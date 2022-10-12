ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ain’t No Jokes: Eric Andre And Clay English File Lawsuit Against Cops For Racial Profiling And Drug Search At Atlanta Airport

Damn the jokes, man. Damn ’em. Ain’t nothin’ funny about being targeted repeatedly by police. Comedians Eric Andre and Clay English held a press conference in Atlanta today where they announced that they have filed a federal lawsuit against Clayton County police for racial profiling and illegal search. The two were subjected to an embarrassing drug search in front of several passengers while standing on the jet bridge waiting to board their flight.
thehypemagazine.com

New Documentary ‘Thirst Trap’ by Atlanta Filmmaker Sensei Chop Launches on Tubi and Amazon Prime

Atlanta-born filmmaker and music artist Sensei Chop’s first film, the documentary Thirst Trap, has launched on Tubi, Amazon Prime, and other streaming platforms. Chop directed, produced, wrote, edited, narrated and served as director of photography of the important film that sheds light on the ‘water boy’ culture in Atlanta, Georgia. The film features Meka Pless, the mother of Jalanni, her only son, a water boy who was fatally shot over ten dollars, as well as water boy entrepreneurs Joshua Dixion and Quintez Dixion.
thechampionnewspaper.com

Pizza chain born in the Midwest comes to DeKalb County

Drew Zorniger remembers that growing up in Ohio he was a frequent consumer of Donatos pizza. When he came to Atlanta to attend Emory University, he discovered Donatos was not available in Georgia. That is now changing as Midwestern chain Donatos recently announced plans to “grow its national footprint,” including opening dozens of locations in the Atlanta area.
fox5atlanta.com

Multiple Wellstar facilities closing in southwest Atlanta

In just a few weeks thousands of people will no longer be able to receive care from Wellstar properties on Atlanta’s southwest side. Atlanta Medical Center closing, making Grady Memorial Hospital the only level one trauma center in the city, but there are other branches that will no longer serve patients in Atlanta.
yourmileagemayvary.net

Everybody’s Got A Hustle. Even ATL’s Wheelchair Attendants

Even the CLEAR queue, which tends to be the shortest option at most airports, was MONDO LONG just the day before that:. It turns out that some wheelchair attendants may be using those long queues to their advantage. I was perusing one of my travel-related Facebook groups the other day...
wschronicle.com

Quartet king/gospel star Keith ‘Wonder Boy’ Johnson has died suddenly at 50

The king of gospel quartet music, Keith “Wonderboy” Johnson, has died suddenly at the age of 50. Johnson was found dead in his Atlanta, Georgia, home on Sept. 30. Johnson was known for gospel radio hits such as “Be Right,” “Let Go and Let God Have His Way,” “Send A Revival,” and “Hide Behind the Mountain.”
Washington Examiner

Georgia officials investigating Raphael Warnock-linked charity

A charity affiliated closely with Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA) is reportedly facing an investigation from state officials who say the nonprofit group may not be properly registered to solicit donations in Georgia. The Ebenezer Building Foundation lists Warnock as its top officer and is controlled by the Atlanta church at...
The Citizen Online

Metro pair jailed for fake ID to buy furniture worth $13,000

An attempt to use a fake ID to purchase $13,000 of merchandise at a Fayetteville furniture store was thwarted when the employee noticed something suspicious, then notified the company’s management and the cops. Roc D. Adams, 22, of Sandy Springs, was charged with four felony counts of financial identity...
