoms among European adults, over 60% of European people are either unfamiliar with bladder cancer or are unaware of how serious it can be.
Six Tips to Declutter Your Home
Too many people live in clutter. They have things all over their home or apartment, making it seem smaller than it needs to be. However, it doesn’t have to be this way. You can make a few small changes, and it could make a big difference in your life.
Comments / 0