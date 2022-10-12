The South Carolina men’s basketball team will feature highly touted freshman GG Jackson this season. The 6-foot-9 power forward is a native of Columbia who is the No. 1 prospect at his position and the best recruit in South Carolina, according to 247Sports. The heralded local prodigy recently met with the media on Wednesday for the first time since becoming a Gamecock.

ORANGEBURG, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO