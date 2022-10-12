Read full article on original website
Blake Lively reveals 4th pregnancy on her own terms, slams paparazzi
Blake Lively has confirmed that she and her husband, actor Ryan Reynolds, are expecting their fourth child.
Elite Daily
Taylor Said Her Song With Lana Is About This Special Feeling
As the release of Midnights nears, Taylor Swift has dropped hidden gems (i.e. Instagram videos) about several songs on her highly anticipated new album. One of her most notable new songs is also the latest to receive an Insta-explainer: “Snow On The Beach,” featuring Lana Del Rey. I’m still reeling over this collaboration. By the looks of this clip, so is Swift.
TODAY.com
Taylor Swift to join ‘The Tonight Show’ following ‘Midnights’ release
“The Tonight Show” has revealed that Taylor Swift will make an appearance on October 24. Her highly anticipated new album, “Midnights,” will be released on October 21.Oct. 14, 2022.
Ben Affleck & Ex Jennifer Garner Reunite To Visit Son Samuel, 10, At School: Rare Photos
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner reunited on Friday (October 7) as they both stopped by their 10-year-old son Samuel’s school in the tony Los Angeles neighborhood of Brentwood. The former power couple put on a solid show of co-parenting by arriving with smiles on their faces, as they both appeared to be in high spirits. Ben kept it cool and casual in a in a grey puffer jacket and matching pants, while Jen looked fitness-chic in her camouflage leggings, sweatshirt and baseball cap.
Jennifer Garner Flashes Diamond Eternity Band As John Miller Engagement Rumors Run Rampant
Jennifer Garner is putting the rumor mill into overdrive after she was spotted with her diamond eternity ring on her hand while running errands. The 13 Going on 30 star was seen in Los Angeles on Tuesday, September 20, with the flashy bling. And while the stunning jewel was on Garner's right hand, many believe the band may be from her longtime boyfriend, 44-year-old businessman John Miller.
Pete Davidson Seemingly Got A Tattoo Removed After Split From Kim Kardashian, And People Have An ‘Ink’ling What It’s About
Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian were easily one of the hottest (and honestly most unexpected) couples in Hollywood for the better part of this year. However, Kardashian and Davidson’s relationship reportedly ended in August after the two had been dating for roughly nine months. The two stars seem to have broken things off amicably, though, and are currently moving on with their lives. For Davidson, the latter includes getting a tattoo removed, and people seem to have an “ink”ling (pun intended) regarding the one that he got rid of.
KHQ Right Now
Lena Headey 'marries Marc Menchaca in Italy'
Lena Headey has reportedly married Marc Menchaca at a romantic ceremony in Italy. The 49-year-old 'Game of Thrones' actress is said to have tied the knot with 'Ozark' star Marc in the southern region of Puglia on October 6 in front of friends and family including Lena's former co-star Sophie Turner and her husband Joe Jonas and pop veteran Rick Astley, who was seen posing for pictures with other guests in pictures which have been circulating online.
Pregnant Kelly Osbourne Reveals Gender Of Her First Child With BF Sid Wilson
It’s a…boy! Kelly Osbourne, 37, revealed that she’s expecting a son to Entertainment Tonight on Oct. 3, over four months after she announced that she was pregnant with her first child with her boyfriend, Slipknot turntablist Sid Wilson. The mom-to-be revealed that her dad Ozzy Osbourne, 73, is so excited that he’s finally getting his first grandson, since Kelly’s brother Jack Osbourne, 36, has four daughters.
Sheree Zampino Reveals Whether Ex Will Smith & Jada Pinkett Will Ever Appear On ‘RHOBH’
Sheree Zampino, 54, was a welcome addition to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills as an ally and close confidant to fan-favorite Garcelle Beauvais. But since Sheree was only a “Friend”, we didn’t get to see anything from her son Trey Smith, 29, who she shares with ex-husband Will Smith. When Sheree did an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife, we asked if her former spouse and his wife Jada Pinkett Smith will ever appear on the Bravo series, should Sheree return for season 13.
Emily Ratajkowski Reveals Relationship Status Amid Brad Pitt Dating Rumors
Emily Ratajkowski reveals her relationship status amid the rumors she's dating Brad Pitt. The famed model says she's newly single as she talks about her split from her husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard.
msn.com
Real Housewives Producers Confirm A Wild Rumor About Leah McSweeny At BravoCon 2022
Leah McSweeney's two-season run on "The Real Housewives of New York City" was a tale of two very different seasons. During the first season, she was a breath of fresh air for the franchise and seemed like a suitable replacement for the departing Bethenny Frankel. McSweeney was unafraid to stand up to a woman like Ramona Singer, but at the same time, she provided fun, youthful energy to the show that only Tinsley Mortimer was providing at the time (via People). However, the second season didn't go as well for her. In McSweeney's defense, a lot was going on during its second run, including her grandmother's death, the early days of COVID-19, and a seismic age difference in the cast (via Bravo).
