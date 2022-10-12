Slide 1 of 7: Did you know that your brain naturally creates the hormone melatonin when you're in a dark environment? The hormone supports your body's circadian rhythms, as well as daily sleep, according to the National Institutes of Health. That being said, because sleep isn't perfect or consistent for everyone a lot of the time, many choose to supplement in hopes it can be improved.One of the main powers of a melatonin supplement is that it can support better, deep sleep. "Melatonin is generally safe when taken in low dosages and is for short-term use only," suggests Deena Adimoolam, MD, a member of the Eat This, Not That! medical expert board and specialist in endocrinology and metabolism. While over-the-counter melatonin is generally safe to use in moderation, you should still ask your doctor if it's best for you and your individual body, she goes on to explain. Because whether it's in the form of a gummy or a capsule, it's possible that this bedtime supplement has the potential to cause you harm or ugly side effects.There are always dangers when it comes to taking any supplements to fill in any gaps for the needs of your body. And that still includes those that are made up of natural or organic compounds, such as melatonin. So, before you get all cozy in bed and pull up the covers, make sure that your nighttime routine isn't negatively affecting your health. Read on to learn more about the ugly side effects of melatonin, and next, check out The 5 Healthiest Supplements to Take, According to Doctors.Read the original article on Eat This, Not That!

HEALTH ・ 12 DAYS AGO