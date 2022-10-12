Read full article on original website
Deadpool, Blade, Fantastic Four, and Avengers: Secret Wars delayed as Marvel changes schedule
Marvel Phase 5 and 6 are changing
ComicBook
Marvel Shows Off Daredevil's New Costume, King Daredevil
Chip Zdarsky and Marco Checchetto's run on Daredevil continues and the Man Without Fear has an all-new mission these days, forging his supergroup The Fist and completely destroying The Hand once and for all. Working alongside Elektra and a host of other characters, Matt Murdock is preparing for the mission to end all missions for his time as Daredevil, and as one might expect Marvel Comics is rolling out an all-new costume for him to mark the occasion. Checchetto took to social media to show off a new variant cover for an upcoming issue of Daredevil which not only shows off the full new costume but gives it a name, King Daredevil.
ComicBook
My Dress-Up Darling Cosplay Dresses Marin for Season 2
My Dress-Up Darling will be coming back for a new anime in the near future, and one awesome cosplay is waiting for the big comeback by highlighting its main heroine, Marin Kitagawa! Although the Fall 2022 anime schedule is now underway with some of the most anticipated new releases of the year overall, it would do you well to remember how strong of a year it's been for anime already. Things got off to an explosive start with the Winter 2022 slate, and the biggest standout of that wave was a surprising romantic comedy debut that had a cult manga following.
Gizmodo
The Most Awesome Cosplay of New York Comic Con, Day 2
New York Comic Con 2022 is here and that means cosplay. So, so much cosplay. To quote a certain video game, “Everyone is here!,” and it’s here where we’ve got some of the coolest cosplay in town!. A Little Guy and Ms. Fun Scary. TFW texting...
Velma Has A Crush On A Woman In Latest ‘Scooby-Doo’ Movie, Confirming Her LGBTQ Identity For Fans
The speculation can be put to rest: Velma is attracted to women. “Scooby-Doo” fans have wondered about the animated character’s sexuality for years. Clips of the animated special “Trick or Treat Scooby-Doo!” have been posted all over social media. They show Velma crushing on a new character, Coco Diablo.
Yardbarker
Superheroes we'd like to see get their own movies
Hey, did you ever notice that they make a lot of movies about superheroes? At this point, it may feel like every superhero has gotten their own film. That’s not the case, though. Many superheroes from Marvel, DC, and beyond have yet to be showcased in a movie. These are the ones we want to see the most. Because we apparently haven’t gotten enough of superhero films yet. Also, we haven’t considered the many animated, direct-to-video/DVD/streaming films. We’re talking theatrical releases only.
3 Unexpected Colors To Use In Your Halloween Decor
Halloween decor is dominated by orange, purple, and black, but there are other colors you can use. Here are 3 unexpected colors to use in your Halloween decor.
DC 2023 preview - a dawn, an eruption, old-timers, and Superman's family headline the new year
Four major editorial events (so far) promise to refine the DC Universe in 2023
Spider-Man Fans Will Marvel At Cinnamon Toast Crunch's New Offering
General Mills and Marvel are teaming up to create a product fit for only the biggest Spider-Man fans. Of course, it's interesting to note that the integration of superheroes in your favorite cereals isn't anything new — Quaker Oats once partnered with DC Comics to release Superman and Supergirl-themed Strong Berry cereal, per Brand Eating. Additionally, the same brand created a Batman-themed cereal named Gotham City S'mores and a Strawberry Banana Superman variety.
nickalive.net
New 'Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem' Plot Details Revealed
COWABUNGA! New details about the brand new Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles movie Mutant Mayhem has been revealed!. Announced by Paramount Spain in a sponsored article on Interempresas, in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles along with their radical rat father will train in the ancient art of ninjitsu to become a super team and fight alongside their best friend, April O'Neil, against the scariest mutant monsters the world has ever seen.
Polygon
Marvel just expanded the Hulk family by one more
Family reunions are always full of surprises, even on She-Hulk. Whose parents are going to make fools of themselves on the dance floor? Whose uncle is going to get a little too tipsy at the open bar? Which cousin is going to turn up with a hitherto unknown son, possessing planet-shattering power drawn from an alien world?
otakuusamagazine.com
Publishers Weekly: Manga and Anime Dominate at NYCC
The publishing news outlet Publishers Weekly featured an article titled “Manga Wins New York Comic Con 2022.” Its writer, Deb Aoki, who is known for her writing about manga, posited that “the overall impression was that manga, anime and Japanese pop culture are now overwhelmingly embraced by American fans and have claimed their place in North American popular culture.”
'Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' comic book miniseries launches in December
New 'Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' comic book miniseries launches in December to further the exploits of Captain Pike and the Enterprise crew.
ComicBook
Marvel Announces New Silver Surfer Series
The Power Cosmic will soon return to the Marvel Universe. Taking to New York Comic Con this weekend, Marvel officially unveiled Silver Surfer: Ghost Light, the latest tale to feature the fan-favorite cosmic stalwart. Hitting shelves in February, Ghost Light is a five-issues mini-series that is set to bring another major cosmic player into the mix.
WDW News Today
RUMOR: Marvel Developing Nova ‘Special Presentation’ Film for Disney+
Marvel Studios is reportedly developing more “Special Presentations” like “Werewolf by Night” for Disney+ and Nova could be the star of one. Nova is the moniker used by several Marvel Comics superheroes working for Nova Corps, an organization prominently featured in the “Guardians of the Galaxy” films. The character was originally scheduled to appear in “Avengers: Infinity War,” but didn’t make it into the final product. But Kevin Feige teased that Nova could show up in another project.
Sheriff Blade and Boss Dracula work together in Marvel's Vampire Nation
Marvel Comics brings back Blade to play spy games for Dracula in Vampire Nation
