Related
This Is California's Most Popular Halloween Candy
Candystore.com put together a list of the most popular Halloween candy in each state.
This Is Arizona's Favorite Halloween Candy for 2022
You can't have Halloween without your favorite candy.
Just in time for Halloween, people share the worst candies. Here are the top 10 to avoid.
The new Crunch bar recipe tastes 'like chocolate lies!'
The 20 Worst Halloween Candies
Halloween is right around the corner and if you haven’t yet picked out the candy you plan to give out, be sure to read this. There are some "treats" out there that, if you hand them out, you are sure to get your place covered in toilet paper. 20....
Have You Experienced Halloween’s Number One Injury?
Slow down. Sweet treats doled out by strangers are off the hook. That's right! As it turns out, the hazardous perils of Fright Night have nothing to do with what we chew. So what is Halloween's most dangerous threat to our health and safety? A 2021 study conducted by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission zeroed in on injuries that occurred between October and November of 2018.
Primary’s Halloween Costume Concierge helps you DIY any costume your kid schemes up
What does a backpack, a bowl of spaghetti, the color green and "an old man who doesn't remember where he left his pants" have in common? They're all Halloween costume requests I've fielded (and in some obvious cases, ultimately declined) over the years. I'm not crafty in any way and I'm sure it comes as no surprise that you can't roll up to Spirit Halloween and pluck any of these brilliant ideas off the shelf. (You can't even find them on Amazon and they sell everything!) However, if I had known about the Primary Costume Concierge, I may have been able to pull off that bowl of spaghetti costume after all.
