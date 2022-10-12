Read full article on original website
IRS Investigation Lands Former Yale Employee In Prison For 9 YearsTaxBuzz
Suspect charged with double murder of Forsyth County menMichelle Hall
Braves-Phillies Series Has Hallmarks of 1993 Postseason MatchupIBWAAPhiladelphia, PA
This Unique Flea Market is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in GeorgiaTravel MavenChamblee, GA
4 Amazing Burger Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Frustrated brides say Atlanta-based wedding photography business failed to deliver
ATLANTA — Brides from all over the country are complaining about an Atlanta-based wedding photography business, Lace & Vine Photography. Frustrated clients say the photographer either did not show up or did not provide the final product. Channel 2 Consumer Investigator Justin Gray talked to Mimmi Phan, who only...
Comedians sue Clayton County police over stops at Atlanta airport
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga — Two comedians filed a lawsuit against Clayton County for its police’s “racial profiling and coercive stops” during stops at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. Channel 2 Action News attended a news conference Tuesday where Eric André and Clayton English announced the lawsuit that...
Ain’t No Jokes: Eric Andre And Clay English File Lawsuit Against Cops For Racial Profiling And Drug Search At Atlanta Airport
Damn the jokes, man. Damn ’em. Ain’t nothin’ funny about being targeted repeatedly by police. Comedians Eric Andre and Clay English held a press conference in Atlanta today where they announced that they have filed a federal lawsuit against Clayton County police for racial profiling and illegal search. The two were subjected to an embarrassing drug search in front of several passengers while standing on the jet bridge waiting to board their flight.
thehypemagazine.com
New Documentary ‘Thirst Trap’ by Atlanta Filmmaker Sensei Chop Launches on Tubi and Amazon Prime
Atlanta-born filmmaker and music artist Sensei Chop’s first film, the documentary Thirst Trap, has launched on Tubi, Amazon Prime, and other streaming platforms. Chop directed, produced, wrote, edited, narrated and served as director of photography of the important film that sheds light on the ‘water boy’ culture in Atlanta, Georgia. The film features Meka Pless, the mother of Jalanni, her only son, a water boy who was fatally shot over ten dollars, as well as water boy entrepreneurs Joshua Dixion and Quintez Dixion.
iHeartMedia Atlanta president ‘no longer employed’ after video appears to show him use racial slurs
ATLANTA — iHeartMedia – Atlanta president Drew Lauter is coming under fire after video that appears to show him using racial slurs surfaced. A spokesperson for iHeartMedia confirmed to Channel 2 Investigative Reporter Ashli Lincoln on Thursday that Lauter is no longer employed by the company. [DOWNLOAD: Free...
Dozens of protestors gather against Atlanta ‘cop city’ training facility
ATLANTA — Over the last several months, protestors have made clear that they are against a new state-of-the-art Atlanta police training facility being built in DeKalb County. The proposed facility will take up an 85-acre plot of land off of Key Road in the largest urban forest in metro...
Ex-Atlanta watershed official awaits verdict in federal bribery trial
Juror deliberations are underway in the federal bribery trial of former Atlanta Watershed Commissioner Jo Ann Macrina....
Sources confirm largescale investigation underway into crimes protesting new training facility
ATLANTA — Channel 2 Action News has learned that there is a massive investigation underway tied to crimes allegedly committed in protest of the development of the land intended for Atlanta’s new Public Safety Training Center. Plans call for the state-of-the-art facility to be built on Key Road,...
‘We are not those people.’ Mother, wife of Ahmaud Arbery’s killers speaks about case for first time
ATLANTA — The wife and mother of two of Ahmaud Arbery’s killers says she does not believe that her husband, Greg McMichael, and son, Travis McMichael, intended to kill Arbery on Feb. 23, 2020. The McMichaels grabbed guns and chased Arbery in a pickup truck after spotting him...
thechampionnewspaper.com
Pizza chain born in the Midwest comes to DeKalb County
Drew Zorniger remembers that growing up in Ohio he was a frequent consumer of Donatos pizza. When he came to Atlanta to attend Emory University, he discovered Donatos was not available in Georgia. That is now changing as Midwestern chain Donatos recently announced plans to “grow its national footprint,” including opening dozens of locations in the Atlanta area.
Jury finds ex-Atlanta watershed official guilty in corruption case
Former Atlanta Watershed Commissioner Jo Ann Macrina was found guilty Friday of participating in a bribery scheme at Atl...
Justice Department suing Georgia county for discrimination after 2 Black men fired
BARTOW COUNTY, Ga. — The Justice Department has filed a lawsuit against Bartow County, Georgia alleging that the county violated the Civil Rights Act of 1964 when it fired two Black men. Prosecutors say the county subjected former employee Carlen Loyal to a racially hostile work environment and retaliated...
Decatur woman’s sister was one of the victims in Raleigh mass shooting
Sharon Kaivani was at a friend’s house when she received a call from her mother. Hours later, the worst was confirmed: K...
MARTA to adopt new plans for Clayton, DeKalb transit lines
MARTA will adopt new plans for transit lines in Clayton and DeKalb counties in the coming months, the agency said Thursd...
atlantaga.gov
2022 City Of Atlanta Redistricting Early Voting – Monday, October 17, 2022 thru Friday, November 4, 2022.
Atlanta City Council Member Keisha Sean Waites Issues Statement Following ACLU Report. ATLANTA — Post 3 At-Large Council member Keisha Sean Waites issued the following statement after a new report was released by the ACLU:. “I commend the ACLU for its work in addressing the volatile issues regarding the...
fox5atlanta.com
Multiple Wellstar facilities closing in southwest Atlanta
In just a few weeks thousands of people will no longer be able to receive care from Wellstar properties on Atlanta’s southwest side. Atlanta Medical Center closing, making Grady Memorial Hospital the only level one trauma center in the city, but there are other branches that will no longer serve patients in Atlanta.
yourmileagemayvary.net
Everybody’s Got A Hustle. Even ATL’s Wheelchair Attendants
Even the CLEAR queue, which tends to be the shortest option at most airports, was MONDO LONG just the day before that:. It turns out that some wheelchair attendants may be using those long queues to their advantage. I was perusing one of my travel-related Facebook groups the other day...
wschronicle.com
Quartet king/gospel star Keith ‘Wonder Boy’ Johnson has died suddenly at 50
The king of gospel quartet music, Keith “Wonderboy” Johnson, has died suddenly at the age of 50. Johnson was found dead in his Atlanta, Georgia, home on Sept. 30. Johnson was known for gospel radio hits such as “Be Right,” “Let Go and Let God Have His Way,” “Send A Revival,” and “Hide Behind the Mountain.”
Washington Examiner
Georgia officials investigating Raphael Warnock-linked charity
A charity affiliated closely with Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA) is reportedly facing an investigation from state officials who say the nonprofit group may not be properly registered to solicit donations in Georgia. The Ebenezer Building Foundation lists Warnock as its top officer and is controlled by the Atlanta church at...
The Citizen Online
Metro pair jailed for fake ID to buy furniture worth $13,000
An attempt to use a fake ID to purchase $13,000 of merchandise at a Fayetteville furniture store was thwarted when the employee noticed something suspicious, then notified the company’s management and the cops. Roc D. Adams, 22, of Sandy Springs, was charged with four felony counts of financial identity...