‘Bachelorette’ Alum Garrett Yrigoyen Is Engaged to Alex Farrar After 2 Years of Dating
She said yes! Bachelorette alum Garrett Yrigoyen and yoga instructor Alex Farrar are engaged. He revealed on Sunday, October 2, that he popped the question in San Diego. “Our engagement was exactly how I imagined it. I love you so much Alexandra. I can’t wait to spend forever with you lil Al,” he wrote via Instagram, adding the hashtags: “#engaged #shellyeah.”
‘My Big Fat Fabulous Life’: Whitney Way Thore Confirms She’s In an Open Relationship With Her Frenchman
Whitney Way Thore and her French boyfriend have a new 'don't ask, don't tell' policy when it comes to their relationship, she's revealed.
Pregnant Mandy Moore’s Baby Bump Album Ahead of 2nd Child With Husband Taylor Goldsmith: Photos
Bun in the oven! Mandy Moore is expanding her family with Taylor Goldsmith – and she’s giving glimpses into her baby bump progress!. Moore first confirmed the news that she and her husband were expecting baby No. 2 in June 2022, following the series finale of her hit NBC Series This Is Us.
Kourtney Kardashian Is a Rockstar Wife in Blink-182 Boohoo Merch and Black Platform Boots
Kourtney Kardashian went for a punk rock look in a post made to her Instagram yesterday. Following the news that Blink-182 would be getting back together and playing a world tour, the reality star transformed into a rockstar wife in support of her husband and Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker. The slideshow of images saw Kardashian snapping selfies in a mirror, posing in a cozy sweatshirt and platform boots. Dressed like a groupie, Kardashian flexed the band’s merchandise in collaboration with Boohoo which consisted of a black oversized hoodie with white writing on the front and back spelling out the band’s name...
Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert’s Relationship Timeline: From Dance Partners to Fake Proposals and Beyond
Dancing is their love language! Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert began captivating audiences with their stage chemistry well before they started dating. The former Dancing With the Stars pro first connected with Erbert after she was cast as one of the dancers in his and sister Julianne Hough’s Move Live Tour in 2014. By July […]
Ben Affleck Holds Hands With Son Samuel, 10, On The Way To School: Photos
Ben Affleck proved he is a doting dad once again, as he was spotted walking his youngest child, son Samuel, to school on Friday, Oct. 14 in the tony Los Angeles neighborhood of Brentwood. The handsome matinee idol — who shares Sam with his ex Jennifer Garner, along with daughters Violet, 15, Seraphina, 12 — rocked a casual ensemble of a black bomber jacket and jeans as he held hands with his adorable boy.
Elite Daily
Bennifer Wore Matching ‘Fits At Their First Post-Wedding Event
Bennifer is back in (official) action. After tying the knot in July — and again in August — Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have kept things relatively low-key. In fact, the happy couple hasn’t been spotted at a red carpet event as husband and wife until now.
Elite Daily
Anne Hathaway's Fall Fashion Goes From Devil Wears Prada To '90s
Anne Hathaway’s 2022 fall fashion has been all about throwbacks. Since New York Fashion Week, the Armageddon Time actor seems to be pulling aesthetic inspo from the ‘70s, ‘90s, and even the ‘00s. First, she stepped out in a look straight from her Devil Wears Prada character Andy Sachs’ closet. Then Hathaway served some ‘70s styling thanks to a pair of wide-leg flare pants. Most recently, the two-time Oscar winner went full ‘90s in an oversized blazer featuring a bold print. Every blast from the past has slayed and Hathaway keeps winning, but not all of her throwback looks have been intentional. According to the Princess Diaries star, one of her recent retro fashion references was a whole entire accident.
Kaley Cuoco's Dating History, From Johnny Galecki to Tom Pelphrey
Kaley Cuoco warmed hearts everywhere when she announced on Oct. 11 that she is expecting her first child, a baby girl, with boyfriend Tom Pelphrey. "💕Baby girl Pelphrey coming 2023💕 beyond blessed and over the moon. . .I 💓you @tommypelphrey !!!" she wrote on Instagram. Pelphrey also celebrated the exciting milestone on his Instagram, writing, "And then it was even MORE BETTER. 🎀🎀🎀. Love you more than ever @kaleycuoco ♥️🙏♥️."
