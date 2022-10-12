ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

saturdaydownsouth.com

South Carolina target, 4-star OL, reportedly decommits from Clemson

Four-star offensive tackle Zechariah Owens is re-opening his commitment after he had committed to Clemson in early July. The McDonough, Ga., product hasn’t listed a frontrunner, but On3 reported that he’s been looking into multiple programs and that South Carolina was among the contenders during the 1st round of the recruitment process.
CLEMSON, SC
247Sports

Davis has high hopes for freshman season

Maybe the most intriguing member of the first recruiting class for South Carolina men’s basketball coach Lamont Paris isn’t the five-star guy who earns most of the headlines. It might just be the only somewhat local guy from tiny Denmark-Olar High School. Zachary Davis is a 6-foot-8, 192-...
ORANGEBURG, SC
saturdaydownsouth.com

GG Jackson opens up on biggest adjustment he's had to make at college level

The South Carolina men’s basketball team will feature highly touted freshman GG Jackson this season. The 6-foot-9 power forward is a native of Columbia who is the No. 1 prospect at his position and the best recruit in South Carolina, according to 247Sports. The heralded local prodigy recently met with the media on Wednesday for the first time since becoming a Gamecock.
ORANGEBURG, SC
247Sports

Bid on great seats for Texas A&M and help Carolina Rise

There’s an opportunity for all fans of the South Carolina Gamecocks to bid on four outstanding seats for next Saturday night’s Southeastern Conference game with Texas A&M and help fund Name, Image and Likeness opportunities for Carolina student athletes. Carolina Rise, an NIL collective, has four loge seats...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Columbia, SC
Football
Columbia, SC
College Sports
City
Columbia, SC
Columbia, SC
Sports
State
Washington State
Newberry Observer

Bulldogs defeat Rebels in county rivalry

PROSPERITY — Newberry High School tied a team series high Friday evening at Lon Armstrong Stadium with their 11th straight win over Mid-Carolina. While the Rebels’ first two possessions ended in fumbles, their first punt of the evening was returned by Jamel House down to the Rebels’ 33 yard line.
NEWBERRY, SC
News19 WLTX

Midlands high school football: October 14, 2022

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Week 8 of high school football in the Palmetto State is in the books. Here are scores and highlights from Midlands area high school football games. Follow us on twitter for score updates and highlights every Friday night, and be sure to share your photos with us! We'll be using the #Blitz19 hashtag.
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

SC Air National Guard extending operations at CAE

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)– You can expect to see a military presence at Columbia Metropolitan Airport for a little while longer. Today a spokesperson for the South Carolina Air National Guard 169th Fighter Wing is extending its stay at the airport due to runway renovations at McEntire Joint National Guard Base.
COLUMBIA, SC
Columbia Star

Lake Murray agent receives Aqua Award

Lake Murray and Lake Carolina real estate agent Gail Barnett (l) was honored with the Aqua Award for her achievements in real estate at Lake Homes Realty’s 9th Annual National Agent Summit, held October 4–6. Barnett is pictured with CEO of Lake Homes Realty Glenn Phillips.
COLUMBIA, SC
tmpresale.com

Styx in Columbia, SC Apr 21st, 2023 – presale code

We have the most up-to-date Styx presale password:. Anyone with a presale information will have a fantastic opportunity to purchase great seats before the public!!!. You may not get another opportunity to attend Styx’s concert in Columbia, SC so make sure you use this presale passcode . Here are...
COLUMBIA, SC
WSPA 7News

Man gets 10 years for trafficking guns from SC used in homicides

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Hartford man who trafficked guns from South Carolina to Connecticut will spend a decade in prison for his crimes, according to an announcement Tuesday from U.S. States Attorney Vanessa Roberts Avery. Alberto Vazquez, 39, will serve 10 years in prison, which will be followed by three years of supervised release. […]
HARTFORD, CT
