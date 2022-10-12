Read full article on original website
Related
Tree Hugger
Retired Couple's Zero Waste Tiny Home Features a 'Reverse Loft'
With people becoming more aware of how their lifestyles can impact their environment, we've seen a slow but sure shift of people adopting the idea of living a fuller life, with less stuff. That might mean reining in impulsive consumerist habits, flying less, eating and buying local, or living in a smaller home. The notion of a simpler lifestyle is catching on and not only with the younger generation: It is also making sense with a growing number of boomer retirees who want to leave a healthier planet behind for their children and grandchildren.
tinyhousetalk.com
Casa Mia Tiny House with a Two Bedroom Second Floor
The 34′ Casa Mia shines with its two-bedroom loft that allows for full walking headroom, making it much more like a second floor. You climb the staircase from the kitchen and first enter the smaller bedroom, which has a full wall of separation from the following room that can fit a king bed.
tinyhousetalk.com
Airbnb-Ready Tiny Home with Ground Floor Bedroom
Looking for a compact tiny house on wheels with a ground floor bedroom? This cutie is 160 square feet and manages to fit in a queen-sized bedroom as well as a twin loft for kids or guests. It’s for sale in Orlando, Florida for $39,900. You can purchase the...
I transformed my IKEA Kallax unit into a stunning media cabinet
I took a weekend out to transform a basic IKEA Kallax shelving unit into the media cabinet of dreams. Here's how.
IN THIS ARTICLE
archiscene.net
MOLDEE | Bar & Restaurant designed by TAKA + PARTNERS
TAKA + PARTNERS has recently completed the design of “MOLDEE | Bar & Restaurant in Thessaloniki, Greece. Moldee is a hybrid dining experience that combines fine casual dining with fine drinking. The space is divided into two co-located components, the limits of which are not clearly defined. It is...
yankodesign.com
Picturesque bamboo glamping villa looks like a large graceful bird in flight
“Birdie” by Thilina Liyanage assumes the shape of a massive bird with wings outstretched. The Sri Lanka-based artist has really harnessed the ability to use bamboo and wood to bring his larger-than-life nature-inspired creations to fruition. Birdie definitely seems like one of his magnum opuses. Birdie finds itself in...
Inside Coulibri Ridge, the New Eco-Conscious Caribbean Resort That Immerses You in Nature—and Luxury
Dominica is one of the natural wonders of the Caribbean—and a new luxury resort on the verge of opening there is doing everything it can to preserve the nature surrounding it. The Coulibri Ridge Resort arrives later this month to the island that has become a yachting destination for...
getnews.info
SWEETHOMEUSA Home Decor A House of All Luxury, Innovative and Classy Home Décor Items
USA – October 13, 2022 – SWEETHOMEUSA home décor has been dealing in home décor indoor and outdoor items that will completely meet with the requirements and needs of your home with style, elegance, and comfort available in the market compatible prices. Since SWEETHOMEUSA home décor inception they started winning the hearts of the costumers with the quality, beautiful designs, reliability, comfort, and affordability and in the short span of time becomes the most trusted name in high-quality furniture and home decor. Today, it is widely recognized as an industry trendsetter and leader offering a complete range of home and office furniture, kitchens, doors, wardrobes, flooring, accessories, and bespoke furniture.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
A Creative Director’s Colorful Tropical LA Home Has the Most Envy Inducing Inside/Outside Living
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Emily Wassall is a consulting creative director for fashion, lifestyle, and interiors, and moved to Los Angeles from London 12 years ago, one month after marrying her husband, Fran. “I’ve been working in fashion most of my career, directing shoots, and building brands,” explains Emily. “More recently I’ve had a lot of fun bringing my style and fashion influences to interior design projects, working with residential and commercial clients as well as furniture brands.”
luxesource.com
Behind The Mission To Give This 1922 Spanish-Style Home A New Life
As decades pass, homes can grow in their soulfulness, cultivating a patinated charm that can’t be replicated. However, living in a vintage abode need not feel like a museum. Timeworn character can gain fresh vitality alongside thoughtful additions. That’s what one young family envisioned for their 1922 Spanish-style home...
Comments / 0