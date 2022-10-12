ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sun Prairie, WI

Sun Prairie East scores late to topple Janesville Craig on senior night

By Ryan Gregory
Sun Prairie Star
Sun Prairie Star
 2 days ago

The senior class of 2023 for the Sun Prairie East boys soccer program has been through a lot in their four years as Cardinals. They’ve had to endure two seasons heavily altered by the COVID-19 pandemic as well as the splitting of Sun Prairie into East and West for their senior season. Despite all this, Sun Prairie East is in the midst of an incredible three-year run of success.

This group’s ability to overcome and still succeed was best represented on the Cardinals’ senior night on Tuesday, Oct. 11 at Bank of Sun Prairie Stadium against Janesville Craig. The Cougars came out aggressive and scored the first goal on a rainy evening. Sun Prairie East battled the elements and the deficit, rattling off three straight goals for a big 3-1 conference win to send the senior class out with a bang.

The win marked more than just a good memory for the seniors, though. With the comeback, Sun Prairie East has never lost while playing at Bank of Sun Prairie Stadium and hasn’t lost a home match since 2019.

“We finished strong,” Sun Prairie East head coach Tok Kim said. “We didn’t want to lose at home and break that streak, so the whole team rallied together to get it done for the seniors. The seniors left a legacy for the younger kids. We lost a lot of kids to West and to graduation, but we’re still overachieving this season. I’m happy with their development and dedication to the system this year.”

East would eventually get the win, but Janesville Craig quickly sent a message that a win wouldn’t come easily. The Cougars came out aggressively on the offensive end, seemingly undeterred by the rain and wind as they pressured the Cardinals.

The Cardinals’ attempt to match this aggression came back to bite them. Sun Prairie East was whistled for five offside calls in the first half alone as its forwards made a habit of creeping behind the deepest Craig defender.

“We are young,” Coach Tok said. “We can be impatient sometimes. We talked about it, but the guys just want to go and score. There’s a lot to learn, but I think we did a better job in the second half.”

In the 24th minute, Janesville Craig’s persistence paid off. A mad scramble in front of the net allowed the Cougars to lace a shot right over the head of Sun Prairie East senior goalkeeper Carsten Ganter to take an early 1-0 lead.

Wisely, the offense started to flow through star sophomore midfielder Lucas Albright from that point on. Albright used his natural sense of field awareness to set his teammates up for opportunities.

In the 36th minute, Albright himself would tie things up. A wonky clear from Janesville Craig’s keeper gave the Cardinals the ball with almost no one back on defense. The ball quickly found the foot of Albright as he hammered a shot past the outstretched hand of the keeper to tie things at one goal each. The score would remain tied into the halftime break.

To Janesville Craig’s credit, the Cougars never quit. They started the second half just as aggressive as the first, nearly scoring another goal just minutes in.

This trend of close calls continued for the next 30 minutes. The show was predominantly run by Sun Prairie East, but both sides showed impressive patience and ball handling to set up looks. Ganter and Craig’s keeper were able to shut things down until the chaotic final 10 minutes.

In the 73rd minute, Sun Prairie East would take the lead for the first time that game. Albright was again the catalyst, driving past his defender to get a low shot on goal. Craig’s keeper saved it, but the ball bounced out of his hands. Senior midfielder Eli Thao didn’t hesitate as he slid into the ball before the keeper could corral it, scoring the go-ahead goal.

The Cardinals weren’t satisfied. A minute later, they struck again. Junior midfielder Landon Pederson got the ball to his younger brother, freshman Charlie Pederson, who won a head-on matchup with the keeper to score another powerful goal. The win was firmly set as East bled the last of the clock for a 3-1 conference win.

The win bumps Sun Prairie East to a balanced 6-6-6 mark on the season with one game to go. The Cardinals will head down to Middleton on Thursday, Oct. 13 to face the top team in the Big Eight conference. The win also bumped Sun Prairie East into a tie for fifth in the conference standings with Sun Prairie West.

The Cardinals also know their fate for the upcoming WIAA tournament as the brackets were released this past weekend. Sun Prairie East is the No. 10 seed in Sectional 3 of Division 1. This will pit the Cardinals against conference rival Beloit Memorial, the No. 7 seed, on Tuesday, Oct. 18 at Beloit College. These two teams played to a 1-1 tie in their sole meeting back in early September.

Big Eight conference boys soccer standings

-as of Tuesday, Oct. 11

(conference point totals in parenthesis)

1. Middleton, 7-0-2 (23)

2. Verona, 7-2-0 (21)

3. Madison Memorial, 6-1-2 (20)

4. Madison West, 5-3-1 (16)

T5. Sun Prairie West, 4-5-1 (13)

T5. Sun Prairie East, 3-2-4 (13

7. Beloit Memorial, 3-3-3 (12)

T8. Madison East, 2-4-3 (9)

T8. Madison La Follette, 2-4-3 (9)

10. Janesville Craig, 1-7-1 (4)

11. Janesville Parker, 0-9-0 (0)

Sun Prairie Star

Sun Prairie Star

Sun Prairie, WI
ABOUT

Sun Prairie Star has been serving the Sun Prairie and surrounding communities since 1877. Published Fridays and 24/7 online at sunprairiestar.com

 https://www.hngnews.com/sun_prairie_star/

