Boston, MA

Guest
1d ago

These officers at jails and prisons all around the country need to be investigated. They are some of the biggest criminals there have going even more so than the actual inmates and its ashame. They are mistreating inmates, ignoring their mental and health issues and doing criminal acts such as bringing drugs into the facilities. They are doing these things and are getting away with it year after year.

Always USA ??
2d ago

It happens every day with people across the USA. Prison doesn't exempt those who choose suicide

whdh.com

Corrections officer on road to recovery after inmate attack

BOSTON (WHDH) - A corrections officer who was badly beaten by an inmate with a a 10 lb. pull-down bar in the MCI-Shirley gym, Matthew Tidman has awoken from his coma, and is now walking and talking. State. Rep Mike Soter, R-Worcester, posted on Facebook that Tidman “has made a...
WORCESTER, MA
nbcboston.com

Mass. Corrections Officer Badly Hurt in Attack Making ‘Miraculous Recovery': State Rep.

The Massachusetts corrections officer severely injured when he was attacked by an inmate in August is making "a miraculous recovery," a state representative said Thursday. Matthew Tidman was left on life support after being repeatedly hit in the head by a piece of gym equipment at the Massachusetts Correctional Institute in Shirley on Aug. 31. Inmate Ray Booth has been indicted in the attack.
SHIRLEY, MA
CBS Boston

Boston school crossing guard charged with raping child

BOSTON – A Boston Police school crossing guard was arrested this week and charged with rape of a child.David Spiers was arrested Tuesday with two counts of rape of a child and one count of assault with intent to rape a child.Spiers has been placed on administrative leave pending an investigation."We are disturbed by these alleged allegations against a department employee. The Boston Police Department remains committed to transparency and holds all of its employees accountable. The department is treating this investigation with the gravity it deserves," Boston Police Commissioner Michael Cox said in a statement.
BOSTON, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts crossing guard arrested on disturbing charges involving a child

Police say that a Massachusetts crossing guard has been charged this week in a disturbing crime involving a child. According to police, on Tuesday, October 11, David Spiers, a Boston Police School Traffic Supervisor, was arrested by Boston Police Detectives and charged with two counts of Rape of a Child and one count of Assault with Intent to Rape a Child. The Boston Police Crimes Against Children Unit is currently investigating this incident.
BOSTON, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Police charge 16-year-old Massachusetts teen with threatening to blow up school

A 16-year-old teen from Massachusetts has been charged with threatening to blow up a school this week. According to police, yesterday morning, members of the Cumberland High School administrative team were alerted to a social media message received by a CHS student indicating threats against the high school. The student reported having received this unsolicited message from an unknown individual whom they had become digitally connected to several years ago.
CUMBERLAND, RI
hot969boston.com

Nurses at Brigham and Women’s Hospital Save Man’s Life After He Collapsed at Colleague’s Wedding

A group of nurses at Brigham and Women’s hospital are sharing their story of heroism after they jumped into action to save a man’s life who’d collapsed at their colleague’s wedding last month. Micaela Deary married Patrick Johnson in a stunning ceremony at the Tirrell Room in Quincy on 9/3!, but at 9pm, things took a very tragic turn. While everyone was on the dance floor, one of the guests collapsed. Nurses Amanda Berger and Laura Hoover immediately begin doing chest compressions while the shocked wedding guests look on. Micaela herself and two of the heroic nurses called into The Getup Crew on Hot 96.9 this morning to tell their story of amazing heroism. For the complete story, scroll below. Story will be updated later this morning.
QUINCY, MA
quincyquarry.com

Quincy Quarry identifies two Nigerian likely suspects in $3.5 million cyberheist of City of Quincy funds #mayorkoch #fbi #sec #masp

Quincy Quarry identifies two Nigerian likely suspects in $3.5 million cyberheist of City of Quincy funds. – News about Quincy Massachusetts from Quincy Quarry News. While neither the local tabloid nor the South Shore broadsheet have yet to report on the Massachusetts Public Employees Commission’s review of how much more things when badly as regards the February 2021 $3.5 million Business Email Compromise (BEC) cyber scam, Quarry News is herein rolling out its second exposé of this financial Charlie Foxtrot.
QUINCY, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Video shows group violently attacking Brockton man in road rage incident

BROCKTON, Mass. — A group of people were caught on camera viciously attacking a 69-year-old man and his friend in a road rage incident last month, Brockton Police said. Carlos Cardoso is still in a hospital recovering, his family said. He can’t speak and has no feeling or movement on one side of his body. Cardoso’s 35-year-old friend was also attacked and suffered a broken jaw, according to Cardoso’s daughter, Stephanie.
BROCKTON, MA

