Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
DDSN Celebrates National Disability Employment Awareness Month: Cierra WalkerPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Exceptional Citizens Day Returns to the South Carolina State FairPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
DDSN Observes National Disability Employment Awareness MonthPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
This South Carolina Buffet Restaurant Has Some of the Best Soul Food in the Whole CountryTravel Maven
Spinal Injury Awareness Month: Cycling InjuriesPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Related
saturdaydownsouth.com
South Carolina target, 4-star OL, reportedly decommits from Clemson
Four-star offensive tackle Zechariah Owens is re-opening his commitment after he had committed to Clemson in early July. The McDonough, Ga., product hasn’t listed a frontrunner, but On3 reported that he’s been looking into multiple programs and that South Carolina was among the contenders during the 1st round of the recruitment process.
Davis has high hopes for freshman season
Maybe the most intriguing member of the first recruiting class for South Carolina men’s basketball coach Lamont Paris isn’t the five-star guy who earns most of the headlines. It might just be the only somewhat local guy from tiny Denmark-Olar High School. Zachary Davis is a 6-foot-8, 192-...
saturdaydownsouth.com
GG Jackson opens up on biggest adjustment he's had to make at college level
The South Carolina men’s basketball team will feature highly touted freshman GG Jackson this season. The 6-foot-9 power forward is a native of Columbia who is the No. 1 prospect at his position and the best recruit in South Carolina, according to 247Sports. The heralded local prodigy recently met with the media on Wednesday for the first time since becoming a Gamecock.
Bid on great seats for Texas A&M and help Carolina Rise
There’s an opportunity for all fans of the South Carolina Gamecocks to bid on four outstanding seats for next Saturday night’s Southeastern Conference game with Texas A&M and help fund Name, Image and Likeness opportunities for Carolina student athletes. Carolina Rise, an NIL collective, has four loge seats...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
South Carolina Reschedules Appalachian State Game
South Carolina and Appalachian State announced they are rescheduling the first game of their four contest series, initially slated to kickoff in 2025.
Bulldogs defeat Rebels in county rivalry
PROSPERITY — Newberry High School tied a team series high Friday evening at Lon Armstrong Stadium with their 11th straight win over Mid-Carolina. While the Rebels’ first two possessions ended in fumbles, their first punt of the evening was returned by Jamel House down to the Rebels’ 33 yard line.
Midlands high school football: October 14, 2022
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Week 8 of high school football in the Palmetto State is in the books. Here are scores and highlights from Midlands area high school football games. Follow us on twitter for score updates and highlights every Friday night, and be sure to share your photos with us! We'll be using the #Blitz19 hashtag.
abccolumbia.com
SC Air National Guard extending operations at CAE
Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)– You can expect to see a military presence at Columbia Metropolitan Airport for a little while longer. Today a spokesperson for the South Carolina Air National Guard 169th Fighter Wing is extending its stay at the airport due to runway renovations at McEntire Joint National Guard Base.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Columbia Star
Lake Murray agent receives Aqua Award
Lake Murray and Lake Carolina real estate agent Gail Barnett (l) was honored with the Aqua Award for her achievements in real estate at Lake Homes Realty’s 9th Annual National Agent Summit, held October 4–6. Barnett is pictured with CEO of Lake Homes Realty Glenn Phillips.
tmpresale.com
Styx in Columbia, SC Apr 21st, 2023 – presale code
We have the most up-to-date Styx presale password:. Anyone with a presale information will have a fantastic opportunity to purchase great seats before the public!!!. You may not get another opportunity to attend Styx’s concert in Columbia, SC so make sure you use this presale passcode . Here are...
Man gets 10 years for trafficking guns from SC used in homicides
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Hartford man who trafficked guns from South Carolina to Connecticut will spend a decade in prison for his crimes, according to an announcement Tuesday from U.S. States Attorney Vanessa Roberts Avery. Alberto Vazquez, 39, will serve 10 years in prison, which will be followed by three years of supervised release. […]
FanSided
291K+
Followers
551K+
Post
146M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0