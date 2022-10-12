I've helped people land jobs at Google and Facebook—here's the No. 1 resume mistake I've been seeing lately

Q4 is here and that begs the question for many lawyers: should I stay, or should I go? The answer (of course) is: it depends. Q4 is a popular time for many to start the process of contemplating a job move. The anticipation of the end of the year draws significant attention to the need for change and seeking out new career goals. But, quite often, fears and self-doubt creep in — will a budget or hiring freeze impact me, or is it a strategic move to jump ship now? What about layoffs that are widespread across LinkedIn?

JOBS ・ 22 HOURS AGO