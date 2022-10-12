A group of nurses at Brigham and Women’s hospital are sharing their story of heroism after they jumped into action to save a man’s life who’d collapsed at their colleague’s wedding last month. Micaela Deary married Patrick Johnson in a stunning ceremony at the Tirrell Room in Quincy on 9/3!, but at 9pm, things took a very tragic turn. While everyone was on the dance floor, one of the guests collapsed. Nurses Amanda Berger and Laura Hoover immediately begin doing chest compressions while the shocked wedding guests look on. Micaela herself and two of the heroic nurses called into The Getup Crew on Hot 96.9 this morning to tell their story of amazing heroism. For the complete story, scroll below. Story will be updated later this morning.

QUINCY, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO